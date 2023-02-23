Russell Westbrook on signing with Clippers: 'The ultimate goal is to win a championship'

Clutch Points: “The dialogue is just about winning… I think the most important part, the ultimate goal is to win a championship and we know what we have to do to do that.” Russell Westbrook on joining the Clippers 🏆 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/8up7wJR2nt
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG + RPG + APG on under 25 MPG this season:
29.6 — Westbrook
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Russell Westbrook ready to help the Clippers any way he can eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:05 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Russell Westbrook returns to LA in deal with Clippers
sportando.basketball/en/russell-wes… – 2:57 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Updated 📰 @TheAthletic
LA Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook
theathletic.com/4232712/2023/0… – 11:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Lawrence Frank about whether or not Russell Westbrook’s potential buyout status with Utah Jazz was a factor in how Clippers approached trade deadline.
Frank: “There’s so much uncertainty, because he’s a free agent, and we still had our goals on hand.” pic.twitter.com/jpPTNTZ2Zl – 11:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank had a particularly extended response on Terance Mann, positional flexibility in general + how Westbrook affects that.
Frank: “It’s not just a Russ, Terance thing because we play many different styles… I don’t necessarily look at Russ, T Mann directly correlated.” pic.twitter.com/9SdOlSXkVI – 11:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Lawrence Frank about John Wall, and how Russell Westbrook could have more success as a similar player to Wall, respectfully.
Frank alluded to:
– Westbrook is healthier
– Wall didn’t get much time with PG/Kawhi
– Gordon/Plumlee additions
– Westbrook athleticism pic.twitter.com/UNpGzPl00W – 10:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Lawrence Frank about the conversations with Russell Westbrook and how Frank determined that Westbrook would be a fit on the Clippers.
Frank: “Russ wants to win. Regardless of the role, he wants to be part of this group.” pic.twitter.com/fj4699Ahso – 10:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank clarified today that he was discussing Eric Gordon vs a “true point guard” when he appeared to be describing a player like Russell Westbrook in his evaluation of players around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. pic.twitter.com/UvUaX84Tdm – 10:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here is Tyronn Lue and Lawrence Frank discussing Russell Westbrook’s expectations off the ball, with Frank deferring to Lue but also mentioning the “long lineup” that Lue has mostly mothballed to this point of the season.
(worth noting: Westbrook is a former teammate of RoCo) pic.twitter.com/a0ALZMWV9H – 10:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Tyronn Lue about Russell Westbrook’s time with the Lakers, specifically with how Lue’s Clippers guarded him, and how he expects the Clippers will somehow support Westbrook better.
Lue: “It’s a new opportunity to do something different.” pic.twitter.com/1yE92MujJ3 – 10:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here is Tyronn Lue’s full “Let Russ be Russ” quote, with T Lue adding that “We just got to make sure that it’s in the confines of our team.”
Also Lue teasing Westbrook’s role as possible starter for Friday (reported last week @TheAthletic that Lue could start Westbrook) pic.twitter.com/OcpGGV8qrJ – 10:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Lakers didn’t come up too much with Westbrook tonight. @Andrew Greif did ask Westbrook about how this fit with the Clippers may work better than it did with the Lakers, and Westbrook focused on his new team in his response. pic.twitter.com/6xaa1pAI7T – 10:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Tyronn Lue about the feedback that he received from Russell Westbrook about Westbrook’s interest in being a Clipper.
Both Lue and Westbrook would discuss a friendship that has been in place for years. pic.twitter.com/GOaU18MQL5 – 10:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook on Terance Mann: “I’ve obviously watched from a distance, but to see his growth and his confidence and his game evolve over the last couple of years — it’s something I look forward to.” pic.twitter.com/rkcdm9hivo – 10:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Westbrook what he thinks Clippers do well and what he feels like he can add that Clippers don’t have.
Westbrook: “I think we do so many great things here well, and I think that the most important part for me is just coming in, keeping the pace high.” pic.twitter.com/jjGnn6iQGv – 10:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Westbrook about connection with Paul George since leaving OKC, with Kawhi Leonard.
On PG: “He’s always been very supportive of me and trying to help me in any way I can.”
On Kawhi: “Super excited just to… pick his brain, find ways to make the game easy for him.” pic.twitter.com/G4fqA4EcH4 – 9:55 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-Optimism for Final 23 games
-Path to Lakers making Postseason
-Laker fans thoughts on Westbrook joining Clippers
Guest: @Jovan Buha from the @TheAthletic
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:47 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook on a basketball court. pic.twitter.com/KvTSfAR6Ii – 8:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers practice.
