Devin Booker on the Suns being a super team: We only had one All-Star, that's Durant

Gerald Bourguet: Devin Booker was asked about the Suns being a super-team. With a straight face: “Well, we only had one All-Star, that’s KD.” pic.twitter.com/hblDH9bii6
Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet
Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker was asked about the Suns being a super-team. With a straight face: “Well, we only had one All-Star, that’s KD.” pic.twitter.com/hblDH9bii6 – 3:38 PM
Devin Booker was asked about the Suns being a super-team. With a straight face: “Well, we only had one All-Star, that’s KD.” pic.twitter.com/hblDH9bii6 – 3:38 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Quin…no. Don’t do it. Just like…go read a book or something. There will be a better one next year. pic.twitter.com/Nw9MEY1hcl – 2:50 PM
Quin…no. Don’t do it. Just like…go read a book or something. There will be a better one next year. pic.twitter.com/Nw9MEY1hcl – 2:50 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Good read on an unfortunate case in the NYC Catholic League by @JennyVrentas in @NYTSports
How Covid and the Rule Book Kept a Promising Athlete on the Bench
nytimes.com/2023/02/22/spo… – 1:02 PM
Good read on an unfortunate case in the NYC Catholic League by @JennyVrentas in @NYTSports
How Covid and the Rule Book Kept a Promising Athlete on the Bench
nytimes.com/2023/02/22/spo… – 1:02 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The guy at Pino’s folding pizza boxes just paused, watched the entire Bad Bunny Booker T music video on his phone, and then resumed folding pizza boxes??? – 1:00 PM
The guy at Pino’s folding pizza boxes just paused, watched the entire Bad Bunny Booker T music video on his phone, and then resumed folding pizza boxes??? – 1:00 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
“Not only do they want to control your body when you’re in the NBA, they want to control it when you’re in the NCAA.” Historian @DrTRunstedtler joins @jshector to discuss her upcoming book BLACK BALL.
Listen to the whole interview on the TrueHoop Podcast: truehoop.com/p/black-ball – 10:08 AM
“Not only do they want to control your body when you’re in the NBA, they want to control it when you’re in the NCAA.” Historian @DrTRunstedtler joins @jshector to discuss her upcoming book BLACK BALL.
Listen to the whole interview on the TrueHoop Podcast: truehoop.com/p/black-ball – 10:08 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Still on my Dark Tower journey. Finally getting into the final book, aaaaaand whhhaaaaaaaat in the absolute hell is this spider baby doing?!?? Seven books into the series, like 20 books into my full reading and now we’ve got spider children????? – 1:41 AM
Still on my Dark Tower journey. Finally getting into the final book, aaaaaand whhhaaaaaaaat in the absolute hell is this spider baby doing?!?? Seven books into the series, like 20 books into my full reading and now we’ve got spider children????? – 1:41 AM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
“You’re going to have control over my mobility?” The NBA draft resonates deeply with some players–in a nation of slavery and Jim Crow–says historian @DrTRunstedtler.
Her new book BLACK BALL comes out soon.
TrueHoop podcast episode w/@jshector out now. https://t.co/6mzQmM4g90 pic.twitter.com/cIZo5QviwU – 5:36 PM
“You’re going to have control over my mobility?” The NBA draft resonates deeply with some players–in a nation of slavery and Jim Crow–says historian @DrTRunstedtler.
Her new book BLACK BALL comes out soon.
TrueHoop podcast episode w/@jshector out now. https://t.co/6mzQmM4g90 pic.twitter.com/cIZo5QviwU – 5:36 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Allegedly cocaine had the NBA on the ropes, until David Stern saved it. But historian @DrTRunstedtler digs into the record in her book BLACK BALL. She says cocaine was no bigger in the NBA than Wall Street or Hollywood–but people took it differently. https://t.co/6mzQmM4g90 pic.twitter.com/DaeXfcPs80 – 5:28 PM
Allegedly cocaine had the NBA on the ropes, until David Stern saved it. But historian @DrTRunstedtler digs into the record in her book BLACK BALL. She says cocaine was no bigger in the NBA than Wall Street or Hollywood–but people took it differently. https://t.co/6mzQmM4g90 pic.twitter.com/DaeXfcPs80 – 5:28 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
“These things weren’t just granted by the NBA. They had to be fought over.”
Historian @DrTRunstedtler discussing the unsung heroes of basketball’s labor rights movement, as described in her upcoming book Black Ball. https://t.co/jDJCsQjaLp pic.twitter.com/oNfpxnOY9N – 5:18 PM
“These things weren’t just granted by the NBA. They had to be fought over.”
Historian @DrTRunstedtler discussing the unsung heroes of basketball’s labor rights movement, as described in her upcoming book Black Ball. https://t.co/jDJCsQjaLp pic.twitter.com/oNfpxnOY9N – 5:18 PM
More on this storyline
Duane Rankin: “It’s going to be a problem.” Devin Booker on teams trying to defend #Suns with Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and himself running pick-and-roll with Deandre Ayton. Said he and Durant were in the gym together during the break. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 23, 2023
NBA great Gilbert Arenas believes Kevin Durant is facing more pressure with the Suns then he has his entire career. On Fubo Sports’ “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas” this week, the former All-Star claimed that if the Suns don’t win the 2023 NBA Finals, it will undoubtedly be the “biggest failure” of Durant’s career. “Chip, chip with the dip,” Arenas said when asked about the Suns’ odds of winning the championship. “I don’t even know why we’re playing. This is not even a question. You have [Durant and Devin Booker] that’s capable of 50, 60, 70 [points]. Both half-court players. Both mid-range players. Both players you can’t actually play one-on-one, they’ll eat you alive.” -via New York Post / February 22, 2023
Duane Rankin: “I don’t want to think about it.” Ty Lue on #Suns having Kevin Durant to go along with Chris Paul and Devin Booker. He said they remind him of #Warriors with Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson eventhough Paul is “a little older now.” pic.twitter.com/jY5n5oNxaX -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 16, 2023