Live stream: Celtics 10, Pacers 10

The Boston Celtics (42-17) play against the Indiana Pacers (26-34) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday February 23, 2023
Boston Celtics 10, Indiana Pacers 10 (Q1 08:13)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Robert Williams blocks a Haliburton shot at the 3-point arc, then sets the screen that frees Tatum for a 3 that makes it 8-7. Time Lord is good at this sport, it seems. – 7:14 PM
Robert Williams blocks a Haliburton shot at the 3-point arc, then sets the screen that frees Tatum for a 3 that makes it 8-7. Time Lord is good at this sport, it seems. – 7:14 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
before tipoff, Andrew Nembhard and @GainbridgeLife IndyCar driver Colton Herta swapped jerseys.🏎️ pic.twitter.com/g0OlB0GmMw – 7:14 PM
before tipoff, Andrew Nembhard and @GainbridgeLife IndyCar driver Colton Herta swapped jerseys.🏎️ pic.twitter.com/g0OlB0GmMw – 7:14 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics’ last 3 possessions: Tatum turnover, Smart turnover, Jaylen turnover.
Welcome back. – 7:13 PM
Celtics’ last 3 possessions: Tatum turnover, Smart turnover, Jaylen turnover.
Welcome back. – 7:13 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton steal and kicks out to Hield for 3. Pacersup 8-2 to start. – 7:13 PM
Haliburton steal and kicks out to Hield for 3. Pacersup 8-2 to start. – 7:13 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Buddy Hield guarding Al Horford. Myles Turner on Robert Williams. – 7:12 PM
Buddy Hield guarding Al Horford. Myles Turner on Robert Williams. – 7:12 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“Pacer Nation is our family, so we’re gonna try to put on a show for them tonight.”
the squad is ready to lace ’em up at home after the break. pic.twitter.com/hbZptbxRgo – 6:56 PM
“Pacer Nation is our family, so we’re gonna try to put on a show for them tonight.”
the squad is ready to lace ’em up at home after the break. pic.twitter.com/hbZptbxRgo – 6:56 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Ever hear about the seventh man or the eighth man of the team getting load managed?”
Celtics Legend Kevin McHale has some strong words on load management pic.twitter.com/AfJYTXZISb – 6:55 PM
“Ever hear about the seventh man or the eighth man of the team getting load managed?”
Celtics Legend Kevin McHale has some strong words on load management pic.twitter.com/AfJYTXZISb – 6:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Return of Smart-Brown-Tatum-Al-Rob as starters tonight. Only the 2nd time this season. – 6:44 PM
Return of Smart-Brown-Tatum-Al-Rob as starters tonight. Only the 2nd time this season. – 6:44 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
It’s official.
Celtics will play their playoff starting lineup for the 2nd time in this, Game 60.
Scal, Abby and I have the call @NBCSCeltics at the top of the hour. pic.twitter.com/iTHL8SpNuj – 6:43 PM
It’s official.
Celtics will play their playoff starting lineup for the 2nd time in this, Game 60.
Scal, Abby and I have the call @NBCSCeltics at the top of the hour. pic.twitter.com/iTHL8SpNuj – 6:43 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Boston:
none.
@OrthoIndy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/KdNPJU0MvD – 6:39 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Boston:
none.
@OrthoIndy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/KdNPJU0MvD – 6:39 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first five on the floor.
@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/U80gijYdYd – 6:36 PM
first five on the floor.
@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/U80gijYdYd – 6:36 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers back to there regular starting lineup: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner. Celtics-Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams III – 6:35 PM
Pacers back to there regular starting lineup: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner. Celtics-Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams III – 6:35 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talking Derrick White, maybe my favorite role player in the NBA with @MG_Schindler
youtube.com/live/p3CPOLZ_O… – 6:27 PM
Talking Derrick White, maybe my favorite role player in the NBA with @MG_Schindler
youtube.com/live/p3CPOLZ_O… – 6:27 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Marcus Smart gives us an update on his ankle coming out of the All-Star break and shares his thoughts on entering the final stretch of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/Cp5SFaZvWk – 6:23 PM
Marcus Smart gives us an update on his ankle coming out of the All-Star break and shares his thoughts on entering the final stretch of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/Cp5SFaZvWk – 6:23 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Obrissy is game ready.👊
let us know where you are watching tonight using #PacersGameNight.
