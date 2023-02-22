John Collins mentions accountability being an issue with Hawks

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
When @Jeff Schultz asked John Collins if accountability was an issue, Collins sighed and said, “Yeah, I definitely feel like we could do a better job of that.” – 1:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The best defensive rating by a 5-man lineup this season (minimum 300 minutes):
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela pic.twitter.com/Qa9FmrNNpV – 10:33 AM
Marc J. Spears: Hawks say John Collins, who left Wednesday’s game vs. New York following a collision, was re-examined on Thursday. Collins has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol. He will be monitored daily and his status will be updated as appropriate. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / February 18, 2023
Kevin Chouinard: For tonight’s game vs. New York: John Collins (left hip flexor soreness) is available. De’Andre Hunter (right ankle soreness) is available. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / February 15, 2023
Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game vs. New York: De’Andre Hunter (right ankle soreness) is probable. John Collins (left hip flexor soreness) is questionable. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / February 14, 2023