Warriors plan to have Klay Thompson available for back-to-backs

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr expects Klay Thompson to continue playing back-to-backs. The Warriors will see how Klay feels after tomorrow’s game to determine any kind of minutes restrictions for the second game – 6:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson came out of the Warriors’ last back-to-back well. The plan is for him to play Thursday against the Lakers and Friday against the Rockets. – 6:20 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said the plan is for Klay Thompson to be available for both sides of back-to-backs going forward. – 6:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Lauri Markkanen
Kawhi Leonard
Jimmy Butler
Klay Thompson
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/klns9c8UFL – 2:56 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole back in the lab pic.twitter.com/0Ljnzt6AuH – 8:36 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
The Santa Cruz Warriors are hosting the Cleveland Chatge this Saturday — the first 10,000 fans will get this Captain Klay bobblehead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AU3oyjzV1j – 8:01 PM
The Santa Cruz Warriors are hosting the Cleveland Chatge this Saturday — the first 10,000 fans will get this Captain Klay bobblehead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AU3oyjzV1j – 8:01 PM
Duane Rankin: “I don’t want to think about it.” Ty Lue on #Suns having Kevin Durant to go along with Chris Paul and Devin Booker. He said they remind him of #Warriors with Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson eventhough Paul is “a little older now.” pic.twitter.com/jY5n5oNxaX -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 16, 2023
Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson isn’t on tonight’s injury report against the Clippers. Cleared to play in his first back-to-back since 2019. Andrew Wiggins is out due to personal reasons. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / February 14, 2023
Dalton Johnson: Klay Thompson on James Wiseman: “I just know he’s going to be a heck of a player in this league. … I’m going to miss him.” Klay and Wiseman spent a bunch of time together rehabbing and were locker mates at Chase Center -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / February 14, 2023