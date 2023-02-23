Blazers vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

February 23, 2023

By |

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $5,183,099 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $4,258,880 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday February 23, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

Damian Lillard
@Dame_Lillard
I got Tony Harrison beating Tim Tszyu… and I like Tim 🤷🏽‍♂️ – 3:32 AM

