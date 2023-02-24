Carmelo Anthony becomes FIBA World Cup global ambassador

Here’s the full FIBA announcement on Carmelo Anthony becoming the Global Ambassador for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, which will tip off on August 25 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia: “Joining the recently announced Argentina superstar Luis Scola and Spain legend Pau Gasol as Global Ambassadors, Carmelo Anthony will help promote the World Cup and take part in activities in the buildup to FIBA’s flagship men’s competition. “I’ve proudly represented the USA on the world’s largest stages, and the World Cup is the toughest competition in international basketball,” Carmelo said. “It’s all about striking a perfect balance of personnel, talent, and having that great chemistry. I’m looking forward to supporting all the players at the World Cup this year and celebrating the sport on a global scale.”
NBA veteran Carmelo Anthony is in the Philippines as he was spotted posing for photos at the Rizal Monument in Manila. The National Parks Development Committee on Thursday released on its Facebook page several snaps of Anthony standing in front of the monument of Philippine hero Jose Rizal. “The American professional basketball player who last played for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association is seen posing earlier this morning for a photo to pay honor and tribute to our National Hero Dr. Jose Rizal at the country’s iconic symbol, the Rizal Monument, during the Manila City Tour hosted by the Department of Tourism-National Capital Region,” the caption stated. -via ABS-CBN News / February 23, 2023
He was surprised to learn Anthony and Durant are big fans of his. I spent a lot of time talking to them and got to connect with them. I left there feeling motivated. (They gave) a lot of advice. I exchanged numbers with them. I didn’t realize how much they’re fans of me and they expressed that to me. It really just kind of took me back. Getting validation from them was all I needed to hear. Being able to receive that and being able to take it and add some of that stuff to my game and my mindset just went a long way. I don’t need to hear nothing else from nobody; hearing that stuff from them was amazing. -via The Rookie Wire / February 22, 2023