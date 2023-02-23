Live stream: Nuggets 7, Cavaliers 6

The Denver Nuggets (41-18) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-23) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday February 23, 2023
Denver Nuggets 7, Cleveland Cavaliers 6 (Q1 08:47)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Jarrett Allen with two fouls in the first three minutes and having to come off the floor probably isn’t how the #Cavs would’ve liked to start tonight. – 7:15 PM
Jarrett Allen with two fouls in the first three minutes and having to come off the floor probably isn’t how the #Cavs would’ve liked to start tonight. – 7:15 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ball is up. #Cavs and Nuggets are underway here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. – 7:10 PM
Ball is up. #Cavs and Nuggets are underway here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. – 7:10 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Is that a @ChrisMarlowe voice-over package I hear! Nuggets are back baby! pic.twitter.com/Ee0AwyDSjj – 7:02 PM
Is that a @ChrisMarlowe voice-over package I hear! Nuggets are back baby! pic.twitter.com/Ee0AwyDSjj – 7:02 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tell a friend to tell a friend… We’re backkkkkkkk! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/SvINePlULh – 6:58 PM
Tell a friend to tell a friend… We’re backkkkkkkk! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/SvINePlULh – 6:58 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Dev @DKSportsbook Lock of the Game:
Over 22.5 for Jamal Murray
It’s his birthday against a guy he feels comfortable with and motivates him and it is + money. – 6:54 PM
Dev @DKSportsbook Lock of the Game:
Over 22.5 for Jamal Murray
It’s his birthday against a guy he feels comfortable with and motivates him and it is + money. – 6:54 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
It’s Serbian Heritage Night in Cleveland.
Do with that information what you will. – 6:49 PM
It’s Serbian Heritage Night in Cleveland.
Do with that information what you will. – 6:49 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
The Nuggets are finally back!! Let’s pregame.
✅ Jamal Murray’s returns on his birthday
✅ Expectations for the new guys
youtube.com/live/inHvlmKV-… – 6:30 PM
The Nuggets are finally back!! Let’s pregame.
✅ Jamal Murray’s returns on his birthday
✅ Expectations for the new guys
youtube.com/live/inHvlmKV-… – 6:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Going live for the Nuggets-Cavs Pregame Lounge
youtube.com/watch?v=inHvlm… – 6:30 PM
Going live for the Nuggets-Cavs Pregame Lounge
youtube.com/watch?v=inHvlm… – 6:30 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Cavs pre-game coming up on right now on @BallySportsCLE.
#Cavs #Nuggets tip-off at 7PM! pic.twitter.com/9H51V0Vo3w – 6:29 PM
Cavs pre-game coming up on right now on @BallySportsCLE.
#Cavs #Nuggets tip-off at 7PM! pic.twitter.com/9H51V0Vo3w – 6:29 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
21 GAMES LEFT!! How!?!?
We’ve got a heavy-weight battle to open up the post-All Star break schedule • Nuggets in town tonight!
#Cavs Live at 6:30 pm on @BallySportsCLE • join @BradDaugherty43, @MrCavalier34 and I! see you there! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/6xQCGBM2u0 – 6:26 PM
21 GAMES LEFT!! How!?!?
We’ve got a heavy-weight battle to open up the post-All Star break schedule • Nuggets in town tonight!
#Cavs Live at 6:30 pm on @BallySportsCLE • join @BradDaugherty43, @MrCavalier34 and I! see you there! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/6xQCGBM2u0 – 6:26 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Coach on tonight’s game against the Cavs 🎙 pic.twitter.com/ImfuoVkGIL – 6:12 PM
Coach on tonight’s game against the Cavs 🎙 pic.twitter.com/ImfuoVkGIL – 6:12 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
21 GAMES LEFT!! How!?!?
We’ve got a heavy-weight battle to open up the post-All Star break schedule • Nuggets in town tonight!
#Cavs Live at 6:30 pm on @BallySportsCLE • see you there! #LetEmKnow – 6:11 PM
21 GAMES LEFT!! How!?!?
We’ve got a heavy-weight battle to open up the post-All Star break schedule • Nuggets in town tonight!
