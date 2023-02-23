Julius Randle on three-point contest: I was just winging it

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Julius Randle kept it real 😅 pic.twitter.com/tqeUf2XqYh2:20 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Most threes on under 35 3P% this season:
161 — Julius Randle
155 — Jordan Poole
153 — Jordan Clarkson
150 — Fred VanVleet pic.twitter.com/WDAWKTsEkw3:16 PM

NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
#NBAAllStar • #NBAKicks
Julius Randle • @New York Knicks pic.twitter.com/JdGWI6R1iq10:46 PM

Kyle Goon: LeBron’s reserves: Ant, Jaylen, PG, Tyrese, Randle, Fox, JJJ Giannis’ reserves: Dame, Jrue, Shai, DeMar, Siakam, Bam, Sabonis -via Twitter @kylegoon / February 19, 2023
StatMuse: Most points without free throws this season: 1,277 — Tatum 1,261 — Doncic 1,233 — Edwards 1,167 — Randle pic.twitter.com/SAE5FNJvBB -via Twitter @statmuse / February 16, 2023

