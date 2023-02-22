Kevin Love: It was a pretty easy decision to sign with the Heat

“I love the way that they operate here,” said Kevin Love, who has been working out in Miami since he signed on Monday. “You can tell that it’s a top-tier, high-class, high-character organization and that all starts at the top. So for me, at the end of the day, it was a pretty easy decision.”
Source: Tim Reynolds @ Associated Press
Source: Tim Reynolds @ Associated Press
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kevin Love was asked if a starting role matters to him during a call today with me, @ByTimReynolds and @IraHeatBeat: “Starting, it doesn’t really hold any weight for me.”
The bottom line is he’s going to play alongside Bam a lot, whether he starts or not. – 4:11 PM
Kevin Love was asked if a starting role matters to him during a call today with me, @ByTimReynolds and @IraHeatBeat: “Starting, it doesn’t really hold any weight for me.”
The bottom line is he’s going to play alongside Bam a lot, whether he starts or not. – 4:11 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Based on Kevin Love’s comments, it doesn’t sound like he’ll start right away but it could be something Spo is open to down the line. They’ll wanna see him with different groups first. (which is pretty much what I said on the pod but whatevs) – 2:46 PM
Based on Kevin Love’s comments, it doesn’t sound like he’ll start right away but it could be something Spo is open to down the line. They’ll wanna see him with different groups first. (which is pretty much what I said on the pod but whatevs) – 2:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Kevin Love details his “easy decision” to join the Heat, how he hopes to help and why starting doesn’t matter to him miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Love: “It was that role of being able to be myself and play to my strengths on a team that could really use it.” – 2:30 PM
NEW: Kevin Love details his “easy decision” to join the Heat, how he hopes to help and why starting doesn’t matter to him miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Love: “It was that role of being able to be myself and play to my strengths on a team that could really use it.” – 2:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Love sets complementary minutes, not necessarily starting, as initial Heat goal. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “I think I definitely complement guys’ skill sets on this team.” – 2:16 PM
Kevin Love sets complementary minutes, not necessarily starting, as initial Heat goal. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “I think I definitely complement guys’ skill sets on this team.” – 2:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kevin Love on Bam Adebayo, in a call with me, @Anthony_Chiang and @IraHeatBeat: “He’s one of those guys, I just love his game. I love what he is about. I love how he impacts winning.”
And on their IG ‘beef’: “For him to jaw like that, it just means we’re off to a good start.” – 1:43 PM
Kevin Love on Bam Adebayo, in a call with me, @Anthony_Chiang and @IraHeatBeat: “He’s one of those guys, I just love his game. I love what he is about. I love how he impacts winning.”
And on their IG ‘beef’: “For him to jaw like that, it just means we’re off to a good start.” – 1:43 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Back from vacation with a mailbag. Answering questions about the basketball impact of Kevin Love leaving, what fair playoff expectations are, and more. Thanks for all the questions! thelandondemand.com/news/2023/feb/… – 7:45 AM
Back from vacation with a mailbag. Answering questions about the basketball impact of Kevin Love leaving, what fair playoff expectations are, and more. Thanks for all the questions! thelandondemand.com/news/2023/feb/… – 7:45 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A breakdown of the Kevin Love and Cody Zeller signings. What it means for Heat’s roster and salary cap miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:25 PM
A breakdown of the Kevin Love and Cody Zeller signings. What it means for Heat’s roster and salary cap miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Will Heat’s zone defense liberate Kevin Love? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:50 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Will Heat’s zone defense liberate Kevin Love? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:50 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Kevin Love requested a buyout from #Cavs because he wanted a chance to play — something that wasn’t going to happen here. Dean Wade was giving the Cavs what Love wasn’t. So now his Cavs career is over and it ended in a way most appropriate for his journey
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/k… – 5:31 PM
Kevin Love requested a buyout from #Cavs because he wanted a chance to play — something that wasn’t going to happen here. Dean Wade was giving the Cavs what Love wasn’t. So now his Cavs career is over and it ended in a way most appropriate for his journey
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/k… – 5:31 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
The Miami Heat used thier remaining Bi-Annual Eception on Kevin Love ($3.1m), which hard-caps them this season and takes away the tool next year. With Herro’s $ kicking in, probably wouldn’t have the flexibility to use the BAE next season, theoretically – 4:36 PM
The Miami Heat used thier remaining Bi-Annual Eception on Kevin Love ($3.1m), which hard-caps them this season and takes away the tool next year. With Herro’s $ kicking in, probably wouldn’t have the flexibility to use the BAE next season, theoretically – 4:36 PM
More on this storyline
The jousting will continue, only because they’re thrilled to have the other as a teammate. Adebayo spoke at length during All-Star weekend about how he wanted Love to land in Miami once his buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers was complete. “He’s one of those guys, I just love his game,” Love said in a video conference with reporters. “I love what he is about. I love how he impacts winning and, you know, for him to jaw like that, it just means we’re off to a good start.” -via Associated Press / February 22, 2023
Chris Fedor: #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on whether Kevin Love’s number should be retired in Cleveland: “For sure. No reason not to.” -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / February 22, 2023