Stephen Curry improving, out at least four more games

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ Stephen Curry will be sidelined at least another week
Warriors’ Stephen Curry will be sidelined at least another week
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Curry making ‘good progress’ from leg injury, to be re-evaluated in a week nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/22/cur… – 6:21 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star starts on-court work, but return timetable remains uncertain
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star starts on-court work, but return timetable remains uncertain
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Games Curry would miss: the Warriors play at the Lakers (tomorrow), then host the Rockets, Timberwolves and Trail Blazers. Earliest possible return for Curry based on this timeline would be next Thursday Mar. 2nd hosting the Clippers. – 5:45 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Warriors say Steph Curry is “making good progress” and that he has started individual on-court workouts. He will be reevaluated in one week.
The Warriors say Steph Curry is “making good progress” and that he has started individual on-court workouts. He will be reevaluated in one week.
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steph Curry will be reevaluated in one week. Rules him out of the first four games post All-Star break — Lakers, Rockets, Timberwolves, Blazers. But could possibly be ready by the Clips, Pels, or Lakers game 3/2-3/5. That returning part is speculative but the update is good news. pic.twitter.com/agO3BBD29h – 5:33 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors: Steph Curry ruled out at least another week mercurynews.com/2023/02/22/war… – 5:32 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Reminder on specifics of the injury – Curry suffered partial tears to superior tibiofibular ligaments & interosseous membrane + a lower leg bruise in the team’s Feb. 4th game against the Mavs. Missed the last 5 games before the All-Star break while recovering. – 5:26 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
STEPH CURRY UPDATE: Steph Curry’s recovery from a shin injury is progressing well, but he is expected to miss the Warriors next 4 games. Per the team, Curry is scheduled to be re-evaluated in 1 week, he will continue individual on-court workouts until then. #dubnation – 5:22 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Warriors say Stephen Curry (left leg injury) is making “good progress” and his status will be updated in one week.
The Warriors say Stephen Curry (left leg injury) is making “good progress” and his status will be updated in one week.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors share official update on Stephen Curry: say he has started individual on-court workouts and will be re-evaluated in one week.
Warriors share official update on Stephen Curry: say he has started individual on-court workouts and will be re-evaluated in one week.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The Warriors gave an update on Steph Curry today, saying he’s making progress and will be re-evaluated in a week.
The Warriors gave an update on Steph Curry today, saying he’s making progress and will be re-evaluated in a week.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry is making “good progress” and has begun on-court activities. He’ll be re-evaluated in one week, per the Warriors – 5:12 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated in one week, per Warriors. pic.twitter.com/pRV65TWcat – 5:11 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Golden State Warriors say Stephen Curry is improving and will be re-evaluated in one week. – 5:11 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said he sees Seth Curry playing a backup PG role for the time being:
Jacque Vaughn said he sees Seth Curry playing a backup PG role for the time being:
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said #Nets will open with a 10-man rotation, but cut back to nine closer to the playoffs. Seth Curry will be in the rotation. He adds they’ll have to manage Nic Claxton’s minutes, either with Day’Ron Sharpe or even Yuta Watanabe at smallball five. – 12:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said Nets will stick with a 10 man rotation coming out of the break.
Jacque Vaughn said Nets will stick with a 10 man rotation coming out of the break.
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Sounds like Steph Curry got some post-practice work on the court for the first time since hurting his leg.
Sounds like Steph Curry got some post-practice work on the court for the first time since hurting his leg.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry takes next step in rehab; Warriors feel rejuvenated after All-Star break mercurynews.com/2023/02/21/ste… – 9:57 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry is getting on the court now that practice is over. Will be the first time since he got hurt. – 8:32 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry had praise for Mac McClung after his performance in the dunk contest. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/18/war… – 6:00 PM
CJ Holmes: Stephen Curry was able to do some non-contact shooting work today after practice at UCLA, per Steve Kerr. Still no updates on when No. 30 will return. Andrew Wiggins is not with the team currently. He’s dealing with a family matter. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / February 21, 2023
Stephen Curry: ⌚️ yessir get you one @Damian Lillard congrats!!! Hahaha he said he retiring from it with the trophy in the hand 😂😂 I feel you -via Twitter @StephenCurry30 / February 18, 2023