Spurs vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center

The San Antonio Spurs are spending $7,441,975 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $5,717,556 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Thursday February 23, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL

Away TV: KENS

Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!