Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful for Friday's game against Heat

Eric Nehm: The Bucks have submitted an injury report for Friday’s game against the Heat. OUT: Wesley Matthews (right calf strain) Doubtful: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right wrist sprain) Pat Connaughton (left calf soreness)
Source: Twitter @eric_nehm
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Part 3: Officiating Giannis 💪
“He’s very unique. I don’t think there will ever be another player quite like him in this league. Maybe ever. He’s just such a different, different mold in the way he’s developed and how he’s gotten bigger and stronger.”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 7:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bucks listing Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist)as doubtful for Friday vs. Heat. – 6:40 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Bucks were very good heading into break w/ Middleton, Giannis is unbelievable, etc. but the Sixers beat (no Middleton) Milwaukee with one half of Maxey and no Harden. Lost home opener by 2 pts despite one of the worst games/halves of Embiid’s career. Doom and gloom is silly – 4:25 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Today’s injury updates from Mike Budenholzer:
– Bobby Portis, Jae Crowder and Khris Middleton all came through practice clean and they’re expected to play tomorrow.
– Pat Connaughton and Giannis Antetokounmpo were limited again.
theathletic.com/4242185/2023/0… – 3:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
“90% of Shaq’s game was in the low post, which made it easier…Now you’re refereeing a guy who can do all of that & he can put the ball on the floor & he can shoot a three. There’s never been a Giannis.”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 2:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Now? He’s begrudgingly listed at 7-feet & in the last 10 decade he’s become the most dominant physical force in the NBA.
But…“I always wonder what if I never got those 2 inches when I was 18, 19 and I was 6-9, how would my game be?” 😏
Our series on Giannis at 10 continues. – 11:27 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Now? He’s begrudgingly listed at 7-feet & he’s transformed to become the most dominant physical force in the #NBA
But…”I always wonder what if I never got those 2 inches when I was 18, 19 and I was 6-9, how would my game be?” 😏
Our series on Giannis at 10 continues. – 11:20 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
We see how Victor Wembanyama continues to grow.
10 seasons ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo would stomp around, angry the #Bucks wouldn’t let him lift weights because his growth plates weren’t set.
And he would tell anyone “I don’t want to be 7-feet.”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 11:16 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Officiating Giannis: His one-of-a-kind game is as tough on officials as it is on opponents.
We spoke to former NBA refs about how tough it is to call the most physically dominant player in the league.
“There’s never been another Giannis.”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 9:51 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
We asked a few more questions about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury/status.
Here are some follow-ups from @JimOwczarski and @ZoraStephenson : pic.twitter.com/w9IbFjhZLA – 8:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said there is no real update on Giannis Antetokounmpo, just saying they’ll take it day by day with the MVP candidate. – 8:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks practiced today.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer on:
Giannis Antetokounmpo: “I would say Giannis did some of practice, or limited practice.”
Khris Middleton, Jae Crowder and Bobby Portis all practiced.
Pat Connaughton was able to do parts of practice. – 8:34 PM
More on this storyline
Eric Nehm: Budenholzer, on Antetokounmpo: “Did parts of practice, taking it day-by-day.” The Bucks will submit an injury report later today. Will Antetokounmpo be listed as OUT for tomorrow? “We haven’t talked about how he will be listed. And I think those decisions will be made shortly.” -via Twitter @eric_nehm / February 23, 2023
Eric Nehm: Mike Budenholzer: “I would say Giannis did some of practice or limited practice today.” Is he ruled out for Friday/Sunday? Budenholzer: “There’s no real update on his status. I think we’ll just take it day-by-day and see how he’s feeling and just do what’s best for him.” -via Twitter @eric_nehm / February 22, 2023
Denver has a guy putting up triple-doubles like we haven’t seen since you. Where does he rank among the best passers? Magic Johnson: Nikola Jokic, Chris Paul, and LeBron James are the three best passers we have in the game today. Jokic has taken his game to another level. He had eight triple-doubles in January. He already had five this month. He has just been playing at the highest level. When you think about him and Giannis Antetokounmpo, they’re probably my two picks for the MVP of the league. -via For The Win / February 22, 2023