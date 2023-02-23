Live stream: Thunder 6, Jazz 7

The Oklahoma City Thunder (28-29) play against the Utah Jazz (29-31) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Thursday February 23, 2023
Oklahoma City Thunder 6, Utah Jazz 7 (Q1 08:46)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
did anyone have a Walker 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘦 on their bingo card???
#TakeNote | @Walker Kessler pic.twitter.com/1Ksny7f1nC – 9:14 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
THT in the starting lineup for the Jazz, gets Shai on him in transition and tries to back down. No double, settles for a fadeaway that barely draws iron. You’d like to see him use that big body to work into a better one. – 9:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Walker Kessler is now 1-of-1 from 3-point range. Will Hardy was sitting on that one all All-Star break. – 9:13 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Walker Kessler shoots and makes his first career 3 to start the game – 9:12 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The Jazz run the first play for a Walker Kessler corner 3, which he drains. Excuse me? – 9:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Checking out OKC/UTA live from SLC. Yes, I traveled here for the first game AFTER the All-Star Game. – 9:11 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
THE UTAH JAZZ!!!!!!! THE OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER!!!!!!! POST ALL STAR BREAK BASKETBALL ISSSSSSSSS STAAAAAAAARRRRRTTTTTIIIINNNGGGGG!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kp1ZvpBjsG – 9:09 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
When Rudy Gay checks in tonight he ties Rasheed Wallace for 72nd on the All-Time GP list at 1,109 – 9:08 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Mood to be back on the court together 😁 pic.twitter.com/MuRchRavCg – 8:59 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
First 5️⃣ out in SLC!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/NyQcBBWkg9 – 8:49 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Jazz
SGA
Dort
Giddey
JDub
JWill
The Jalen Williams/Jaylin Williams starting lineup is becoming a thing. – 8:46 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝We trust each other…we are happy to play with each other.❞
Ready to lock in on creating offensive and defensive opportunities as a team, @NickAGallo checks in with Lu Dort ahead of tonight’s game in Salt Lake City. pic.twitter.com/g8v1d6JYae – 8:30 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
walk-ins are better at home 🫶
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/4FWapuBm1y – 8:19 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Really good stuff from Will Hardy on Mark Daigneault and the Thunder: pic.twitter.com/TmXqGbEpvr – 8:09 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Lots to discuss 📋
Don’t forget to tune into @ATTSportsNetRM at 6:30PM MT!
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/SJGhsEUVP8 – 8:00 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder enters tonight having lost its last seven games against the Jazz. OKC hasn’t won in Salt Lake since Dec. 9, 2019. – 7:05 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder injury report:
Chet Holmgren (Foot) OUT
Ousmane Dieng (GL) OUT
Aleksej Pokusevski (Left Tibial Plateau) OUT
#Jazz injury report:
Colin Sexton OUT (Hamsring)
Micah Potter OUT (Two-Way) – 5:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
With the squad back together, the Thunder looks to utilize its pace on both ends of the floor with a focused 0-0 mentality in tonight’s matchup against the Jazz.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson bring us today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report from Salt Lake City 🎙 pic.twitter.com/1mIYpNmY2W – 4:05 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Who’s ready for some predictions⁉️
【1】The Jazz will score over/under 120.5 points?
【2】Which Jazzman will make the first three?
Reply by tip-off and you could win TWO lower bowl tickets to a future home game and a Team Store gift card.
#TakeNote | @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/ECdCK4iXOT – 3:52 PM
