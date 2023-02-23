NBA exec: Victor Wembanyama best prospect since LeBron James

“I can’t think of anybody since LeBron James who was considered a better prospect than Wembanyama,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Tweeting this out now because @SpikeEskin is usually up at an insane hour. HoS Pod ($) with Spike. Talking NBA All-Star malaise, LeBron’s unsubtle marketing campaign for GOAT, Spike’s issues with JJ Redick as broadcaster and more houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/hos-pod-spik… – 3:51 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
FIBA published and then deleted on his web site an interview to Victor Wembanyama
sportando.basketball/en/fiba-publis… – 2:39 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Victor Wembanyama is still growing. A wingspan now of 8-feet, reminiscent of Boris Zuzek, right @dfwticket? sports.yahoo.com/tall-victor-we… – 12:55 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
🏀 WEMBY WATCH 🏀
With less than 25 games left in the season, the Rockets, Spurs and Pistons are now in the best spot to get the No. 1 overall pick.
Which team is the best fit for Victor Wembanyama? pic.twitter.com/Ef6rXdpVEG – 7:05 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers news and notes from their first practice post All-Star break:
– LeBron James was given the day off after being in Salt Lake City for ASG
– Darvin Ham says he will stick with same starting lineup he used in win vs. New Orleans
– Ham’s goal is to secure the 6th seed – 5:29 PM
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
Have you ever been dunked on, like, really badly? Well, I have.
In 2001, at the ABCD Camp, I tried to take a charge, and LeBron James put me on a poster.
Check out the full episode to hear the whole story and more.
Link: https://t.co/bZY0a21QLl pic.twitter.com/E5yW05RT3W – 4:41 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
FIBA published a fake interview with Victor Wembanyama four days ago.
The organization has issued an official response but it didn’t end without yet another failure once again 😬
basketnews.com/news-185710-fi… – 4:37 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham gave LeBron James day off but said his finger is fine pic.twitter.com/idI8TIiv0x – 4:34 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
An “exclusive interview” with Victor Wembanyama was published on FIBA’s official website four days ago. In an Instagram story, the young French star said that the interview is “fake”
FIBA has now apologized to Wembanyama and the French national team
eurohoops.net/en/fiba/146634… – 4:23 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Mac McClung: “I never pictured it would get this response. You don’t look at things like that. You just be present and when stuff like that happens, it’s just such a gift. And then the love from LeBron and Steph Curry, it’s got me really speechless.”
foxsports.com/stories/nba/i-… – 3:55 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
I am really, really interested how much “LeBron James will almost certainly sign with your team if you draft his son” will impact Bronny’s draft position. – 2:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 40-point games in the new year:
8 — Dame
4 — Giannis
4 — LeBron
Dame has already tied his career high for 40-point games in a season. pic.twitter.com/N5vlHbZHhO – 2:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — How the race stacks up for a bottom three finish and best odds in NBA lottery and Victor Wembanyama ift.tt/xvaObkG – 1:18 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
FIBA published an exclusive interview with Victor Wembanyama four days ago.
The player says it was all fake 🤯
basketnews.com/news-185697-vi… – 12:56 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Outstanding look at Wembanyama by @JeremyWoo. A quality these super-rare athletes seem to share is how smart and intuitive they are: Wilt, Russell, Kareem, Michael, LeBron. Exceptional minds all. Wemby certainly seems to fit that bill. Wow: si.com/nba/2023/02/21… – 12:15 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Wemby Watch: Victor Wembanyama prefers not to play center, so which NBA rebuilder is best suited for phenom?
(By @SamQuinnCBS & @Kyle__Boone)
cbssports.com/nba/news/wemby… – 11:44 AM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
After LeBron James broke the NBA all-time scoring record earlier this month, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said that he’d like to immortalize James with a statue. The question is: How should LeBron look? Some ideas: https://t.co/ppBhQISzC5
📸s: https://t.co/Hu25cO2vcT, Getty Images pic.twitter.com/IjFh5phVQS – 11:30 AM
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
I shared my experience as a participant at the famed ABCD Camp, including stories about Sonny Vaccaro, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James. Listen to the full episode to hear the whole story!
