Kevin Durant does everything in practice but remains out for tomorrow

February 23, 2023- by

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns update: Kevin Durant (right MCL sprain) remains out, will be evaluated on game-by-game basis
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton said he needs to show up earlier after seeing Kevin Durant finishing his workout when he arrived. #Suns4:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton said there are “no more games” going into these final 22 games with Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/kmm8GlXhKb4:08 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said Kevin Durant did everything today in what he labeled as probably the Suns’ longest in-season practice this year. That included scrimmaging. They are going to see how he responds and Williams will listen to the medical staff. – 3:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He did everything today.” Monty Williams on Kevin Durant on today’s practice.
Said he’ll see how he responds to one of longest practices this season. #Suns3:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant (knee) OUT tomorrow night vs. #ThunderUp. Will be evaluated on a game-by-game basis. #Suns2:50 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
Kevin Durant is officially out tomorrow vs. Thunder per Suns. – 2:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant is out for tomorrow and will be game-by-game. Cam Payne is questionable and Landry Shamet remains out and will be re-evaluated in a week – 2:48 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant is out tomorrow, per Suns – 2:48 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Durant reportedly targeting March 1 for Suns debut nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/23/kev…1:58 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Kevin Love and Miguel Cabrera are two players who were really good for their first teams but will be remembered/associated with their second teams as history moves on.
Who else falls in that category? (Durant is associated with OKC for me) – 1:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Y’all are hearing the Kevin Durant/Wilt Chamberlain unprecedented trade talk for the first time huh? That’s wild 🙃 pic.twitter.com/8KMYhqmtmn1:01 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder players with multiple 40+ point games
1. Kevin Durant: 45
2. Russell Westbrook: 43
3. Paul George: 10
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 6 – 11:30 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander needs 25 points tonight to pass Steven Adams on the Thunder’s all-time scoring list.
1. Russell Westbrook: 18,859
2. Kevin Durant: 15,942
3. Serge Ibaka: 6,054
4. Steven Adams: 5,191
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 5,167 – 11:16 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA playoff push: Kevin Durant’s fit with Suns and nine other things worth watching down the stretch
(By @JasmynWimbish)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-p…8:48 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
With @ShamsCharania reporting that Kevin Durant is targeting a March 1 Phoenix debut (at Charlotte), here’s my quick view on what lies ahead for these (would-be) Super Team Suns, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4243243/2023/0…8:15 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Paolo Banchero on receiving validation from Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony during All-Star weekend:
“I can’t say enough how much just that moment helped me out, especially with having a rough stretch. Having that being able to lift me up helped a lot.”
orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando…7:27 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Paolo Banchero had the chance to meet several players over All-Star Weekend but revealed it was talking to Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant that meant the most to him ⤵️
therookiewire.usatoday.com/2023/02/22/mag…7:05 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are targeting his Suns debut and return to action in next Wednesday’s road game against the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Durant is on cusp of return from MCL sprain that he suffered on Jan. 8. – 6:40 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Six Biggest X-Factors After The NBA All-Star Break, for ⁦@RealGM⁩
featuring Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis and more basketball.realgm.com/analysis/27059…6:02 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
ICYMI: Nets still have a Ben Simmons issue. Exec: “Brooklyn had questions and problems with Kyrie and KD from an organizational standpoint, but at least those guys could play. They were good. Ben has been less than good.”
Includes a wild Hack-a-Ben story.
bit.ly/3EtcGtw5:23 PM

Duane Rankin: “It’s going to be a problem.” Devin Booker on teams trying to defend #Suns with Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and himself running pick-and-roll with Deandre Ayton. Said he and Durant were in the gym together during the break. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 23, 2023

