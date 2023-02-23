Kevin Love making Heat debut tomorrow, says joining Miami has breathed new life into him

Tim Reynolds: Kevin Love says he’s ready to go tomorrow.
Source: Twitter @ByTimReynolds
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
First look at Kevin Love in his Heat jersey 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/GSR3OT52Bk – 2:53 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jarrett Allen’s response to not knowing Kevin Love wanted a buyout 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ADjnuhjQ9k – 2:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Spo about Butler’s comfort in pick and pops, and how Kevin Love elevates that:
“The gravity that he creates if he’s just standing on the weakside is very similar to what Duncan provides for us.”
“You’re not going to be too many feet from Kevin Love.”
More X’s and O’s pic.twitter.com/FITpMEEavm – 2:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Kevin Love about Jimmy Butler’s comfort in pick and pops, and how those 2 man actions will run:
Says they were actually working on the specifics of it today: pic.twitter.com/VvsDQgqS6o – 1:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kevin Love while talking with media points up at the championship banners, “I know what it takes to get one of those.” – 1:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Love, just now, on joining the Heat, “This is breathing new life into me.” – 1:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Kevin Love and Miguel Cabrera are two players who were really good for their first teams but will be remembered/associated with their second teams as history moves on.
Who else falls in that category? (Durant is associated with OKC for me) – 1:06 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen was asked this morning at shootaround if he knew Kevin Love wanted a buyout before he left Philly last week.
“I was told he was going for milk and cigarettes and he never came back.” – 11:42 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen on whether he knew, when he left Philly the other night, that Kevin Love wanted a buyout: “I did not. I was told he was going for milk and cigarettes and he just never came back.” – 11:41 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen on whether he was aware, when he left Philly the other night, that Kevin Love wanted a buyout: “I was not. I was told he was going for milk and cigarettes and he just never came back.” – 11:38 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NEW PODCAST! @Chris Haynes and I connect for some All-Star Weekend storytelling, our look at Trae Young and the Hawks in the wake of Nate McMillan’s firing and a breakdown of a busy buyout market that routed Russell Westbrook and Kevin Love to new teams: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 11:25 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs center Jarrett Allen was asked if he knew Kevin Love asked for a buyout before he left Philly after last Wednesday’s game.
“I was told he was going for milk and cigarettes and he never came back.” – 11:23 AM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
“I grew up watching Kevin Love and I’m thankful because he is a guy that allowed me to come in and ask him a thousand questions, helped me be an integral part of this team and helped with this group,” Mitchell said Wednesday afternoon. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/d… – 10:02 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Kevin Love and Cody Zeller episode of the Heat Check podcast:
-Should Love start and does it matter?
-How can Love help the Heat?
-What does addition of Zeller mean for Omer Yurtseven and Orlando Robinson?
-And more
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea… – 8:42 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From yesterday: Kevin Love details his “easy decision” to join the Heat, how he hopes to help and why starting doesn’t matter to him miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:38 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kevin Love details his “easy decision” to join the Heat, how he hopes to help and why starting doesn’t matter to him miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Love: “It was that role of being able to be myself and play to my strengths on a team that could really use it.” – 7:40 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff gathered the players for a team meeting Tuesday night, before their first post-All-Star break practice. Before anything else, he needed to address Kevin Love’s shocking buyout and how to move forward without him.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/d… – 6:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Kevin Love sets complementary minutes, not necessarily starting, as initial Heat goal. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kevin Love was asked if a starting role matters to him during a call today with me, @ByTimReynolds and @IraHeatBeat: “Starting, it doesn’t really hold any weight for me.”
The bottom line is he’s going to play alongside Bam a lot, whether he starts or not. – 4:11 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Based on Kevin Love’s comments, it doesn’t sound like he’ll start right away but it could be something Spo is open to down the line. They’ll wanna see him with different groups first. (which is pretty much what I said on the pod but whatevs) – 2:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Kevin Love details his “easy decision” to join the Heat, how he hopes to help and why starting doesn’t matter to him miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Love: “It was that role of being able to be myself and play to my strengths on a team that could really use it.” – 2:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Love sets complementary minutes, not necessarily starting, as initial Heat goal. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “I think I definitely complement guys’ skill sets on this team.” – 2:16 PM
Brady Hawk: Erik Spoelstra on Kevin Love’s playmaking: “That’s one of the first things he said to me, ‘I think I can help this team with my passing.’” -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / February 23, 2023
Brady Hawk: Erik Spoelstra on Kevin Love: “I feel like he’s had half a dozen monster games against us.” -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / February 23, 2023
Ira Winderman: Spoelstra on Love, “He’ll figure it out. He’ll make it work. Same thing with Cody.” -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / February 23, 2023