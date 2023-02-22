Kevin Durant targeting next Wednesday for Suns debut

Shams Charania: Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are targeting his Suns debut and return to action in next Wednesday’s road game against the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Durant is on cusp of return from MCL sprain that he suffered on Jan. 8.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Paolo Banchero had the chance to meet several players over All-Star Weekend but revealed it was talking to Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant that meant the most to him ⤵️
therookiewire.usatoday.com/2023/02/22/mag… – 7:05 PM
Paolo Banchero had the chance to meet several players over All-Star Weekend but revealed it was talking to Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant that meant the most to him ⤵️
therookiewire.usatoday.com/2023/02/22/mag… – 7:05 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are targeting his Suns debut and return to action in next Wednesday’s road game against the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Durant is on cusp of return from MCL sprain that he suffered on Jan. 8. – 6:40 PM
Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are targeting his Suns debut and return to action in next Wednesday’s road game against the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Durant is on cusp of return from MCL sprain that he suffered on Jan. 8. – 6:40 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Six Biggest X-Factors After The NBA All-Star Break, for @RealGM
featuring Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis and more basketball.realgm.com/analysis/27059… – 6:02 PM
The Six Biggest X-Factors After The NBA All-Star Break, for @RealGM
featuring Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis and more basketball.realgm.com/analysis/27059… – 6:02 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
ICYMI: Nets still have a Ben Simmons issue. Exec: “Brooklyn had questions and problems with Kyrie and KD from an organizational standpoint, but at least those guys could play. They were good. Ben has been less than good.”
Includes a wild Hack-a-Ben story.
bit.ly/3EtcGtw – 5:23 PM
ICYMI: Nets still have a Ben Simmons issue. Exec: “Brooklyn had questions and problems with Kyrie and KD from an organizational standpoint, but at least those guys could play. They were good. Ben has been less than good.”
Includes a wild Hack-a-Ben story.
bit.ly/3EtcGtw – 5:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets Notes 📝
– Priorities: Force more turnovers, shoot more 3s, be the hardest-playing team in the NBA
– JV: Filling open roster spot “not a top priority”
– Brooklyn Bridges: Nets using Kevin Durant offensive sets to get Mikal Bridges open
More 👇🏾
trib.al/jxWnJBJ – 3:38 PM
Nets Notes 📝
– Priorities: Force more turnovers, shoot more 3s, be the hardest-playing team in the NBA
– JV: Filling open roster spot “not a top priority”
– Brooklyn Bridges: Nets using Kevin Durant offensive sets to get Mikal Bridges open
More 👇🏾
trib.al/jxWnJBJ – 3:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
A summary of the Nets’ press conferences since they traded KD and Kyrie: pic.twitter.com/vEIgb99NvH – 1:19 PM
A summary of the Nets’ press conferences since they traded KD and Kyrie: pic.twitter.com/vEIgb99NvH – 1:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Here are the 5 ‘best’ Phoenix Suns lineups with Kevin Durant #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:14 AM
Here are the 5 ‘best’ Phoenix Suns lineups with Kevin Durant #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:14 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Here are the 5 ‘best’ Phoenix Suns lineups with Kevin Durant #Suns https://t.co/ayUQhD9aZe via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/nd02gWc22X – 11:13 AM
Here are the 5 ‘best’ Phoenix Suns lineups with Kevin Durant #Suns https://t.co/ayUQhD9aZe via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/nd02gWc22X – 11:13 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
.@JalenRose believes the Suns are the team to beat in the West with KD 👀 pic.twitter.com/UNqyHRupWw – 10:56 AM
.@JalenRose believes the Suns are the team to beat in the West with KD 👀 pic.twitter.com/UNqyHRupWw – 10:56 AM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Baby Boomer 2-deep:
Magic / Isiah
Jordan / Drexler
Bird / Erving
Moses / Barkley
Kareem / Hakeem
Millennial 2-deep:
Curry / Paul
Durant / Harden
LeBron / Kawhi
Giannis / (honestly difficult to fill? Butler?)
