Victor Wembanyama: I want to exceed the expectations

And, so, while he could take the rest of the season off, rest his body, pick out a suit and brainstorm the best way to dap up Adam Silver when the time comes, Wembanyama and his agents, Bouna Ndiaye and Jeremy Medjana, have flatly rejected that notion. His tools and skills would have let him coast to top-prospect status, but the fact that he’s putting together a dominant campaign doesn’t hurt. His last year in France is a platform to work on his craft. “I gotta diversify my skills even more so people don’t get bored,” Victor Wembanyama says. “I want to exceed the expectations.”
Source: Sports Illustrated
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — How the race stacks up for a bottom three finish and best odds in NBA lottery and Victor Wembanyama ift.tt/xvaObkG – 1:18 PM
FIBA published an exclusive interview with Victor Wembanyama four days ago.
Wemby Watch: Victor Wembanyama prefers not to play center, so which NBA rebuilder is best suited for phenom?
“There’s a mutual level of respect”
@thereal013 talks about the debate over whether he or Victor Wembanyama should be the first pick of the 2023 NBA Draft #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/m2hxseanq5 – 9:00 AM
I interviewed the legendary Magic Johnson.
We discussed a wide range of topics including the Lakers (especially D’Angelo Russell), March Madness, Victor Wembanyama, and his upcoming Coca-Cola ad with @lildickytweets and @MrTravisBennett.
FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/xMdcdgXPfw pic.twitter.com/45txhA7BCJ – 8:41 AM
Projected No. 1 Pick Victor Wembanyama On NBA Destination: ‘There Is No Wrong Team’
forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 5:58 PM
We’re live with @Jeremy Woo on @getcallin, for an inside look at the expected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama:
callin.com/link/GoqynRDqvD – 4:01 PM
Victor Wembanyama loves the praise from the King 👑👽
(via Sports Illustrated) pic.twitter.com/8pnjl2UNW8 – 3:57 PM
Victor Wembanyama is ready to give it all for the French NT in the World Cup ✊🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/KbGMVa3zVr – 12:37 PM
Well, I’m excited to share my final piece for Sports Illustrated, which happens to be this month’s cover story – I went to Paris to find out what makes Victor Wembanyama tick. On the making of a generational prospect: si.com/nba/2023/02/21… – 9:05 AM
LeBron James shares advice for top prospect Victor Wembanyama: ‘Stay true to the game’
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 1:41 AM
Podcast with @DraftExpress about our week with Victor Wembanyama in Paris, what we learned about how he’s getting ready for the NBA & where he’s thinking about playing:
open.spotify.com/episode/4uveaH… – 9:28 AM
The building of the Victor Wembanyama machine is underway (w/@Jonathan Givony): espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:16 AM
This is the Wembanyama effect: He leaves everyone searching for new ways to describe whatever it is they’ve just encountered. In NBA circles, scouts have privately thrown out comparisons to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. LeBron James, following Wembanyama’s two exhibition games in Vegas, described him as an “alien.” “I’ve seen him make five threes with the right hand in a row, switch to the left and make five threes,” says Stanford’s Maxime Raynaud, who grew close with Wembanyama during a shared final season at Nanterre, Victor’s first club. “That’s the craziest s— I had ever seen in my life.” -via Sports Illustrated / February 22, 2023
His sublime mix of skills fascinates. A gargantuan perimeter player who can handle, pass and shoot like a guard but also patrols the paint true to size. Earlier this season, he erased a two-on-one break by forcing a guard to throw a lob, then running to the other side of the rim to swat the other guy’s attempt. Wembanyama captivates imaginations while implementing his own. “I can’t really take role models,” explains Wembanyama. “Because when you’re 6’2″ [versus] 7’3″, it’s not the same sport. So, the way I want to play, I got to innovate and just create new things.” -via Sports Illustrated / February 22, 2023
He doesn’t allow himself to project where he’ll end up, he said. But when Medjana pulls up the standings on his phone, Wembanyama knows the bottom-dwelling teams that are in contention for him without looking. They go through them without comment: San Antonio, Detroit, Charlotte, Houston. As he twirls linguine around his fork, Wembanyama says flatly: “There is no wrong team.” “I am not worried; there is no bad organization,” he said. “I never tell myself I don’t like to go there.” -via ESPN / February 20, 2023