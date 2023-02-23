Law Murray: Tyronn Lue: “We want Russ to be Russ.”
Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here is Tyronn Lue and Lawrence Frank discussing Russell Westbrook’s expectations off the ball, with Frank deferring to Lue but also mentioning the “long lineup” that Lue has mostly mothballed to this point of the season.
(worth noting: Westbrook is a former teammate of RoCo) pic.twitter.com/a0ALZMWV9H – 10:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Tyronn Lue about Russell Westbrook’s time with the Lakers, specifically with how Lue’s Clippers guarded him, and how he expects the Clippers will somehow support Westbrook better.
Lue: “It’s a new opportunity to do something different.” pic.twitter.com/1yE92MujJ3 – 10:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here is Tyronn Lue’s full “Let Russ be Russ” quote, with T Lue adding that “We just got to make sure that it’s in the confines of our team.”
Also Lue teasing Westbrook’s role as possible starter for Friday (reported last week @TheAthletic that Lue could start Westbrook) pic.twitter.com/OcpGGV8qrJ – 10:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Tyronn Lue about the feedback that he received from Russell Westbrook about Westbrook’s interest in being a Clipper.
Both Lue and Westbrook would discuss a friendship that has been in place for years. pic.twitter.com/GOaU18MQL5 – 10:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I say this because — Terance fits in a variety of lineups. He’s not just a “point guard”
T Lue has said he sees Mann as a 3, but he has been at 1, 2, 3, 4, 5.
I expect Mann to possibly cut into minutes at power forward again. – 10:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers practice.
T Lue having a talk with Bones Hyland as well as Russell Westbrook with the assistant coaches pic.twitter.com/xiG6edrRFQ – 8:57 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue talking with Bones Hyland before practice. Lue said he didn’t know yet the ripple effect of his Westbrook’s addition would impact Mann and Hyland. pic.twitter.com/t7gSdifb7R – 8:57 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue has mentioned that incorporating Russ will take time, but acknowledged that with 21 games left, “it’s a fine line, got to speed this process up best we can.” Related: The Clippers are practicing tonight. – 8:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue mentions that he has been friends with Westbrook for a long time when it came to the feedback the two had in Westbrook possibly joining the Clippers – 8:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue says he views Westbrook’s role “as what you will see on Friday” – 8:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers coach Ty Lue is here. On the deliberations about Russell Westbrook’s “fit” here.
“He brings a dynamic we don’t have. … A lot of talks, front office, players, coaches, we’re just excited about the opportunity.” – 8:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Frank says that Westbrook says he will buy into “whatever T Lue needs me to do.” – 8:29 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank says he has great trust in Ty Lue in putting the players that fit best together. He was responding to a question about how this could affect the roles of Terance Mann and others. – 8:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank says that T Lue always figures it out, esp. come playoff time, when it comes to playing the best players – 8:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank: Kawhi and PG’s opinion matters. T Lue’s opinion matters. – 8:15 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
“We always listen. … PG and Kawahi’s opinions matter. Ty Lue’s opinion matters.” – 8:14 PM
Andrew Greif: Lawrence Frank says that he and Ty Lue were “really, really up-front” with Russ in their conversations, “to make sure this is something that can work for both sides.” He didn’t want to get into those convos too much but said Westbrook voiced a desire to win regardless of role. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / February 22, 2023
Duane Rankin: “I don’t want to think about it.” Ty Lue on #Suns having Kevin Durant to go along with Chris Paul and Devin Booker. He said they remind him of #Warriors with Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson eventhough Paul is “a little older now.” pic.twitter.com/jY5n5oNxaX -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 16, 2023
Andrew Greif: Ty Lue prefers to make evaluations after 10-game sample sizes or so. But there are only 23 games left on the schedule. He said that evaluation process will have to speed up — they’ll need to figure out who plays well with whom in the next 5-6 games. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / February 14, 2023