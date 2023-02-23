Pelicans vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Pelicans vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Pelicans vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

February 23, 2023- by

By |

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $4,945,266 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $5,376,164 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday February 23, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: TSN
Away TV: Bally Sports NO
Home Radio: Sportsnet 590
Away Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home