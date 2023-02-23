Celtics vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

February 23, 2023

The Boston Celtics play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Boston Celtics are spending $4,227,203 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $4,841,305 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday February 23, 2023

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Back at it! 5:30 flights might beat 6-8ish…✈️ back to Boston until SAT. #Celtics #Pacers Post Game remote with the #GardenReport guys tonight, then onto PHI/NYC. The 2nd half is here! – 4:20 AM

