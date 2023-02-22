Patrick Beverley to Zach LaVine: Your job here is to not pass at all

KC Johnson: Beverley: I told Zach, your job here is to not pass at all. Your job is to put the ball in the basket.
Source: Twitter @KCJHoop
Source: Twitter @KCJHoop
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Billy Donovan on Patrick Beverley joining the Bulls and what the veteran guard brings to his hometown of Chicago. pic.twitter.com/KCgZ67Nyqe – 8:15 PM
Billy Donovan on Patrick Beverley joining the Bulls and what the veteran guard brings to his hometown of Chicago. pic.twitter.com/KCgZ67Nyqe – 8:15 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine on Patrick Beverley:
“Maybe a lot of you guys don’t know, but I was trying to get Pat here at least a year or two ago.
“He’s just somebody you hate to play against but love as a teammate.” pic.twitter.com/ZjviCDLYeK – 8:11 PM
Zach LaVine on Patrick Beverley:
“Maybe a lot of you guys don’t know, but I was trying to get Pat here at least a year or two ago.
“He’s just somebody you hate to play against but love as a teammate.” pic.twitter.com/ZjviCDLYeK – 8:11 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Patrick Beverley on his relationship with DeMar DeRozan:
“A lot of people wouldn’t know this, but me and DeMar, we’ve been knowing each other since my freshman year in college.” pic.twitter.com/C27GoNuJRJ – 8:06 PM
Patrick Beverley on his relationship with DeMar DeRozan:
“A lot of people wouldn’t know this, but me and DeMar, we’ve been knowing each other since my freshman year in college.” pic.twitter.com/C27GoNuJRJ – 8:06 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Patrick Beverley on his expected role with the Bulls (and how he’s already pushing Zach LaVine to shoot more).
“Things always seem to work out the way they work out,” he said. pic.twitter.com/nUNrBaMBO2 – 8:02 PM
Patrick Beverley on his expected role with the Bulls (and how he’s already pushing Zach LaVine to shoot more).
“Things always seem to work out the way they work out,” he said. pic.twitter.com/nUNrBaMBO2 – 8:02 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Patrick Beverley said he brings energy and effort. Of course, he prides himself as an elite defender.
“When it comes to stopping people,” he said, “I’m pretty good at that.” pic.twitter.com/SEpx5NY7nC – 7:54 PM
Patrick Beverley said he brings energy and effort. Of course, he prides himself as an elite defender.
“When it comes to stopping people,” he said, “I’m pretty good at that.” pic.twitter.com/SEpx5NY7nC – 7:54 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Beverley on encouraging Zach LaVine to shoot more readily: “A lot of shots he kind of hesitates. I told him, ‘Your job here is not to pass at all. We don’t need you to pass. We need you to put the ball in the hole at an elite level.’” – 7:51 PM
Patrick Beverley on encouraging Zach LaVine to shoot more readily: “A lot of shots he kind of hesitates. I told him, ‘Your job here is not to pass at all. We don’t need you to pass. We need you to put the ball in the hole at an elite level.’” – 7:51 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Beverley: “The way I play, I run through a wall for any team. This is even more. It’s the city where I’m from, so I don’t know what might happen. I might pull some s$*t out I ain’t never did before. I’m super stoked, can’t wait to get started. This is good energy, fresh energy.” – 7:51 PM
Beverley: “The way I play, I run through a wall for any team. This is even more. It’s the city where I’m from, so I don’t know what might happen. I might pull some s$*t out I ain’t never did before. I’m super stoked, can’t wait to get started. This is good energy, fresh energy.” – 7:51 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Patrick Beverley on playing for his hometown Bulls:
“It’s the city where I’m from so I don’t know what might happen. I might pull some shit out I ain’t never did before.” pic.twitter.com/UxYbIOgWUE – 7:48 PM
Patrick Beverley on playing for his hometown Bulls:
“It’s the city where I’m from so I don’t know what might happen. I might pull some shit out I ain’t never did before.” pic.twitter.com/UxYbIOgWUE – 7:48 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan on Beverley: He’s a winning player. Don’t know his role yet as far as starting/reserve, but there’s definitely a role. – 7:27 PM
Billy Donovan on Beverley: He’s a winning player. Don’t know his role yet as far as starting/reserve, but there’s definitely a role. – 7:27 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy Donovan is still unsure of an exact role for Pat Bev. “He’s going to be able to impact our group … help our group.” – 7:27 PM
