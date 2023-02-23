Blazers resting Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant due to long travel day to Sacramento

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Portland Trail Blazers finally make flight to Sacramento for game against Kings after severe winter storm causes major travel delays; Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant ruled out
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:53 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will Damian Lillard finish his career in Portland?
🏀 @MichelleDBeadle & @adaniels33 would be OK no matter what he wants to do #RipCity pic.twitter.com/ifejKy9YB7 – 5:30 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
It appears that after 11 hours sitting on a plane (7 yesterday, 4 today before finally taking off), plus driving home in the snow last night and then back to the airport today, the blazers have elected to rest Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant tonight at the Kings. – 5:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Lillard and Grant are added to the Blazers injury list that already looked like this:
INJURY REPORT 2/23 @Portland Trail Blazers @ SAC:
OUT
Badji (L Knee Soreness)
Nurkic (L Calf Strain)
Simons (R Ankle Sprain)
Winslow (L Ankle Sprain) – 5:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Blazers PR:
INJURY UPDATE: Jerami Grant (Rest) and Damian Lillard (Rest) are both OUT for tonight’s game @ SAC. – 4:59 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Portland Trrail Blazers have ruled Jerami Grant (rest) and Damian Lillard (rest) out for tonight’s game against the Kings. – 4:46 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland now announces Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant will rest tonight. – 4:46 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers are ruling Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant out for rest tonight amid travel issues. – 4:46 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
With its backs against the wall, and its season on the line, North Carolina hasn’t exactly responded with a sense of urgency.
UNC trails Notre Dame 27-19 at the break.
Notre Dame is 10-17 overall and 2-14 in ACC play. – 10:01 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA Power Rankings from The Committee (of One): marcstein.substack.com/p/its-an-nba-p…” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>marcstein.substack.com/p/its-an-nba-p…
Episode highlights/links from our podcast conversation with Portland’s Damian Lillard: marcstein.substack.com/p/its-an-nba-p…” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>marcstein.substack.com/p/its-an-nba-p…
New episode of #thisleague UNCUT alongside @ChrisBHaynes out TOMORROW: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 5:30 PM
Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers are finally on the runway to take off for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings after nearly 24-hours of weather uncertainty, but star guard Damian Lillard is unlikely to play, league sources tell @NBAonTNT , @BleacherReport . -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 23, 2023
Chris Haynes: CONTEXT: Trail Blazers arrived at airport on Wednesday around 2:45 pm to take off for Sacramento. Stayed on plane until approximately 10 pm and headed home. Due to weather/traffic, the commute home for some players was up to two hours. Returned to airport this morning at 9 am and didn’t take off until 1:43 pm. This is why Portland is resting key players tonight in Sacramento. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 23, 2023
Damian Lillard: Y’all gettin carried away with the loyalty thing because mfs don’t bounce to y’all drum. And what I’ve done has won me plenty. 🙏🏽… -via Twitter @Dame_Lillard / February 22, 2023
Sean Highkin: Injury updates from Chauncey Billups: Jusuf Nurkic is progressing well but still out tomorrow Justise Winslow doing more but still not full-contact stuff Anfernee Simons is already progressing, timetable still tbd Jerami Grant has fully cleared concussion protocol and is back -via Twitter @highkin / February 22, 2023
Sean Highkin: Blazers have ruled Jerami Grant out for tonight after he entered the concussion protocol over the weekend. Kevin Knox is available to make his Blazers debut now that the trade is official. Matisse Thybulle is expected to be in uniform as well. -via Twitter @highkin / February 13, 2023
Sean Highkin: Blazers say Jerami Grant has entered the concussion protocol. -via Twitter @highkin / February 11, 2023