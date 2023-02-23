Meyers Leonard: 'I plan to meet with people in the Jewish community here in Milwaukee'

Meyers Leonard: I plan on, even though it’s only a 10-day for now, I hope it gets extended beyond that, let’s see what happens, I plan to meet with people in the Jewish community here in Milwaukee. I’m not just checking boxes and moving on. That is not who I am. I’m so thankful to the Bucks organization but technically to the city of Milwaukee. I sense that this is a very welcoming community and again, it’s a tricky situation, but all’s I can say is I’m extremely thankful, very grateful, hopeful for grace and forgiveness. All’s I can do is how my heart, speak from my experience and try to lead with love.
Source: Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Source: Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic: Meyers Leonard apologizes for use of antisemitic slur: ‘The biggest mistake of my life’ theathletic.com/4243746/2023/0… – 12:13 AM
At @TheAthletic: Meyers Leonard apologizes for use of antisemitic slur: ‘The biggest mistake of my life’ theathletic.com/4243746/2023/0… – 12:13 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Meyers Leonard speaks on signing with #Bucks, suspension and injuries jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 11:44 PM
Meyers Leonard speaks on signing with #Bucks, suspension and injuries jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 11:44 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bucks sign Meyers Leonard to a 10-day deal sportando.basketball/en/bucks-sign-… – 3:30 PM
Bucks sign Meyers Leonard to a 10-day deal sportando.basketball/en/bucks-sign-… – 3:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Here is a deep look from the Chicago Tribune’s @itsallG_O_O_D on how new #Bucks big man Meyers Leonard has tried to atone for antisemitic slur.
chicagotribune.com/sports/college… – 3:11 PM
Here is a deep look from the Chicago Tribune’s @itsallG_O_O_D on how new #Bucks big man Meyers Leonard has tried to atone for antisemitic slur.
chicagotribune.com/sports/college… – 3:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks officially sign Meyers Leonard to a 10-day contract. The team practices today.
Here’s what you need to know about the 7-footer. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 12:46 PM
The #Bucks officially sign Meyers Leonard to a 10-day contract. The team practices today.
Here’s what you need to know about the 7-footer. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 12:46 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Just saw the @OTLonESPN @JeremySchaap piece on @Meyers Leonard. Man oh man I hope people can find grace and forgiveness in their hearts. – 3:58 PM
Just saw the @OTLonESPN @JeremySchaap piece on @Meyers Leonard. Man oh man I hope people can find grace and forgiveness in their hearts. – 3:58 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Glad to see @Meyers Leonard signing a 10-day contract with @Milwaukee Bucks. Out of purgatory!
#agoodman – 12:27 PM
Glad to see @Meyers Leonard signing a 10-day contract with @Milwaukee Bucks. Out of purgatory!
#agoodman – 12:27 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bucks reportedly will give Meyers Leonard 10-day contract nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/21/buc… – 8:03 AM
Bucks reportedly will give Meyers Leonard 10-day contract nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/21/buc… – 8:03 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Meyers Leonard signing with Bucks after two years of not playing eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:59 AM
Meyers Leonard signing with Bucks after two years of not playing eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:59 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Milwaukee Bucks sign Meyers Leonard to a 10-day contract
sportando.basketball/en/milwaukee-b… – 4:48 AM
Milwaukee Bucks sign Meyers Leonard to a 10-day contract
sportando.basketball/en/milwaukee-b… – 4:48 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
AP source: Bucks give Meyers Leonard chance to resume career (from @AP) apnews.com/article/49ccdb… – 9:46 PM
AP source: Bucks give Meyers Leonard chance to resume career (from @AP) apnews.com/article/49ccdb… – 9:46 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Meyers Leonard to return to NBA with Bucks two years after antisemitic comment, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/meyer… – 6:29 PM
Meyers Leonard to return to NBA with Bucks two years after antisemitic comment, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/meyer… – 6:29 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @bchawla is published on @getcallin, heading to Apple and Spotify.
Wide-ranging conversation on NBA rights deals, Nuggets, Nets and quick thoughts on Meyers Leonard signing a 10-day contract with MIL: callin.com/link/tzSdInyjmy – 5:56 PM
Full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @bchawla is published on @getcallin, heading to Apple and Spotify.
Wide-ranging conversation on NBA rights deals, Nuggets, Nets and quick thoughts on Meyers Leonard signing a 10-day contract with MIL: callin.com/link/tzSdInyjmy – 5:56 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Meyers Leonard returning to the NBA on a 10-day deal with the Milwaukee Bucks: es.pn/3KpMwvu – 5:46 PM
ESPN story on Meyers Leonard returning to the NBA on a 10-day deal with the Milwaukee Bucks: es.pn/3KpMwvu – 5:46 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Free agent F/C Meyers Leonard — out of the NBA since March 2021 after uttering an antisemitic slur on a video game livestream and rehabbing post-surgical nerve damage on his right leg — is signing a 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. pic.twitter.com/sDxBJm9CPG – 5:31 PM
ESPN Sources: Free agent F/C Meyers Leonard — out of the NBA since March 2021 after uttering an antisemitic slur on a video game livestream and rehabbing post-surgical nerve damage on his right leg — is signing a 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. pic.twitter.com/sDxBJm9CPG – 5:31 PM
More on this storyline
Q: On the court, how can you fit with the Bucks? Meyers Leonard: First of all I’m thankful to know at this point now they’ve had their eye on me for a couple years now. All’s you gotta do is look how Brook (Lopez) plays. If I can mirror or try to be a version of that, that helps. I’m going to try to soak in everything that I can. I shoot the ball – that’s what I do. I feel like I communicate very well on the defensive end. I try to be a floor general back there. You’ve got a guy like Giannis, I mean, forget about it. The guy is unbelievable. All the pieces here, it’s just incredible to be a part of. I’m only a practice in but it’s just, I couldn’t be more grateful. I know I keep coming back to that.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / February 23, 2023
What has it been like for you to wear an NBA uniform again? Meyers Leonard: It’s a mixed bag of emotions, for sure. It’s certainly the hardest two-year stretch I’ve ever had in my life, as an adult, as a man. The truth is – let’s just cut to it – I made a really big mistake, the biggest mistake of my life. And it was an extremely difficult time because, first of all, just let me say to anybody who’s listening, I’m incredibly sorry. It was an ignorant mistake. -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / February 23, 2023
Meyers Leonard: If anyone’s followed what I’ve been up to off the floor in the Jewish community, I think they’ll see pretty clearly that I’ve tried to go just even above and beyond to show my heart and who I am, and that I’m very remorseful and I wanted to make it right day after day, week after week, coming up on two years. So, the mistake happened, that was right in the midst of a shoulder surgery and then also an ankle surgery. Unfortunately during ankle surgery there was also a bit of a nerve issue that happened in surgery. So it’s been a long road, like I said incredibly difficult. The hardest times in my life. -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / February 23, 2023