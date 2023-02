Slam Dunk winner Mac McClung: 'I wanna be in the NBA and make an impact'

Many fans attended the Wednesday night matchup at Chase Fieldhouse mostly to see him. There was an added buzz among the crowd in the few instances that he made a shot. McClung enjoys and appreciates the attention yet is still keeping his focus on the court. He has newfound fame after dominating the Dunk Contest but the prize in his eyes is still a real spot on an NBA roster and being an impactful player. “I think like it’s easy to say like, ‘Oh, if I get better at this, I’ll get a chance.’ But a lot of it is just waiting your turn. Like, I really haven’t had a turn yet, you know what I mean? So when I have that turn, I believe I’ll make the most of it,” McClung said. “I just try to play the game the right way, not really force too much.” -via Clutch Points / February 23, 2023