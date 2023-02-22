Sixers interested in Will Barton?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Source: The Sixers have inquired about Will Barton, who is still going through the process of deciding where he will play this season. – 9:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Will Barton completes buyout agreement with Wizards hoopshype.com/2023/02/21/wil… via @Jorge Sierra – 9:47 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
With approximately one-third of NBA teams still with an available roster spot, free agents include: Serge Ibaka, John Wall, LaMarcus Aldridge, Will Barton, Stanley Johnson, Wayne Ellington, Tyler Johnson, Sterling Brown, Hassan Whiteside, David Nwabe, Michael Carter-Williams. – 5:48 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Wizards agree to buyout with Will Barton sportando.basketball/en/wizards-agr… – 3:11 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The Wizards will create a roster spot with the Will Barton waiver.
They currently have the prorated $2M midlevel, $3M biannual and vet minimum.
Roughly $2.1M below the luxury tax. – 2:03 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Washington Wizards guard Will Barton has completed a contract buyout ahead of the March 1 deadline to become eligible to join a playoff roster on a new team, sources tell ESPN. Barton will become a free agent once he clears waivers. – 1:41 PM
Josh Robbins: The Wizards have waived Will Barton, the team announced. The open roster spot will allow the team to convert Jordan Goodwin’s two-way contract to a standard contract. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / February 21, 2023
Michael Scotto: The Washington Wizards plan to convert two-way guard Jordan Goodwin to a standard NBA contract, league sources told @HoopsHype. Washington and Will Barton finalized a buyout agreement, which opened up a roster spot to do so. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / February 21, 2023
Bobby Marks: Will Barton is the 9th player (Westbrook, Love, Bolmaro, Holiday, Green, Beverley, Jackson and Ross) to be the bought out of their contract. That is the most buyouts post trade deadline. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / February 21, 2023