Jokic / Embiid – 10:33 AM
Baby Boomer 2-deep:
Magic / Isiah
Jordan / Drexler
Bird / Erving
Moses / Barkley
Kareem / Hakeem
Millennial 2-deep:
Curry / Paul
Durant / Harden
LeBron / Kawhi
Giannis / (honestly difficult to fill? Butler?)
Jokic / Embiid – 10:33 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton, and…who’s the fifth? For @PHNX_Suns, I took at look at the case for Josh Okogie, Torrey Craig and Terrence Ross as the Suns’ final starter: https://t.co/VSPdJLoFqb pic.twitter.com/5GeT31fpX5 – 9:03 AM
Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton, and…who’s the fifth? For @PHNX_Suns, I took at look at the case for Josh Okogie, Torrey Craig and Terrence Ross as the Suns’ final starter: https://t.co/VSPdJLoFqb pic.twitter.com/5GeT31fpX5 – 9:03 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
ICYMI: The NBA will never return to a game dominated by big men in the low post. But, increasingly, teams are turning to “Tall Ball” – lineups w/bigs whose skill sets match the modern game. KD, Jayson Tatum, Evan Mobley & others discuss, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3KsX2Ca – 9:00 AM
ICYMI: The NBA will never return to a game dominated by big men in the low post. But, increasingly, teams are turning to “Tall Ball” – lineups w/bigs whose skill sets match the modern game. KD, Jayson Tatum, Evan Mobley & others discuss, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3KsX2Ca – 9:00 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New Locked on Bucks w/@GeraldBourguet of @PHNX_Sports
🏀 What went wrong in Phoenix for Crowder?
🏀 Can he have an immediate impact in Milwaukee?
🏀 What is the mood post KD trade
🏀 What lessons were learned from 2021 Finals
📺youtu.be/zvQoGMNCG8I
🎙️linktr.ee/LockedOnBucks pic.twitter.com/E8gMcLx5zu – 9:20 PM
New Locked on Bucks w/@GeraldBourguet of @PHNX_Sports
🏀 What went wrong in Phoenix for Crowder?
🏀 Can he have an immediate impact in Milwaukee?
🏀 What is the mood post KD trade
🏀 What lessons were learned from 2021 Finals
📺youtu.be/zvQoGMNCG8I
🎙️linktr.ee/LockedOnBucks pic.twitter.com/E8gMcLx5zu – 9:20 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Does Kevin Durant have more to gain or lose with the Phoenix Suns? | NBA… youtu.be/iupMWP9SHMo via @YouTube – 8:13 PM
Does Kevin Durant have more to gain or lose with the Phoenix Suns? | NBA… youtu.be/iupMWP9SHMo via @YouTube – 8:13 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Nets still have to deal with the Ben Simmons issue… Exec: “Brooklyn had questions and problems with Kyrie and KD from an organizational standpoint, but at least those guys could play. They were good. Ben has been less than good.”
New from @HeavyOnSports
bit.ly/3EtcGtw – 6:57 PM
Nets still have to deal with the Ben Simmons issue… Exec: “Brooklyn had questions and problems with Kyrie and KD from an organizational standpoint, but at least those guys could play. They were good. Ben has been less than good.”
New from @HeavyOnSports
bit.ly/3EtcGtw – 6:57 PM
More on this storyline
NBA on ESPN: Kevin Durant could make his Suns debut as early as Sunday against Milwaukee, according to @Brian Windhorst ☀️ pic.twitter.com/uscuZ0PwqJ -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / February 22, 2023
Clutch Points: “There’s an expectation that Sunday’s game in Milwaukee [vs. Bucks]… or next week they play in Charlotte [vs. Hornets] as part of a long road trip could be more likely than Friday vs. the Thunder.” -Brian Windhorst on Kevin Durant’s debut w/ the Suns. pic.twitter.com/ymHExSHjJ9 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 22, 2023
Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Phoenix Suns All Star Kevin Durant tells @BallySports that NBA free agent Carmelo Anthony still has game: “I think he has the talent to play in our league.” -via Twitter / February 22, 2023