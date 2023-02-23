Live stream: Blazers 19, Kings 4

The Portland Trail Blazers (28-30) play against the Sacramento Kings (32-25) at Golden 1 Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday February 23, 2023
Portland Trail Blazers 19, Sacramento Kings 4 (Q1 07:17)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
step back on em, Nassieee
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Lz7oSn5r7W – 10:16 PM
step back on em, Nassieee
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Lz7oSn5r7W – 10:16 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
check the footwork from Domas 💪 pic.twitter.com/f0mOJHYGdP – 10:15 PM
check the footwork from Domas 💪 pic.twitter.com/f0mOJHYGdP – 10:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis get the Kings on the board with a finish in the lane from Fox. 5-2 Blazers. – 10:12 PM
Domantas Sabonis get the Kings on the board with a finish in the lane from Fox. 5-2 Blazers. – 10:12 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
Dame and Grant “resting”after all-star break. pic.twitter.com/nVMxtkbYsA – 10:07 PM
Dame and Grant “resting”after all-star break. pic.twitter.com/nVMxtkbYsA – 10:07 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
here come your Sacramento Kings 🙌👑
@mybonney Tunnel Cam #PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/bYq2taS9q9 – 10:02 PM
here come your Sacramento Kings 🙌👑
@mybonney Tunnel Cam #PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/bYq2taS9q9 – 10:02 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
the rook is presented his Western Conference Rookie of the Month award for January 🥇 pic.twitter.com/5ffaa5MkyE – 9:59 PM
the rook is presented his Western Conference Rookie of the Month award for January 🥇 pic.twitter.com/5ffaa5MkyE – 9:59 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Season-high-tying 74 first-half points for Dallas, which leads 74-63. Mavs also scored 74 on Feb. 10 at Sacramento. Fifth time this season Dallas has scored 70 or more in the first half. – 9:56 PM
Season-high-tying 74 first-half points for Dallas, which leads 74-63. Mavs also scored 74 on Feb. 10 at Sacramento. Fifth time this season Dallas has scored 70 or more in the first half. – 9:56 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said Ivey’s mother, who coaches at Notre Dame, ran the same play that he drew up for Ivey to get that 3 the other night.
Said it’s been a go-to of his for 10 years,. – 9:52 PM
Casey said Ivey’s mother, who coaches at Notre Dame, ran the same play that he drew up for Ivey to get that 3 the other night.
Said it’s been a go-to of his for 10 years,. – 9:52 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings should win this game with Fox & Sabonis playing less than 30 minutes. That’s the goal. – 9:46 PM
Kings should win this game with Fox & Sabonis playing less than 30 minutes. That’s the goal. – 9:46 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Blazers going with the lineup of Arcidiacono, Reddish, Thybulle, Little and Eubanks. pic.twitter.com/1uITKltIWR – 9:46 PM
Blazers going with the lineup of Arcidiacono, Reddish, Thybulle, Little and Eubanks. pic.twitter.com/1uITKltIWR – 9:46 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/5lCaHBqAlC – 9:43 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/5lCaHBqAlC – 9:43 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
There were 24 lead changes tonight between @Orlando Magic and Detroit. Per @Sportradar, the most lead changes in any game this season in the #NBA is 26.
🏀 Miami vs. Sacramento on Nov. 1
🏀 Utah vs. New York on Nov. 14
#MagicTogether – 9:43 PM
There were 24 lead changes tonight between @Orlando Magic and Detroit. Per @Sportradar, the most lead changes in any game this season in the #NBA is 26.
