Thunder vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena
The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $5,241,560 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $5,110,736 per win
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Thursday February 23, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-RM
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@Eurohoopsnet
Russell Westbrook ready to help the Clippers any way he can eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:05 AM
@Sportando
Russell Westbrook returns to LA in deal with Clippers
sportando.basketball/en/russell-wes… – 2:57 AM