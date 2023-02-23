Pelicans vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (30-29) play against the Toronto Raptors (28-31) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday February 23, 2023
New Orleans Pelicans 0, Toronto Raptors 0 (7:30 pm ET)
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
And VanVleet’s a no-go for personal reasons, Raptors will start Barnes, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Poeltl – 7:24 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
closer to the return of Pelicans basketball 😁 pic.twitter.com/LyHk2lOoSY – 7:22 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Anunoby, Barnes, Trent Jr., Siakam and Poeltl start vs. Pels. VanVleet is questionable (personal reasons). – 7:13 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors will start Barnes, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam, Poeltl vs NOLA. Would assume that means VanVleet (now questionable due to personal reasons) is out. We’ll have to wait a few more days to see what the full-strength Raptors look like. – 7:11 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet is now questionable for personal reasons, and Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Poeltl will start. – 7:08 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet will not start tonight. Sounds like he won’t play. Raptors going with OG, Pascal, Jak, Gary, and Scottie – 7:07 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Josh Richardson
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Josh Richardson
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
our 5️⃣ from the 6️⃣
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors now say VanVleet questionable for personal reasons but Young, Anunoby and Trent are in – 7:04 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet (personal reasons) has been downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game. – 7:04 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Look who’s back! This will be Jonas Valanciunas’ first time playing in front of fans in Toronto since Dec. 9, 2018 (He made his return in an empty building last January). He brought his family up for the night (hope they like snow!). pic.twitter.com/VvnRKSUqlZ – 6:40 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green said that Dyson Daniels “had some irritation after shootaround” so the team will hold him out of tonight’s game and go from there. – 6:33 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) is out for tonight’s game at Toronto – 6:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Dyson Daniels is out tonight with a right ankle sprain. Tomorrow marks one month since he last played. – 6:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Dyson Daniels (Right Ankle Sprain) is OUT for tonight’s game at Toronto – 6:07 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nick Nurse on matching up with Jonas Valanciunas: “I’m glad we got Jakob tonight. At least we have somebody who can look him in the eye.” – 5:58 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse says they’ve decided on a starting unit but will announce it closer to game time. He indicates Achiuwa will return to the bench, as expected, so that leaves 6: Siakam, VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Poeltl, Trent. (Would guess they go with those first 5, with GTJ off the bench) – 5:54 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Everyone is healthy for the Raptors, still no word on starters, per Nurse. – 5:48 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Anunoby and Young are available tonight. Nurse holding on to his starters for now – 5:47 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
O.G. Anunoby will make his return vs New Orleans tonight, as expected. Gary Trent Jr. and Thad Young are back as well. With the exception of Otto Porter Jr, the Raptors are fully heathy. – 5:47 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
O.G., Gary, Thad are healthy to play. Nurse not revealing his starting lineup yet. – 5:47 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans have upgraded Larry Nance Jr. to available for tonight’s game against Toronto.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans say Larry Nance Jr. (left core muscle soreness) will be available for tonight’s game in Toronto.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans say Larry Nance Jr. is available tonight in Toronto but have downgraded Dyson Daniels to questionable. Daniels has missed 11 straight games with a right ankle sprain. – 2:46 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Dyson Daniels has missed 11 games with a sprained ankle and hasn’t played since Jan. 24 but that could change tonight as he’s listed as probable for tonight’s game vs. Toronto.