🏀 Miami vs. Sacramento on Nov. 1
🏀 Utah vs. New York on Nov. 14
#MagicTogether – 9:43 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Portland’s starters for tonight’s game in Sacramento: Ryan Arcidiacono, Cam Reddish, Matisse Thybulle, Nas Little and Drew Eubanks. – 9:30 PM
Portland’s starters for tonight’s game in Sacramento: Ryan Arcidiacono, Cam Reddish, Matisse Thybulle, Nas Little and Drew Eubanks. – 9:30 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Take it for what it’s worth, but the NBA has Portland’s starters tonight as Cam Reddish, Matisse Thybulle, Shaedon Sharpe, Nas Little and Drew Eubanks – 9:20 PM
Take it for what it’s worth, but the NBA has Portland’s starters tonight as Cam Reddish, Matisse Thybulle, Shaedon Sharpe, Nas Little and Drew Eubanks – 9:20 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
the boys are back 👑💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS #PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/UQ4E28tO9T – 9:13 PM
the boys are back 👑💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS #PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/UQ4E28tO9T – 9:13 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
KINGS BASKETBALL IS BACK TONIGHT 👑 pic.twitter.com/7wp0WVpdhY – 9:08 PM
KINGS BASKETBALL IS BACK TONIGHT 👑 pic.twitter.com/7wp0WVpdhY – 9:08 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Sacramento Kings
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/dPeE54zaNh – 9:02 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Sacramento Kings
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/dPeE54zaNh – 9:02 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Los Angeles Clippers have ruled Ivica Zubac out for Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to a right calf strain. – 8:59 PM
The Los Angeles Clippers have ruled Ivica Zubac out for Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to a right calf strain. – 8:59 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox NBA rankings last season vs. this season:
VORP: 175th (0.7) ➡️ 42nd (1.7)
Win shares: 194th (2.5) ➡️ 37th (5.0)
Box +/-: 125th (-0.6)➡️ 54th (1.8)
Offensive box +/-: 79th (0.6) ➡️ 31st (2.8)
Defensive box +/-: 150th (-2.5) ➡️ 51st (-1.0)
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 8:44 PM
De’Aaron Fox NBA rankings last season vs. this season:
VORP: 175th (0.7) ➡️ 42nd (1.7)
Win shares: 194th (2.5) ➡️ 37th (5.0)
Box +/-: 125th (-0.6)➡️ 54th (1.8)
Offensive box +/-: 79th (0.6) ➡️ 31st (2.8)
Defensive box +/-: 150th (-2.5) ➡️ 51st (-1.0)
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 8:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has high praise for Kings coach Mike Brown, saying: “He’s going to be right up there if he don’t win Coach of the Year.” – 8:41 PM
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has high praise for Kings coach Mike Brown, saying: “He’s going to be right up there if he don’t win Coach of the Year.” – 8:41 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers will miss Matisse Thybulle on nights like this.
Where’s Tobias Harris?
Embiid is sick I guess… got nothing going at all. – 8:34 PM
Sixers will miss Matisse Thybulle on nights like this.
Where’s Tobias Harris?
Embiid is sick I guess… got nothing going at all. – 8:34 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
I know a lot of people are disappointed that Lillard & Grant are resting tonight, but I’m just excited to see what Shaedon Sharpe does with high usage. – 8:31 PM
I know a lot of people are disappointed that Lillard & Grant are resting tonight, but I’m just excited to see what Shaedon Sharpe does with high usage. – 8:31 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Team made it Sacramento and we’re gearing up for the pregame show here at Moda!!! See you tonight at 6:30pm on @ROOTSPORTS_NW ‼️ pic.twitter.com/50VOZZARYd – 8:14 PM
Team made it Sacramento and we’re gearing up for the pregame show here at Moda!!! See you tonight at 6:30pm on @ROOTSPORTS_NW ‼️ pic.twitter.com/50VOZZARYd – 8:14 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
The Trail EP. 5 debuts at 6:00 PM PT tonight on
@ROOTSPORTS_NW
To watch past and new episodes, visit https://t.co/aQjj7NTJ5W 📽️ pic.twitter.com/zPE989Pfy8 – 8:12 PM
The Trail EP. 5 debuts at 6:00 PM PT tonight on
@ROOTSPORTS_NW
