Live stream: Cavaliers 25, Hawks 40

The Cleveland Cavaliers (38-24) play against the Atlanta Hawks (29-30) at State Farm Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday February 24, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers 25, Atlanta Hawks 40 (Q2 10:05)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
At practice this week, Bogi joked about not doing anything during the break. With some fresh legs tonight, he knocked down a 3 to put the Hawks up 37-23. – 8:14 PM
At practice this week, Bogi joked about not doing anything during the break. With some fresh legs tonight, he knocked down a 3 to put the Hawks up 37-23. – 8:14 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Onyeka Okongwu rejected two shots in tonight’s opening quarter, marking his 13th such quarter of the season and 23rd such quarter of his career. – 8:11 PM
Onyeka Okongwu rejected two shots in tonight’s opening quarter, marking his 13th such quarter of the season and 23rd such quarter of his career. – 8:11 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs were 15-of-55 shooting outside of the restricted area yesterday against Denver.
They’re 0-of-10 so far tonight against Atlanta. – 8:10 PM
#Cavs were 15-of-55 shooting outside of the restricted area yesterday against Denver.
They’re 0-of-10 so far tonight against Atlanta. – 8:10 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Hawks 32, Cavs 23
Hawks shot 12-25 overall and 2-5 from 3, while holding the Cavs to 7-29 shooting. Cavs made zero FGs in the final 2:00 of the quarter. – 8:10 PM
1Q: Hawks 32, Cavs 23
Hawks shot 12-25 overall and 2-5 from 3, while holding the Cavs to 7-29 shooting. Cavs made zero FGs in the final 2:00 of the quarter. – 8:10 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young has 10 points as the Hawks continue their nearly 7:00 24-8 run in the frame. Hawks are up 30-23 w/ 55.8 in 1Q. – 8:07 PM
Trae Young has 10 points as the Hawks continue their nearly 7:00 24-8 run in the frame. Hawks are up 30-23 w/ 55.8 in 1Q. – 8:07 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs 3-point shooting remains problematic. After being outscored by 33 points from 3-point range against the Nuggets last night, Cleveland has started 0 of 7 from deep tonight in Atlanta. Some pretty good looks too. – 8:07 PM
#Cavs 3-point shooting remains problematic. After being outscored by 33 points from 3-point range against the Nuggets last night, Cleveland has started 0 of 7 from deep tonight in Atlanta. Some pretty good looks too. – 8:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Difference between 1 & 2 seed in East..
R1 vs. 7 seed
Most likely #Knicks, #Nets, #Heat, #Hawks
R1 vs. 8 seed
Most likely BKN, ATL, #Raptors, #Wizards
Outside chance you get CHI, IND, ORL in a 1-8 too.
BOS has 1.0 game lead with 22 to play. – 8:04 PM
Difference between 1 & 2 seed in East..
R1 vs. 7 seed
Most likely #Knicks, #Nets, #Heat, #Hawks
R1 vs. 8 seed
Most likely BKN, ATL, #Raptors, #Wizards
Outside chance you get CHI, IND, ORL in a 1-8 too.
BOS has 1.0 game lead with 22 to play. – 8:04 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
The camera angle did not do justice as to how far Trae crossed up LaVert before that 3. – 8:04 PM
The camera angle did not do justice as to how far Trae crossed up LaVert before that 3. – 8:04 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Trae Young dusting fools with R to L screen reject crossovers. Jalen Johnson wallypipping John Collins. Jedi 3-point defense. It’s all happening Atlanta! – 8:03 PM
Trae Young dusting fools with R to L screen reject crossovers. Jalen Johnson wallypipping John Collins. Jedi 3-point defense. It’s all happening Atlanta! – 8:03 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Onyeka Okongwu poked the ball loose from Caris LeVert then pushed it ahead to Jalen Johnson who hit a layup in transition and drew a foul. Forces the Cavs to call a timeout with the Hawks up 24-19 with 2:40 in 1Q. – 8:02 PM
Onyeka Okongwu poked the ball loose from Caris LeVert then pushed it ahead to Jalen Johnson who hit a layup in transition and drew a foul. Forces the Cavs to call a timeout with the Hawks up 24-19 with 2:40 in 1Q. – 8:02 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
COAST TO COAST⚡️
@Evan Mobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/X1mPFRKOjr – 7:58 PM
COAST TO COAST⚡️
@Evan Mobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/X1mPFRKOjr – 7:58 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Big “what the #$*&@ are you doing?” vibes as Jalen Johnson attacked Mobley off the dribble with 17 on the clock, but he ended up scoring. – 7:57 PM
Big “what the #$*&@ are you doing?” vibes as Jalen Johnson attacked Mobley off the dribble with 17 on the clock, but he ended up scoring. – 7:57 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Hawks just picked up a defensive 3 second violation. They did not celebrate like #Cavs do. – 7:56 PM
The Hawks just picked up a defensive 3 second violation. They did not celebrate like #Cavs do. – 7:56 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
That’s one way to start the game🔥
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/sMuOZRz8kL – 7:54 PM
That’s one way to start the game🔥
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/sMuOZRz8kL – 7:54 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks call timeout w/ 6:51 in 1Q after Saddiq Bey drew a foul off Isaac Okoro. Hawks trail 13-10 on 4-12 shooting from the floor, 0-2 from 3. – 7:52 PM
Hawks call timeout w/ 6:51 in 1Q after Saddiq Bey drew a foul off Isaac Okoro. Hawks trail 13-10 on 4-12 shooting from the floor, 0-2 from 3. – 7:52 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Pretty frenetic pace here in the early going between #Cavs and #Hawks. Lots of early offense. – 7:52 PM
Pretty frenetic pace here in the early going between #Cavs and #Hawks. Lots of early offense. – 7:52 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
These defensive possessions where Trae just hides in the corner with Okoro are low-key hilarious. – 7:52 PM