T Lue having a talk with Bones Hyland as well as Russell Westbrook with the assistant coaches pic.twitter.com/xiG6edrRFQ – 8:57 PM
Clippers practice.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook says that “whatever’s asked of me” he will do it with the Clippers. – 8:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Westbrook mentioned that he wants to push the pace, specifically “keep the pace high” – 8:51 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Westbrook said that “being somewhere that people want you and embrace you, it means a lot to me.” – 8:48 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook is here.
On the conversations before joining:
“Very good, honestly. Just a lot of figuring out what’s best for the team. All about winning.” – 8:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue mentions that he has been friends with Westbrook for a long time when it came to the feedback the two had in Westbrook possibly joining the Clippers – 8:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue says he views Westbrook’s role “as what you will see on Friday” – 8:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers coach Ty Lue is here. On the deliberations about Russell Westbrook’s “fit” here.
“He brings a dynamic we don’t have. … A lot of talks, front office, players, coaches, we’re just excited about the opportunity.” – 8:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Frank says that Westbrook says he will buy into “whatever T Lue needs me to do.” – 8:29 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
What does Lawrence Frank see as Westbrook’s best use? He has brought up a few times his rebounding as a guard, guarding “up” against bigger players and getting into the paint. – 8:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank consistently discussing Westbrook’s ability to rebound and get into paint consistently
“Russ comes to play every single night.” – 8:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank: Russell Westbrook will be the oldest player on the team, and arguably the most athletic player on the team. – 8:18 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank on Westbrook: He’s going to be the oldest player on our team and you could make the case he’ll be the most athletic player on our team. – 8:18 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank says that he and Ty Lue were “really, really up-front” with Russ in their conversations, “to make sure this is something that can work for both sides.”
He didn’t want to get into those convos too much but said Westbrook voiced a desire to win regardless of role. – 8:17 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank is here to help introduce Russell Westbrook. He says that Westbrook’s strengths — describing adding force and rim pressure — will help the Clippers. – 8:14 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan on Westbrook: “Certainly he felt like he made the best decision for himself. He had the chance, probably, to evaluate the landscape and look at every situation. I just want what’s best for him because I have a lot of respect for the time that we shared together.” – 8:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers moved from San Diego in 1984
Only one player who has been regular season MVP has played for them: Bill Walton (1978 MVP)
Now another former Bruin and NBA MVP is on the team in Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/uNK4oOQaLr – 8:04 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
It’s official.
The Clippers have signed guard Russell Westbrook, announced Lawrence Frank, Clippers president of basketball operations. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. – 8:02 PM
It’s official.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Not exactly a ringing endorsement from Anthony Davis when asked what Russell Westbrook is bringing to the Clippers
“I’m not part of that team, I have no idea”
🎥: @Mark Medina
pic.twitter.com/EsnEsbp9iE – 4:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Interesting answer from Anthony Davis on how he thinks Russell Westbrook will fit in with the Clippers pic.twitter.com/L9Z3v8Hk8z – 4:45 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook signing with the Clippers pic.twitter.com/UDuqu0qGGl – 4:36 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’m on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@VeniceMase from 1-4pm PT. We’re talking Lakers, Dodgers, Westbrook, Rams, Brian Cox v. Jeremy Strong, movies and more. Listen up! AK – 4:17 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Can Russell Westbrook with the LA Clippers Actually Work? — spoiler: a measured “yes” bleacherreport.com/articles/10066… – 3:49 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Plus/Minus this season:
Immanuel Quickley: +201
Tyrese Maxey: +136
Malcolm Brogdon: +87
Bobby Portis: +28
Christian Wood: +2
Russell Westbrook: -44
Jordan Poole: -71
Bennedict Mathurin: -96
Norman Powell: -104 pic.twitter.com/MaN1bD97Lb – 12:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to record 20+ triple-doubles before the All-Star break:
Oscar Robertson (2x)
Russell Westbrook (2x)
And now, Nikola Jokic. pic.twitter.com/73ekJIlyfr – 11:15 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕️ @TheAthletic
They let @jovanbuha and I tag team again. This time, our subject is Russell Westbrook.
theathletic.com/4240124/2023/0… – 10:59 AM
Clutch Points: Russell Westbrook on why the Lakers fit didn’t work and why Clippers will: “I think just the way the team is built, how they play, I think for me, just finding my way to be able to help other guys is something I truly embrace… I’m ready for the challenge.” (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/ugDM8p5l8i -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 23, 2023
Clutch Points: “When I was younger one of my OG’s told me, ‘You never know who’s watching.’ I always value like the one kid that drove 1,000 miles to come see me play this random night & if I don’t play, I feel like I’m letting that one fan down.” – Russell Westbrook (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/9mzC0sxLH8 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 23, 2023