To watch past and new episodes, visit https://t.co/aQjj7NTJ5W 📽️ pic.twitter.com/zPE989Pfy8 – 8:12 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Get 50% off bottled water with #ApplePay. Add your card to Apple Wallet before the game to get started. #paidpartnership pic.twitter.com/vm2eTlJMcw – 8:00 PM
Get 50% off bottled water with #ApplePay. Add your card to Apple Wallet before the game to get started. #paidpartnership pic.twitter.com/vm2eTlJMcw – 8:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
We have Blazers personnel in the building. pic.twitter.com/LbJU61Wtpi – 7:56 PM
We have Blazers personnel in the building. pic.twitter.com/LbJU61Wtpi – 7:56 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ivica Zubac will miss Friday’s key game against Sacramento with a right calf strain. He was running on a treadmill with a compression sleeve on it at practice. – 7:51 PM
Ivica Zubac will miss Friday’s key game against Sacramento with a right calf strain. He was running on a treadmill with a compression sleeve on it at practice. – 7:51 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
What’s your mood going into these last 25 games? pic.twitter.com/cK0vL4tGEV – 7:46 PM
What’s your mood going into these last 25 games? pic.twitter.com/cK0vL4tGEV – 7:46 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Five keys as Kings hit 25 game sprint to the finish line kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/five-keys-ki… – 7:21 PM
Five keys as Kings hit 25 game sprint to the finish line kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/five-keys-ki… – 7:21 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The line on tonight’s Kings-Blazers game has jumped from Kings -5 to Kings -11.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:37 PM
The line on tonight’s Kings-Blazers game has jumped from Kings -5 to Kings -11.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:37 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
OK, the Blazers are missing half their team and traveled on game day.
I NEED the beam.
NIGHT CHAT returns TONIGHT:
youtube.com/watch?v=P5vrpN… pic.twitter.com/sL7wbyDoTJ – 6:30 PM
OK, the Blazers are missing half their team and traveled on game day.
I NEED the beam.
NIGHT CHAT returns TONIGHT:
youtube.com/watch?v=P5vrpN… pic.twitter.com/sL7wbyDoTJ – 6:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Blazers’ Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant to rest vs. Kings after snowstorm-induced flight delay
cbssports.com/nba/news/blaze… – 6:16 PM
Blazers’ Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant to rest vs. Kings after snowstorm-induced flight delay
cbssports.com/nba/news/blaze… – 6:16 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers have landed in Sacramento.
Maybe 35 minutes tonight for this kid … 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/bC8EUKI3CI – 5:53 PM
The Blazers have landed in Sacramento.
Maybe 35 minutes tonight for this kid … 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/bC8EUKI3CI – 5:53 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Portland Trail Blazers finally make flight to Sacramento for game against Kings after severe winter storm causes major travel delays; Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant ruled out
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:53 PM
Portland Trail Blazers finally make flight to Sacramento for game against Kings after severe winter storm causes major travel delays; Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant ruled out
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:53 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will Damian Lillard finish his career in Portland?
🏀 @MichelleDBeadle & @adaniels33 would be OK no matter what he wants to do #RipCity pic.twitter.com/ifejKy9YB7 – 5:30 PM
Will Damian Lillard finish his career in Portland?
🏀 @MichelleDBeadle & @adaniels33 would be OK no matter what he wants to do #RipCity pic.twitter.com/ifejKy9YB7 – 5:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Mason Plumlee, Nicolas Batum about Kings on schedule.
Plumlee mentioned that today’s practice will prepare for them.
Batum added: “Now we can feel it: Okay, we really have to get our stuff together. Like no egos, we are technically max 4 months to focus on the big goal.” pic.twitter.com/rPZ4L46hQW – 5:22 PM
Asked Mason Plumlee, Nicolas Batum about Kings on schedule.
Plumlee mentioned that today’s practice will prepare for them.