#Cavs Live at 6:30 pm on @BallySportsCLE • see you there! #LetEmKnow – 6:11 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight against Denver. – 6:11 PM
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight against Denver. – 6:11 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Jamal Murray is back tonight for the #Nuggets. He’s getting his warmup in now here in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/U457yD95ZJ – 6:11 PM
Jamal Murray is back tonight for the #Nuggets. He’s getting his warmup in now here in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/U457yD95ZJ – 6:11 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Home starters! ✨
📺 #CavsNuggets on @BallySportsCLE at 7PM ET. pic.twitter.com/yDaXC8ehKo – 6:10 PM
Home starters! ✨
📺 #CavsNuggets on @BallySportsCLE at 7PM ET. pic.twitter.com/yDaXC8ehKo – 6:10 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Popped out in style.
@stockx | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/PdImArXe6p – 6:07 PM
Popped out in style.
@stockx | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/PdImArXe6p – 6:07 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
.@MG_Schindler is breaking down why Caris LeVert has become a critical player for the Cavs and one of the most important potential role players for the playoffs.
youtube.com/live/p3CPOLZ_O… – 6:03 PM
.@MG_Schindler is breaking down why Caris LeVert has become a critical player for the Cavs and one of the most important potential role players for the playoffs.
youtube.com/live/p3CPOLZ_O… – 6:03 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Hey Cavs Fans, coming to the FieldHouse for the #CavsNuggets game this evening?
Stop by Portal 11 and check out the @SeatGeek Social Zone for a chance to win suite tix, autographed jerseys and more! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/1YK6F3A0AS – 5:47 PM
Hey Cavs Fans, coming to the FieldHouse for the #CavsNuggets game this evening?
Stop by Portal 11 and check out the @SeatGeek Social Zone for a chance to win suite tix, autographed jerseys and more! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/1YK6F3A0AS – 5:47 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Roster Update: We have transferred back Jack White from @NBAGrandRapids.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/lJzhj9ITQ9 – 5:25 PM
Roster Update: We have transferred back Jack White from @NBAGrandRapids.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/lJzhj9ITQ9 – 5:25 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
PG Ricky Rubio (knee) is out for Cavs. Aaron Goodwin (L rib contusion), Zeke Nnaji (R shoulder sprain) and Collin Gillespie (leg fracture) out for Nuggets. Jamal Murray (R knee inflammation), Jack White (G League) are questionable. – 5:03 PM
PG Ricky Rubio (knee) is out for Cavs. Aaron Goodwin (L rib contusion), Zeke Nnaji (R shoulder sprain) and Collin Gillespie (leg fracture) out for Nuggets. Jamal Murray (R knee inflammation), Jack White (G League) are questionable. – 5:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game vs. Cleveland:
John Collins (concussion protocol) is out. – 5:00 PM
For tomorrow’s game vs. Cleveland:
John Collins (concussion protocol) is out. – 5:00 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon and Zeke Nnaji, both out tonight, didn’t travel to Cleveland, I’m told. – 5:00 PM
Aaron Gordon and Zeke Nnaji, both out tonight, didn’t travel to Cleveland, I’m told. – 5:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
While Tyronn Lue discussed Westbrook/T-Mann dynamic, he shared that he sees next 5-6 games as “adjustment period”
That adjustment period is full of critical games:
– vs Kings
– at Denver
– vs Timberwolves
– at Golden State
– at Sacramento
– vs Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/OMJ5txByp2 – 4:53 PM
While Tyronn Lue discussed Westbrook/T-Mann dynamic, he shared that he sees next 5-6 games as “adjustment period”
That adjustment period is full of critical games:
– vs Kings
– at Denver
– vs Timberwolves
– at Golden State
– at Sacramento
– vs Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/OMJ5txByp2 – 4:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook is keeping his number 0.
Jason Preston is taking #1, Reggie Jackson’s number.
