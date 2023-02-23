Live stream: Thunder 6, Jazz 7

The Oklahoma City Thunder (28-29) play against the Utah Jazz (29-31) at Vivint Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Thursday February 23, 2023

Oklahoma City Thunder 6, Utah Jazz 7 (Q1 08:46)

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

THT in the starting lineup for the Jazz, gets Shai on him in transition and tries to back down. No double, settles for a fadeaway that barely draws iron. You'd like to see him use that big body to work into a better one. – 9:13 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Walker Kessler is now 1-of-1 from 3-point range. Will Hardy was sitting on that one all All-Star break. – 9:13 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Walker Kessler shoots and makes his first career 3 to start the game – 9:12 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

WTFFFFFFFFFFF

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

WTFFFFFFFFFFF

Walker Kessler opens up the game with a corner 3!!!!!! – 9:11 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Designed 3 for Walker Kessler on the opening possession!!!! – 9:11 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

The Jazz run the first play for a Walker Kessler corner 3, which he drains. Excuse me? – 9:11 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Checking out OKC/UTA live from SLC. Yes, I traveled here for the first game AFTER the All-Star Game. – 9:11 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

THE UTAH JAZZ!!!!!!! THE OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER!!!!!!! POST ALL STAR BREAK BASKETBALL ISSSSSSSSS STAAAAAAAARRRRRTTTTTIIIINNNGGGGG!!!!!!!!! 9:09 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

David Locke @DLocke09

When Rudy Gay checks in tonight he ties Rasheed Wallace for 72nd on the All-Time GP list at 1,109 – 9:08 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC starters vs Jazz

SGA

Dort

Giddey

JDub

JWill

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC starters vs Jazz

SGA
Dort
Giddey
JDub
JWill

The Jalen Williams/Jaylin Williams starting lineup is becoming a thing. – 8:46 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝We trust each other…we are happy to play with each other.❞

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝We trust each other…we are happy to play with each other.❞

Ready to lock in on creating offensive and defensive opportunities as a team, @NickAGallo checks in with Lu Dort ahead of tonight's game in Salt Lake City. 8:30 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jayson Tatum used up all his shooting for the month back in Utah – 8:22 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Really good stuff from Will Hardy on Mark Daigneault and the Thunder: 8:09 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Lots to discuss 📋

Don’t forget to tune into @ATTSportsNetRM at 6:30PM MT!

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Lots to discuss 📋

Don't forget to tune into @ATTSportsNetRM at 6:30PM MT!

#TakeNote 8:00 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The Thunder enters tonight having lost its last seven games against the Jazz. OKC hasn't won in Salt Lake since Dec. 9, 2019. – 7:05 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

With the squad back together, the Thunder looks to utilize its pace on both ends of the floor with a focused 0-0 mentality in tonight’s matchup against the Jazz.

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

With the squad back together, the Thunder looks to utilize its pace on both ends of the floor with a focused 0-0 mentality in tonight's matchup against the Jazz.

@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson bring us today's @OUHealth Game Day Report from Salt Lake City 🎙 4:05 PM

