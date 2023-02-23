Kevin Love's relationship with Cavs currently strained

Sources say Love’s relationship with Cleveland’s decision-makers is currently strained — a byproduct of how recent events unfolded. The Cavs were starting to grow concerned about his unhappiness festering, especially since there were no plans to re-insert him into the lineup. With about two months remaining in the regular season, the ticklish situation could have led to another infamous blowup. It’s one reason the Cavs were so willing to honor his buyout request. His unquantifiable impact on the organization over the years is another.
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen was asked this morning at shootaround if he knew Kevin Love wanted a buyout before he left Philly last week.
“I was told he was going for milk and cigarettes and he never came back.” – 11:42 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen on whether he knew, when he left Philly the other night, that Kevin Love wanted a buyout: “I did not. I was told he was going for milk and cigarettes and he just never came back.” – 11:41 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NEW PODCAST! @Chris Haynes and I connect for some All-Star Weekend storytelling, our look at Trae Young and the Hawks in the wake of Nate McMillan’s firing and a breakdown of a busy buyout market that routed Russell Westbrook and Kevin Love to new teams: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 11:25 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs center Jarrett Allen was asked if he knew Kevin Love asked for a buyout before he left Philly after last Wednesday’s game.
“I was told he was going for milk and cigarettes and he never came back.” – 11:23 AM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
“I grew up watching Kevin Love and I’m thankful because he is a guy that allowed me to come in and ask him a thousand questions, helped me be an integral part of this team and helped with this group,” Mitchell said Wednesday afternoon. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/d… – 10:02 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Kevin Love and Cody Zeller episode of the Heat Check podcast:
-Should Love start and does it matter?
-How can Love help the Heat?
-What does addition of Zeller mean for Omer Yurtseven and Orlando Robinson?
-And more
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea… – 8:42 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From yesterday: Kevin Love details his “easy decision” to join the Heat, how he hopes to help and why starting doesn’t matter to him miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:38 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kevin Love details his “easy decision” to join the Heat, how he hopes to help and why starting doesn’t matter to him miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Love: “It was that role of being able to be myself and play to my strengths on a team that could really use it.” – 7:40 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff gathered the players for a team meeting Tuesday night, before their first post-All-Star break practice. Before anything else, he needed to address Kevin Love’s shocking buyout and how to move forward without him.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/d… – 6:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Kevin Love sets complementary minutes, not necessarily starting, as initial Heat goal. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:40 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Based on Kevin Love’s comments, it doesn’t sound like he’ll start right away but it could be something Spo is open to down the line. They’ll wanna see him with different groups first. (which is pretty much what I said on the pod but whatevs) – 2:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Kevin Love details his “easy decision” to join the Heat, how he hopes to help and why starting doesn’t matter to him miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Love: “It was that role of being able to be myself and play to my strengths on a team that could really use it.” – 2:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Love sets complementary minutes, not necessarily starting, as initial Heat goal. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “I think I definitely complement guys’ skill sets on this team.” – 2:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kevin Love on Bam Adebayo, in a call with me, @Anthony_Chiang and @IraHeatBeat: “He’s one of those guys, I just love his game. I love what he is about. I love how he impacts winning.”
And on their IG ‘beef’: “For him to jaw like that, it just means we’re off to a good start.” – 1:43 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on whether Kevin Love’s number should be retired in Cleveland: “For sure. No reason not to.” – 1:38 PM
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Jarrett Allen on whether he was aware, when he left Philly the other night, that Kevin Love wanted a buyout: “I was not. I was told he was going for milk and cigarettes and he just never came back.” -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / February 23, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Kevin Love was asked if a starting role matters to him during a call today with me, @ByTimReynolds and @IraHeatBeat: “Starting, it doesn’t really hold any weight for me.” The bottom line is he’s going to play alongside Bam a lot, whether he starts or not. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / February 22, 2023
“I love the way that they operate here,” said Kevin Love, who has been working out in Miami since he signed on Monday. “You can tell that it’s a top-tier, high-class, high-character organization and that all starts at the top. So for me, at the end of the day, it was a pretty easy decision.” -via Associated Press / February 22, 2023