Link: https://t.co/bZY0a21QLl pic.twitter.com/duDgNQDx4L – 10:57 AM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Baby Boomer 2-deep:
Magic / Isiah
Jordan / Drexler
Bird / Erving
Moses / Barkley
Kareem / Hakeem
Millennial 2-deep:
Curry / Paul
Durant / Harden
LeBron / Kawhi
Giannis / (honestly difficult to fill? Butler?)
Jokic / Embiid – 10:33 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
ESPN’s Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) has compiled a full 2024 NBA Mock Draft where LeBron James’ son Bronny James is projected to go Top 10.
There are two European prospects in the Top 10 as well, one of them even projected to go Top 3 👀
basketnews.com/news-185690-br… – 10:26 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“There’s a mutual level of respect”
@thereal013 talks about the debate over whether he or Victor Wembanyama should be the first pick of the 2023 NBA Draft #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/m2hxseanq5 – 9:00 AM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
I interviewed the legendary Magic Johnson.
We discussed a wide range of topics including the Lakers (especially D’Angelo Russell), March Madness, Victor Wembanyama, and his upcoming Coca-Cola ad with @lildickytweets and @MrTravisBennett.
FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/xMdcdgXPfw pic.twitter.com/45txhA7BCJ – 8:41 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Projected No. 1 Pick Victor Wembanyama On NBA Destination: ‘There Is No Wrong Team’
forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 5:58 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We’re live with @Jeremy Woo on @getcallin, for an inside look at the expected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama:
callin.com/link/GoqynRDqvD – 4:01 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Victor Wembanyama loves the praise from the King 👑👽
(via Sports Illustrated) pic.twitter.com/8pnjl2UNW8 – 3:57 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama is ready to give it all for the French NT in the World Cup ✊🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/KbGMVa3zVr – 12:37 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Well, I’m excited to share my final piece for Sports Illustrated, which happens to be this month’s cover story – I went to Paris to find out what makes Victor Wembanyama tick. On the making of a generational prospect: si.com/nba/2023/02/21… – 9:05 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James shares advice for top prospect Victor Wembanyama: ‘Stay true to the game’
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 1:41 AM
More on this storyline
Jovan Buha: The Lakers list LeBron James and Anthony Davis as probable tomorrow vs. Golden State. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / February 22, 2023
Clutch Points: Jordan Clarkson on what he’s learned playing against LeBron James: “Foul him when you can. And just keep fouling til they don’t call no fouls on him.” 🤣 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/5AYb5FwCOX -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 22, 2023
Kyle Goon: Darvin Ham said he’ll stick with DLo, Malik and Vando in the starting lineup with LeBron and AD: “We’re not gonna go crazy. We’ve already had a plethora of lineups and rotations, so we’re gonna settle in on what we did in this previous game going into the break.” -via Twitter @kylegoon / February 22, 2023
FIBA issued an apology to young French star Victor Wembanyama after the player accused the organization of recently publishing a “fake” interview with him. In its statement, FIBA says that it couldn’t be confirmed whether the interview was genuine or not and that the article was removed from its website. -via EuroHoops.net / February 22, 2023
“After doubts were expressed by the player regarding the interview, which was provided to FIBA by a long-time French contributor, the veracity of the interview could not be confirmed. FIBA has without delay removed the article and all related social media posts,” FIBA mentions. -via EuroHoops.net / February 22, 2023
“4 days ago, FIBA published a FAKE nterview of me. WTF???” Wembanyama wrote on his Instagram. According to sources, Wembanyama gave an interview only to the French national public television (France Télévisions) during the training camp of Les Bleus ahead of February’s World Cup Qualifiers games (23/2 vs. Czech Republic and 26/2 against Lithuania). -via EuroHoops.net / February 22, 2023