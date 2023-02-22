John Collins mentions accountability being an issue with Hawks

John Collins mentions accountability being an issue with Hawks

Main Rumors

John Collins mentions accountability being an issue with Hawks

February 22, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
When @Jeff Schultz asked John Collins if accountability was an issue, Collins sighed and said, “Yeah, I definitely feel like we could do a better job of that.” – 1:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The best defensive rating by a 5-man lineup this season (minimum 300 minutes):
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela pic.twitter.com/Qa9FmrNNpV10:33 AM

More on this storyline

Kevin Chouinard: For tonight’s game vs. New York: John Collins (left hip flexor soreness) is available. De’Andre Hunter (right ankle soreness) is available. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / February 15, 2023

Main Rumors

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home