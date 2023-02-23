Live stream: Spurs 21, Mavericks 25

The San Antonio Spurs (14-45) play against the Dallas Mavericks (31-29) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Thursday February 23, 2023
San Antonio Spurs 21, Dallas Mavericks 25 (Q1 03:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Justin Holiday making his Mavericks debut. Only his second game appearance since Jan. 2. – 9:15 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Technical foul on Doncic. I believe that’s his 13th of the season, closing in on an auto-one-game suspension. – 9:10 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
As we kill time while they mop the floor, here’s J-Kidd on the rotation, which will include Justin Holiday, most likely starting tonight: “Those guys in the locker room want to know when they’re playing. There’s going to be an opportunity to play a nine-man or 10-man rotation – 8:48 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Looks like we’ve got a slippery floor situation delaying tipoff in Dallas tonight – 8:44 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Well there are some kind of issues with the floor at American Airlines Center…believe it is condensation on the floor. Mavs vs Spurs is delayed with an anticipated start time of 7:55p CST on BSSW. – 8:38 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Green, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
SA starters: Johnson, Bates-Diop, Collins, Branham, Graham
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:18 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
“What? We were just upifting Vlatko Cancar. Had no idea we were playing Dallas today.” – 7:25 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Pop says there is a loose target date for Devin Vassell to return from knee surgery: March 2 at home against Indiana, the Spurs’ first game back from the Rodeo Road Trip. – 7:19 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Here in Dallas, someone mentions to Gregg Popovich he will be entering the Hall of Fame this summer in a class that includes Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki.
Pop: “He’s worthy. I’m not. The Hall of Fame is for people like Dirk. Not me.” – 7:16 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Here in Dallas, someone mentions to Gregg Popovich he will be entering the Hall of Fame this summer in a class that includes Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki.
Pop: “He’s worthy. I’m not.” – 7:14 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs were busy during the trade deadline season. Here are grades for each transaction involving the Spurs: spurstalk.com/final-grades-s… – 6:48 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs were busy during the trade deadline season. Here are grades for each transaction involving the Spurs: spurstalk.com/final-grades-s… – 6:46 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talking Josh Green, and whether or not he is the third-best player on the Dallas Mavericks now:
youtube.com/live/p3CPOLZ_O… – 6:14 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
The Spurs are about to enter the second half (really the last quarter) of this rebuilding season.
Here’s where they’re at, what to expect, and where each player and the whole team can improve:
kens5.com/article/sports… – 6:02 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Why Maxi Kleber, who remains sidelined, could make or break the Mavericks’ season
cbssports.com/nba/news/why-m… – 6:01 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder injury report:
Chet Holmgren (Foot) OUT
Ousmane Dieng (GL) OUT
Aleksej Pokusevski (Left Tibial Plateau) OUT
#Jazz injury report:
Colin Sexton OUT (Hamsring)
Micah Potter OUT (Two-Way) – 5:49 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Fresh batch of Spurs notes, leading with a look at Blake Wesley hoping to finish his rookie season strong after an injury marred start. Plus the latest on Devin Vassell and Khem Birch. expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 5:47 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Who is fine in the west?
From Part 1 of our conversation with Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/3oRxkyP6I6 – 3:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG off the bench this season:
17.7 — Norman Powell
17.5 — Bennedict Mathurin
16.3 — Christian Wood
16.2 — Russell Westbrook
Who is winning 6MOTY? pic.twitter.com/QVQfXhVzkU – 2:36 PM
