Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful for Friday's game against Heat

Denver has a guy putting up triple-doubles like we haven’t seen since you. Where does he rank among the best passers? Magic Johnson: Nikola Jokic, Chris Paul, and LeBron James are the three best passers we have in the game today. Jokic has taken his game to another level. He had eight triple-doubles in January. He already had five this month. He has just been playing at the highest level. When you think about him and Giannis Antetokounmpo, they’re probably my two picks for the MVP of the league. -via For The Win / February 22, 2023