NBA Scout: Nick Smith's ceiling is Jamal Crawford

“Jamal Crawford is a good ceiling, and Malik Monk is a good floor for Nick Smith,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Portis @BPortistime
I like Council off the bench for us. Instant scoring. No drop off. Also, shout out Nick Smith JR! Way to block out the naysayers bra! Just hoop! Excited for the rest of the year #GoHogs – 11:01 PM
I like Council off the bench for us. Instant scoring. No drop off. Also, shout out Nick Smith JR! Way to block out the naysayers bra! Just hoop! Excited for the rest of the year #GoHogs – 11:01 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Nick Smith Jr had plenty of encouraging sequences vs Florida despite 4-12 stat line. Handles with a bounce to step, hesitations that get defenders leaning back. OTD footwork to create separation. Great finishing/touch off 1 foot. Plays with energy. Engaged on D. Missed makable Js pic.twitter.com/RKuXAmYLEy – 4:58 PM
Nick Smith Jr had plenty of encouraging sequences vs Florida despite 4-12 stat line. Handles with a bounce to step, hesitations that get defenders leaning back. OTD footwork to create separation. Great finishing/touch off 1 foot. Plays with energy. Engaged on D. Missed makable Js pic.twitter.com/RKuXAmYLEy – 4:58 PM
More on this storyline
Marc J. Spears: NBA Slam Dunk judges pic.twitter.com/hMzY07nu88 -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / February 14, 2023
When asked for Smith’s potential player comparisons, the two names that NBA executives mentioned were Malik Monk and three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford. -via HoopsHype / January 27, 2023
Jeff Goodman: Eric Musselman said Nick Smith Jr. will miss the rest of January while rehabbing his right knee in Los Angeles. For those saying he isn’t coming back, I’ve been told by a source close to situation the plan is for Smith to return in February — as long as he’s 100 percent. -via Twitter @GoodmanHoops / January 8, 2023
Arkansas freshman Nick Smith Jr., considered the best NBA prospect in college basketball, is out indefinitely for “right knee management,” per the school. Smith missed the first six games of the season with the same issue, with the school calling it precautionary at the time. The 6-foot-5 guard made his season debut against Troy on Nov. 28, playing just six minutes. Coach Eric Musselman inserted Smith into the starting lineup the next game, and Smith proceeded to average 19.7 points and 3.0 assists over his next three fully healthy games. -via ESPN / December 22, 2022