Billy Donovan is still unsure of an exact role for Pat Bev. “He’s going to be able to impact our group … help our group.” – 7:27 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine: I’ve been trying to get PBev here for years. He’s the kind of guy you hate to play against but love to have as teammate. We haven’t had a vocal leader like him since Thad (Young). – 7:23 PM
Zach LaVine: I’ve been trying to get PBev here for years. He’s the kind of guy you hate to play against but love to have as teammate. We haven’t had a vocal leader like him since Thad (Young). – 7:23 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Beverley: I’m a detailed guy. And Billy D is all about details. I’m excited. – 7:21 PM
Beverley: I’m a detailed guy. And Billy D is all about details. I’m excited. – 7:21 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Beverley: I told Zach, your job here is to not pass at all. Your job is to put the ball in the basket. – 7:18 PM
Beverley: I told Zach, your job here is to not pass at all. Your job is to put the ball in the basket. – 7:18 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Beverley says he’s really good friends with LaVine & DeRozan. Hasn’t watched much of #Bulls while playing in West. pic.twitter.com/0ytERPmbzS – 7:15 PM
Beverley says he’s really good friends with LaVine & DeRozan. Hasn’t watched much of #Bulls while playing in West. pic.twitter.com/0ytERPmbzS – 7:15 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After his buyout with the Magic, veteran guard Patrick Beverley is set to sign with the Chicago Bulls. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/21/pat… – 4:00 PM
After his buyout with the Magic, veteran guard Patrick Beverley is set to sign with the Chicago Bulls. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/21/pat… – 4:00 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
About the time Patrick Beverley told Chris Paul he played defense like a traffic cone…the noise around the Bulls is about to get louder as Patrick Beverley become a Bull a decade after he was told by the Bulls to shut it down. And then never shut up.
bit.ly/3SnQN4q – 12:16 PM
About the time Patrick Beverley told Chris Paul he played defense like a traffic cone…the noise around the Bulls is about to get louder as Patrick Beverley become a Bull a decade after he was told by the Bulls to shut it down. And then never shut up.
bit.ly/3SnQN4q – 12:16 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The Bulls are, and should be, excited about Patrick Beverley’s addition as they reconvene following All-Star break.
But if a playoff push is to be made, it will take more than Beverley’s arrival. It will take the offense playing up to its talent.
Column: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 12:02 PM
The Bulls are, and should be, excited about Patrick Beverley’s addition as they reconvene following All-Star break.
But if a playoff push is to be made, it will take more than Beverley’s arrival. It will take the offense playing up to its talent.
Column: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 12:02 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago adds depth to their backcourt with the addition of Beverley. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/20/rep… – 10:00 AM
Chicago adds depth to their backcourt with the addition of Beverley. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/20/rep… – 10:00 AM
More on this storyline
KC Johnson: Patrick Beverley: I’ve been trying to get here for the longest. I’m fortunate it worked out. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / February 22, 2023
“You know me, I’m going to be on Zach LaVine’s ass,” Pat Bev said on his podcast. “I’mma give him all the energy he needs. Destroy people. Me and DeMar DeRozan, we good. I got a popping five in Vucevic. I’m excited, I’m really excited.” -via YouTube / February 21, 2023
Clutch Points: “Knock them out the playoffs.” Patrick Beverley on his mindset when the Bulls play the Lakers next month 😬 (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/QWmNilz7A3 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 21, 2023
Mike McGraw: From the Pat Bev Podcast: “You know me, I’m going to be on Zach LaVine’s ass, I’m going to give him all the energy he needs. Destroy people. Me and DeMar DeRozan, we’re good. Vucevic, I’m excited, man, I’m really excited.” #Bulls -via Twitter @McGrawDHSports / February 21, 2023
Clutch Points: “I loved Vince Carter. Just watching the Zach LaVine & Aaron Gordon Dunk Contest was just something I enjoyed so much. I said, ‘If I get to be a part of this one day, I hope to make an impact like those guys.'” Mac McClung on his Dunk Champion inspirations 🔥 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/mDfL42uOI5 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 19, 2023