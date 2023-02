Victor Wembanyama: I want to exceed the expectations

And, so, while he could take the rest of the season off, rest his body, pick out a suit and brainstorm the best way to dap up Adam Silver when the time comes, Wembanyama and his agents, Bouna Ndiaye and Jeremy Medjana, have flatly rejected that notion. His tools and skills would have let him coast to top-prospect status, but the fact that he’s putting together a dominant campaign doesn’t hurt. His last year in France is a platform to work on his craft. “I gotta diversify my skills even more so people don’t get bored,” Victor Wembanyama says. “I want to exceed the expectations.” Source: Sports Illustrated