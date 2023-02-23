Live stream: Pistons 4, Magic 5

The Detroit Pistons (15-44) play against the Orlando Magic (24-35) at Amway Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday February 23, 2023
Detroit Pistons 4, Orlando Magic 5 (Q1 09:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bogey hits his patented mid-range fadeaway to get the #Pistons on the board. – 7:14 PM
Bogey hits his patented mid-range fadeaway to get the #Pistons on the board. – 7:14 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,271 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:13 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,271 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:13 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Seen a fair amount of Cade Cunningham jerseys tonight. Orlando is one of the most Pistons-friendly road cities – 6:59 PM
Seen a fair amount of Cade Cunningham jerseys tonight. Orlando is one of the most Pistons-friendly road cities – 6:59 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Former Magic guard RJ Hampton, who will reportedly sign with the #Pistons, is sitting courtside for tonight’s game. He’s dapping up his old teammates. – 6:48 PM
Former Magic guard RJ Hampton, who will reportedly sign with the #Pistons, is sitting courtside for tonight’s game. He’s dapping up his old teammates. – 6:48 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
On today’s @lockedonlions Podcast: Could #Lions target an All-Pro LB? Plus, @PFF_Sam joins us to discuss Detroit’s offseason. #firstlisten. FEB 23.
Audio: https://t.co/XS0FHc2prT
Video: https://t.co/cQjo29CrsF pic.twitter.com/Y8yclZX6VT – 6:37 PM
On today’s @lockedonlions Podcast: Could #Lions target an All-Pro LB? Plus, @PFF_Sam joins us to discuss Detroit’s offseason. #firstlisten. FEB 23.
Audio: https://t.co/XS0FHc2prT
Video: https://t.co/cQjo29CrsF pic.twitter.com/Y8yclZX6VT – 6:37 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. #Ad pic.twitter.com/UUWtY23g82 – 6:17 PM
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. #Ad pic.twitter.com/UUWtY23g82 – 6:17 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📍On Location📍
@michelobultra | #Ad pic.twitter.com/pElWEcqHTp – 6:10 PM
📍On Location📍
@michelobultra | #Ad pic.twitter.com/pElWEcqHTp – 6:10 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After his buyout with the Magic, veteran guard Patrick Beverley is set to sign with the Chicago Bulls. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/21/pat… – 6:00 PM
After his buyout with the Magic, veteran guard Patrick Beverley is set to sign with the Chicago Bulls. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/21/pat… – 6:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Killian Hayes has struggled since the Paris game, and then his shoulder contusion right after. “He had a tough game over there, which I was afraid of. The pressure of being back in his home country.” Casey told him he has to find the joy in playing again. – 5:40 PM
Casey said Killian Hayes has struggled since the Paris game, and then his shoulder contusion right after. “He had a tough game over there, which I was afraid of. The pressure of being back in his home country.” Casey told him he has to find the joy in playing again. – 5:40 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said the workers at Amway Center had to tell Jaden Ivey to leave after shootaround this morning. He was still getting shots up after the rest of the team left. Said he’s often the last one in the gym. – 5:37 PM
Casey said the workers at Amway Center had to tell Jaden Ivey to leave after shootaround this morning. He was still getting shots up after the rest of the team left. Said he’s often the last one in the gym. – 5:37 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said he’ll split up the minutes as much as he can between Wiseman, Stewart and Duren. Acknowledged it’ll be tougher once Bagley is back (sounds like that won’t be tonight) – 5:33 PM
Casey said he’ll split up the minutes as much as he can between Wiseman, Stewart and Duren. Acknowledged it’ll be tougher once Bagley is back (sounds like that won’t be tonight) – 5:33 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s starters vs. Pistons: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. – 5:20 PM
Magic’s starters vs. Pistons: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. – 5:20 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Took 5 spins on the Tankathon Machine. #Pistons results: 1-5-4-1-2 pic.twitter.com/1TmAnOum63 – 4:31 PM
Took 5 spins on the Tankathon Machine. #Pistons results: 1-5-4-1-2 pic.twitter.com/1TmAnOum63 – 4:31 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Talked to Jaden Ivey about the highlight of his All-Star weekend experience — talking about his game and exchanging notes with Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson.
“They set the bar for just basketball players, for a lot of us wanting to be like them.”
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 2:36 PM
Talked to Jaden Ivey about the highlight of his All-Star weekend experience — talking about his game and exchanging notes with Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson.
“They set the bar for just basketball players, for a lot of us wanting to be like them.”
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 2:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Talked to Jaden Ivey about the highlight of his All-Star weekend experience — talking about his game and exchanging notes with Dwane Wade and Allen Iverson.
“They set the bar for just basketball players, for a lot of us wanting to be like them.”
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 2:34 PM
Talked to Jaden Ivey about the highlight of his All-Star weekend experience — talking about his game and exchanging notes with Dwane Wade and Allen Iverson.
“They set the bar for just basketball players, for a lot of us wanting to be like them.”
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 2:34 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
This Saturday, grab a FREE mini @PistonsHooper courtesy of @BCBSM at the doors of the game.
👀 3,000 will be given away. 👀
Don’t miss out! Get your ticket to the game now ➡️ https://t.co/loCRAC4CyR pic.twitter.com/qXh65g7zVS – 2:30 PM
This Saturday, grab a FREE mini @PistonsHooper courtesy of @BCBSM at the doors of the game.
👀 3,000 will be given away. 👀
Don’t miss out! Get your ticket to the game now ➡️ https://t.co/loCRAC4CyR pic.twitter.com/qXh65g7zVS – 2:30 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
“It’s all business.”
@Wendell Carter Jr. on returning from the All-Star break pic.twitter.com/LIQ0ORm3yW – 1:19 PM
“It’s all business.”
@Wendell Carter Jr. on returning from the All-Star break pic.twitter.com/LIQ0ORm3yW – 1:19 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Imagine this: Markelle Fultz has turned out to be better than Ben Simmons
By: @bradbotkincbs
cbssports.com/nba/news/imagi… – 1:14 PM
Imagine this: Markelle Fultz has turned out to be better than Ben Simmons
By: @bradbotkincbs
cbssports.com/nba/news/imagi… – 1:14 PM