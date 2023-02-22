Miles Bridges expects to return to Hornets in March

Miles Bridges says he may be back in the NBA soon, returning to play for the Charlotte Hornets. “It’s been a long process,” Bridges told The Associated Press on Tuesday night at halftime of Michigan State’s home game against No. 17 Indiana. “I might be back in March.”
Source: Larry Lage @ Associated Press
Larry Lage @LarryLage
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Miles Bridges says he may be back in the NBA soon, returning to play for the Charlotte #Hornets. apnews.com/article/charlo… – 10:39 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Miles Bridges is here at the Breslin and was shown on videoboards during the TO. – 9:40 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Now All-Star Weekend is over I would expect an update regarding Miles Bridges. I don’t know where the investigation is up to but even if it was complete, I doubt the NBA wanted players or Adam Silver’s press conference to be dominated by questions about domestic violence. – 9:02 AM
The Hornets are prioritizing retaining Miles Bridges and PJ Washington as free agents and anticipated a strong market for Jalen McDaniels based on the trade interest he drew from a bevy of teams, which led Charlotte to trade McDaniels. With Gordon Hayward also on the books for $31.5 million next season, Charlotte feared losing McDaniels to a team with cap space willing to make an offer sheet the organization couldn’t match and traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers. -via HoopsHype / February 11, 2023
Something else of note to monitor in Charlotte: Word is that the Hornets’ interest in re-signing P.J. Washington has risen sharply compared to last summer, when the Hornets were expected to prioritize Miles Bridges. The Hornets insisted this month that they are not in active contract negotiations with Bridges, who pleaded no contest in November to a felony domestic violence charge for assaulting his partner in front of their two children and received three years’ probation without jail time. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 22, 2023