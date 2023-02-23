Celtics vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Boston Celtics are spending $4,227,203 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $4,841,305 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday February 23, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Away TV: NBC Sports Boston

Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?