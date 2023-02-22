Magic Johnson: 'I think D'Angelo Russell has really grown and matured'

Magic Johnson: I think D’Angelo has really grown and matured. He can score the basketball. He can pass the basketball. He doesn’t turn it over a lot. That’s what I like about him, too. That pick-and-roll with Anthony Davis is going to be special. You have to pick your poison for what you try to do whether it’s Russell coming off the PnR or Anthony Davis rolling to the basket and they’ll have some more time playing with LeBron. If the Lakers can get in, and I think they will, nobody is going to want to play them. That’s for sure.
Source: Bryan Kalbrosky @ For The Win
Darren Wolfson: Connelly never wanted to extend D’Angelo Russell. I know all the stories that are out there, or at least a lot of them (…) Now that Russell is gone, he’s in LA just know this: Tim Connelly never wanted to extend the pending free agent. -via Spotify / February 20, 2023
OptaSTATS: The @Lakers ‘ LeBron James, Anthony Davis & D’Angelo Russell are the 2nd trio of starters since the NBA-ABA merger to each have 20 points & 5 assists in their 1st game played together as teammates. They join the Spurs’ Willie Anderson, Johnny Dawkins & Alvin Robertson on 11/5/88. 7:32 AM · Feb 16, 2023 · -via Twitter / February 16, 2023