Keaton Wallace is taking #35, which has never been worn by a Clippers guard before (you’ve seen 35 on the likes of Loy Vaught, Chris Kaman, and Wenyen Gabriel) pic.twitter.com/noMrsFiC3d – 4:15 PM
Russell Westbrook is keeping his number 0.
Jason Preston is taking #1, Reggie Jackson’s number.
Keaton Wallace is taking #35, which has never been worn by a Clippers guard before (you’ve seen 35 on the likes of Loy Vaught, Chris Kaman, and Wenyen Gabriel) pic.twitter.com/noMrsFiC3d – 4:15 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
ICYMI: @Chris Dempsey and I talk all things Nuggets and this stretch run to the playoffs! Thanks so much to all that joined in and listened and asked questions. And thanks to @PointsBetUSA for presenting! twitter.com/i/spaces/1vOxw… – 4:02 PM
ICYMI: @Chris Dempsey and I talk all things Nuggets and this stretch run to the playoffs! Thanks so much to all that joined in and listened and asked questions. And thanks to @PointsBetUSA for presenting! twitter.com/i/spaces/1vOxw… – 4:02 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Who is fine in the west?
From Part 1 of our conversation with Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/3oRxkyP6I6 – 3:57 PM
Who is fine in the west?
From Part 1 of our conversation with Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/3oRxkyP6I6 – 3:57 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
If Nuggets playoff opponents remained true to current seeding, they would face:
Round 1 – Minnesota (8)
Conf Semi’s – LA Clippers (4)
Conf Finals – Memphis (2)
Who knows if it will remain true to seeding, but I’d take it. – 3:14 PM
If Nuggets playoff opponents remained true to current seeding, they would face:
Round 1 – Minnesota (8)
Conf Semi’s – LA Clippers (4)
Conf Finals – Memphis (2)
Who knows if it will remain true to seeding, but I’d take it. – 3:14 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“They are so similar in terms of their IQ”
Michael Malone sees a lot of similarities between LeBron James and Nikola Jokic.
@Frank Isola l @Sam Mitchell pic.twitter.com/K3uTkWMmOv – 3:00 PM
“They are so similar in terms of their IQ”
Michael Malone sees a lot of similarities between LeBron James and Nikola Jokic.
@Frank Isola l @Sam Mitchell pic.twitter.com/K3uTkWMmOv – 3:00 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jarrett Allen’s response to not knowing Kevin Love wanted a buyout 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ADjnuhjQ9k – 2:43 PM
Jarrett Allen’s response to not knowing Kevin Love wanted a buyout 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ADjnuhjQ9k – 2:43 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Cleveland ⬇️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/flyKdhomQj – 2:37 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Cleveland ⬇️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/flyKdhomQj – 2:37 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Smiling because it’s gameday in Cleveland. ☺️ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/28Ba6RaaPG – 2:30 PM
Smiling because it’s gameday in Cleveland. ☺️ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/28Ba6RaaPG – 2:30 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has had an eventful offseason, from interviewing with the Denver Broncos to talking with the NCAA about possible violations in Michigan’s football program and firing an assistant coach who was under investigation. apnews.com/article/6465f3… – 2:16 PM
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has had an eventful offseason, from interviewing with the Denver Broncos to talking with the NCAA about possible violations in Michigan’s football program and firing an assistant coach who was under investigation. apnews.com/article/6465f3… – 2:16 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray vs. Donovan Mitchell tonight 🍿
pic.twitter.com/j4dMUvfhWp – 2:03 PM
Jamal Murray vs. Donovan Mitchell tonight 🍿
pic.twitter.com/j4dMUvfhWp – 2:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The LA Clippers did not make a trade or sign a buyout option in 2016-17.
Since then, only Reggie Jackson and now Russell Westbrook were the true buyout signings by LAC.
They did add veterans post deadline like Joakim Noah in 2020 and DeMarcus Cousins in 2021. – 1:53 PM
The LA Clippers did not make a trade or sign a buyout option in 2016-17.
Since then, only Reggie Jackson and now Russell Westbrook were the true buyout signings by LAC.
They did add veterans post deadline like Joakim Noah in 2020 and DeMarcus Cousins in 2021. – 1:53 PM