Sixers interested in Will Barton?

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Source: The Sixers have inquired about Will Barton, who is still going through the process of deciding where he will play this season. – 9:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Will Barton completes buyout agreement with Wizards hoopshype.com/2023/02/21/wil… via @Jorge Sierra9:47 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
With approximately one-third of NBA teams still with an available roster spot, free agents include: Serge Ibaka, John Wall, LaMarcus Aldridge, Will Barton, Stanley Johnson, Wayne Ellington, Tyler Johnson, Sterling Brown, Hassan Whiteside, David Nwabe, Michael Carter-Williams. – 5:48 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Wizards agree to buyout with Will Barton sportando.basketball/en/wizards-agr…3:11 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The Wizards will create a roster spot with the Will Barton waiver.
They currently have the prorated $2M midlevel, $3M biannual and vet minimum.
Roughly $2.1M below the luxury tax. – 2:03 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Washington Wizards guard Will Barton has completed a contract buyout ahead of the March 1 deadline to become eligible to join a playoff roster on a new team, sources tell ESPN. Barton will become a free agent once he clears waivers. – 1:41 PM

Josh Robbins: The Wizards have waived Will Barton, the team announced. The open roster spot will allow the team to convert Jordan Goodwin’s two-way contract to a standard contract. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / February 21, 2023
Michael Scotto: The Washington Wizards plan to convert two-way guard Jordan Goodwin to a standard NBA contract, league sources told @HoopsHype. Washington and Will Barton finalized a buyout agreement, which opened up a roster spot to do so. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / February 21, 2023

