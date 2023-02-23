Slam Dunk winner Mac McClung: 'I wanna be in the NBA and make an impact'

After a tough night shooting the ball (2-for-9 overall) for the Delaware Blue Coats in Wednesday’s loss to the Motor City Cruise, McClung did express a desire to eventually get to the NBA. “I wanna be in the NBA,” McClung said succinctly. “I wanna make an impact. I can’t have nights like tonight, but waiting my turn and I can control what I can control and that’s about it.”
Ky Carlin
Justin Grasso
The Slam Dunk Champ Mac McClung back in Delaware for tonight's @blue_coats game
Melissa Rohlin
Mac McClung: "I never pictured it would get this response. You don't look at things like that. You just be present and when stuff like that happens, it's just such a gift. And then the love from LeBron and Steph Curry, it's got me really speechless."
Melissa Rohlin
Mac McClung on how he was able to do a 540-degree jam, spinning his body one and a half times in the air.
“I don’t even know, to be honest,” he told me. “I guess that’s God.”
Melissa Rohlin
Exclusive with Mac McClung on what the last 72 hours have been like for him since he turned into the viral sensation of All-Star weekend.
Nick DePaula
Great read on the availability gap for Mac McClung jerseys after his Dunk Contest win.
No red #9 jerseys are on the 76ers’ site yet, but his Gate City high school is pre-selling his #0 jersey for $50, via Google Forms.
by @IanStonebrook on @Boardroom:
Chris Biderman
Steve Popper
Chris Biderman
Keith Pompey
Tim Reynolds
Tony Mejia
Ben Golliver
At the moment, the young man out of Texas Tech has two NBA games under his belt. He played a game each for the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 season so he understands that it is all just a matter of time. With that being said, McClung now just has a reputation as just being a dunker. At this stage, not a lot of people really know what he can do on the basketball court besides dunking, but he isn’t worried about what others think. “I’m not really like into worrying what other people think about my game,” he finished. “I think that’ll speak for itself when the time it’s supposed to, but I just focus on myself and getting better each day really.” -via Sixers Wire / February 23, 2023
Many fans attended the Wednesday night matchup at Chase Fieldhouse mostly to see him. There was an added buzz among the crowd in the few instances that he made a shot. McClung enjoys and appreciates the attention yet is still keeping his focus on the court. He has newfound fame after dominating the Dunk Contest but the prize in his eyes is still a real spot on an NBA roster and being an impactful player. “I think like it’s easy to say like, ‘Oh, if I get better at this, I’ll get a chance.’ But a lot of it is just waiting your turn. Like, I really haven’t had a turn yet, you know what I mean? So when I have that turn, I believe I’ll make the most of it,” McClung said. “I just try to play the game the right way, not really force too much.” -via Clutch Points / February 23, 2023
Evan Fournier: I hate to be that guy but is it really a 540 tho? Impressive dunk regardless but looks more of a 360 to me