Batum added: “Now we can feel it: Okay, we really have to get our stuff together. Like no egos, we are technically max 4 months to focus on the big goal.” pic.twitter.com/rPZ4L46hQW – 5:22 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
It appears that after 11 hours sitting on a plane (7 yesterday, 4 today before finally taking off), plus driving home in the snow last night and then back to the airport today, the blazers have elected to rest Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant tonight at the Kings. – 5:13 PM
It appears that after 11 hours sitting on a plane (7 yesterday, 4 today before finally taking off), plus driving home in the snow last night and then back to the airport today, the blazers have elected to rest Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant tonight at the Kings. – 5:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Lillard and Grant are added to the Blazers injury list that already looked like this:
INJURY REPORT 2/23 @Portland Trail Blazers @ SAC:
OUT
Badji (L Knee Soreness)
Nurkic (L Calf Strain)
Simons (R Ankle Sprain)
Winslow (L Ankle Sprain) – 5:00 PM
Lillard and Grant are added to the Blazers injury list that already looked like this:
INJURY REPORT 2/23 @Portland Trail Blazers @ SAC:
OUT
Badji (L Knee Soreness)
Nurkic (L Calf Strain)
Simons (R Ankle Sprain)
Winslow (L Ankle Sprain) – 5:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Blazers PR:
INJURY UPDATE: Jerami Grant (Rest) and Damian Lillard (Rest) are both OUT for tonight’s game @ SAC. – 4:59 PM
From Blazers PR:
INJURY UPDATE: Jerami Grant (Rest) and Damian Lillard (Rest) are both OUT for tonight’s game @ SAC. – 4:59 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers at Kings betting line went from Kings -5 to Kings -11. – 4:57 PM
Blazers at Kings betting line went from Kings -5 to Kings -11. – 4:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
While Tyronn Lue discussed Westbrook/T-Mann dynamic, he shared that he sees next 5-6 games as “adjustment period”
That adjustment period is full of critical games:
– vs Kings
– at Denver
– vs Timberwolves
– at Golden State
– at Sacramento
– vs Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/OMJ5txByp2 – 4:53 PM
While Tyronn Lue discussed Westbrook/T-Mann dynamic, he shared that he sees next 5-6 games as “adjustment period”
That adjustment period is full of critical games:
– vs Kings
– at Denver
– vs Timberwolves
– at Golden State
– at Sacramento
– vs Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/OMJ5txByp2 – 4:53 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Big night for people wondering when/how Keon Johnson could get back into the rotation. – 4:50 PM
Big night for people wondering when/how Keon Johnson could get back into the rotation. – 4:50 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Portland Trrail Blazers have ruled Jerami Grant (rest) and Damian Lillard (rest) out for tonight’s game against the Kings. – 4:46 PM
The Portland Trrail Blazers have ruled Jerami Grant (rest) and Damian Lillard (rest) out for tonight’s game against the Kings. – 4:46 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland now announces Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant will rest tonight. – 4:46 PM
Portland now announces Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant will rest tonight. – 4:46 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers are ruling Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant out for rest tonight amid travel issues. – 4:46 PM
Blazers are ruling Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant out for rest tonight amid travel issues. – 4:46 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers are finally on the runway to take off for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings after nearly 24-hours of weather uncertainty, but star guard Damian Lillard is unlikely to play, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 4:43 PM
Portland Trail Blazers are finally on the runway to take off for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings after nearly 24-hours of weather uncertainty, but star guard Damian Lillard is unlikely to play, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 4:43 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers are taking off for Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/F8zxIZn3WQ – 4:43 PM
The Blazers are taking off for Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/F8zxIZn3WQ – 4:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Update: I’m told the Portland Trail Blazers are taking off now for their flight to Sacramento after a severe winter storm caused major delays in the Pacific Northwest.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:41 PM
Update: I’m told the Portland Trail Blazers are taking off now for their flight to Sacramento after a severe winter storm caused major delays in the Pacific Northwest.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:41 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers plane being de-iced. Hoping to fly to Sacramento soon. – 4:22 PM
Blazers plane being de-iced. Hoping to fly to Sacramento soon. – 4:22 PM
Jusuf Nurkic @bosnianbeast27
Svaka čast momcima 🇧🇦❤️
Valjda će neko doživjeti normalne odnose i uslove!!
Ovako iz nemoguće praviti moguće samo može BIH!! pic.twitter.com/zNT3l1l4s3 – 4:10 PM
Svaka čast momcima 🇧🇦❤️
Valjda će neko doživjeti normalne odnose i uslove!!
Ovako iz nemoguće praviti moguće samo može BIH!! pic.twitter.com/zNT3l1l4s3 – 4:10 PM