@motorolaus | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/7tZw258cA7 – 6:03 PM
Obrissy is game ready.👊
let us know where you are watching tonight using #PacersGameNight.
@motorolaus | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/7tZw258cA7 – 6:03 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
JJ Reddick on Larry Bird + Do Celtics Have Deepest Team Ever? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast Powered by @HireOnLinkedIn & @upside twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:00 PM
JJ Reddick on Larry Bird + Do Celtics Have Deepest Team Ever? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast Powered by @HireOnLinkedIn & @upside twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:00 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle on Brogdon: “I think Malcolm is a tremendous player. He’s one of a very small group of guys in this league who can do just about anything on a basketball court. You look at Jimmy Butler, Jrue Holiday, Malcolm. These are guys who can play multiple positions…” – 5:22 PM
Carlisle on Brogdon: “I think Malcolm is a tremendous player. He’s one of a very small group of guys in this league who can do just about anything on a basketball court. You look at Jimmy Butler, Jrue Holiday, Malcolm. These are guys who can play multiple positions…” – 5:22 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers play the Celtics in about two hours. Malcolm Brogdon will be back. On what he had to say at shootaround today: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 5:01 PM
Pacers play the Celtics in about two hours. Malcolm Brogdon will be back. On what he had to say at shootaround today: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 5:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
5 things to watch for in Celtics second half w/ @Souichi Terada | Winning Plays powered by @betonline_ag & @HelloFresh twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:00 PM
5 things to watch for in Celtics second half w/ @Souichi Terada | Winning Plays powered by @betonline_ag & @HelloFresh twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:00 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Who is fine in the west?
From Part 1 of our conversation with Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/3oRxkyP6I6 – 3:57 PM
Who is fine in the west?
From Part 1 of our conversation with Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/3oRxkyP6I6 – 3:57 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Caught up with Malcolm Brogdon this morning. He discussed his time with the Pacers, why the team didn’t meet expectations, his new role with the Celtics, and more: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 3:46 PM
Caught up with Malcolm Brogdon this morning. He discussed his time with the Pacers, why the team didn’t meet expectations, his new role with the Celtics, and more: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 3:46 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jayson Tatum Wins All-Star MVP, What’s Next For Him? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag & @indeed twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:00 PM
Jayson Tatum Wins All-Star MVP, What’s Next For Him? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag & @indeed twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:00 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
We’re back at it with a LOADED #NBAAllStar edition of #SmithAndJones. Follow the links below.
Download.
Subscribe.
Rate & Review.
🍎 podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/all…
🟢 open.spotify.com/episode/7p1bfr…
#raptors #Pacers #thunderup #Hawks #WeTheNorth #nba pic.twitter.com/QwPquZZPik – 2:51 PM
We’re back at it with a LOADED #NBAAllStar edition of #SmithAndJones. Follow the links below.
Download.
Subscribe.
Rate & Review.
🍎 podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/all…
🟢 open.spotify.com/episode/7p1bfr…
#raptors #Pacers #thunderup #Hawks #WeTheNorth #nba pic.twitter.com/QwPquZZPik – 2:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG off the bench this season:
17.7 — Norman Powell
17.5 — Bennedict Mathurin
16.3 — Christian Wood
16.2 — Russell Westbrook
Who is winning 6MOTY? pic.twitter.com/QVQfXhVzkU – 2:36 PM
Most PPG off the bench this season:
17.7 — Norman Powell
17.5 — Bennedict Mathurin
16.3 — Christian Wood
16.2 — Russell Westbrook
Who is winning 6MOTY? pic.twitter.com/QVQfXhVzkU – 2:36 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Five things the Celtics need to prioritize over the final 23 games of the season
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/02/23/fiv… – 1:09 PM
New on BSJ: Five things the Celtics need to prioritize over the final 23 games of the season
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/02/23/fiv… – 1:09 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Congratulations @Derrick White on being inducted into the @LegendTitans Athletics Hall of Fame back home in Colorado 🏅👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/4mvhicSD2Z – 1:00 PM
Congratulations @Derrick White on being inducted into the @LegendTitans Athletics Hall of Fame back home in Colorado 🏅👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/4mvhicSD2Z – 1:00 PM