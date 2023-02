Carmelo Anthony becomes FIBA World Cup global ambassador

He was surprised to learn Anthony and Durant are big fans of his. I spent a lot of time talking to them and got to connect with them. I left there feeling motivated. (They gave) a lot of advice. I exchanged numbers with them. I didn’t realize how much they’re fans of me and they expressed that to me. It really just kind of took me back. Getting validation from them was all I needed to hear. Being able to receive that and being able to take it and add some of that stuff to my game and my mindset just went a long way. I don’t need to hear nothing else from nobody; hearing that stuff from them was amazing. -via The Rookie Wire / February 22, 2023