These defensive possessions where Trae just hides in the corner with Okoro are low-key hilarious. – 7:52 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
De’Andre Hunter puts the Hawks on the board. The Hawks are down 6-2 as Hunter draws a foul off Donovan Mitchell driving to the basket w/ 10:11 in 1Q. – 7:46 PM
De’Andre Hunter puts the Hawks on the board. The Hawks are down 6-2 as Hunter draws a foul off Donovan Mitchell driving to the basket w/ 10:11 in 1Q. – 7:46 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Go time. #LetEmKnow
📺 #CavsHawks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/GldvThZC0z – 7:45 PM
Go time. #LetEmKnow
📺 #CavsHawks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/GldvThZC0z – 7:45 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Quin Snyder was the best choice for the Atlanta Hawks bench. A top-level head coach who can put his own mindset to the team and he can impact on in multiple ways. Really curious to see how the “Spanoulis play” will form at Hawks. #TrueToAtlanta – 7:45 PM
Quin Snyder was the best choice for the Atlanta Hawks bench. A top-level head coach who can put his own mindset to the team and he can impact on in multiple ways. Really curious to see how the “Spanoulis play” will form at Hawks. #TrueToAtlanta – 7:45 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Horrific gamble by Trae leads to dunk for Mobley. Hawks start this one right where they left off. – 7:44 PM
Horrific gamble by Trae leads to dunk for Mobley. Hawks start this one right where they left off. – 7:44 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Hawks vs. Cavs about to tip. A referendum on the Prunty Era: Will it go down as a success or failure? pic.twitter.com/M6CLHExTAZ – 7:43 PM
Hawks vs. Cavs about to tip. A referendum on the Prunty Era: Will it go down as a success or failure? pic.twitter.com/M6CLHExTAZ – 7:43 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Quin Snyder is nearing a deal to become the new head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, with a significant contract that is expected to be in the $8 million per year range, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 7:40 PM
Quin Snyder is nearing a deal to become the new head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, with a significant contract that is expected to be in the $8 million per year range, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 7:40 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Reporting for NBA Countdown on the Hawks and Quin Snyder closing in on a coaching deal and the impact for the franchise pic.twitter.com/hg7hyGcUmx – 7:37 PM
Reporting for NBA Countdown on the Hawks and Quin Snyder closing in on a coaching deal and the impact for the franchise pic.twitter.com/hg7hyGcUmx – 7:37 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Tonight’s Hawks vs. Cavs starters pic.twitter.com/ocOI2gqeDX – 7:37 PM
Tonight’s Hawks vs. Cavs starters pic.twitter.com/ocOI2gqeDX – 7:37 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Getting us started in The ATL.👇 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/sRrI9thE2o – 7:00 PM
Getting us started in The ATL.👇 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/sRrI9thE2o – 7:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Cedi Osman WILL PLAY tonight against Atlanta, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. – 6:56 PM
#Cavs Cedi Osman WILL PLAY tonight against Atlanta, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. – 6:56 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Uh oh. Ben Simmons out tonight. JV says he will not play in Atlanta either. He’s in a “strengthening phase” with his knee after experiencing soreness in practice. pic.twitter.com/q9iRrxUUOj – 6:37 PM
Uh oh. Ben Simmons out tonight. JV says he will not play in Atlanta either. He’s in a “strengthening phase” with his knee after experiencing soreness in practice. pic.twitter.com/q9iRrxUUOj – 6:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is out for Sunday’s game in Atlanta, too. No timeline on this strengthening phase. Asked Vaughn if there was any discussion of shutting him down for the season: “Zero.” – 6:37 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is out for Sunday’s game in Atlanta, too. No timeline on this strengthening phase. Asked Vaughn if there was any discussion of shutting him down for the season: “Zero.” – 6:37 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Hey. Only one more hour until we get to hoop again.😀 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Gv99hg09Us – 6:35 PM
Hey. Only one more hour until we get to hoop again.😀 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Gv99hg09Us – 6:35 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Atlanta Hawks have offered Quin Snyder the job as their new head coach, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/g8jv2Ks08O – 6:30 PM
The Atlanta Hawks have offered Quin Snyder the job as their new head coach, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/g8jv2Ks08O – 6:30 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
If you knew you were only going to have one game to be the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, what is the craziest thing you’d do? – 6:17 PM
If you knew you were only going to have one game to be the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, what is the craziest thing you’d do? – 6:17 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Dressed peachy tonight.
@stockx | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/5hk6tSm8ft – 6:02 PM
Dressed peachy tonight.
@stockx | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/5hk6tSm8ft – 6:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Atlanta Hawks have offered their head coaching job to former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder and both sides are working toward a deal, sources say. Reporting for @TheRally on the offer and the potential Trae Young-Snyder partnership: pic.twitter.com/Rtk6Ky9bYy – 5:58 PM
The Atlanta Hawks have offered their head coaching job to former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder and both sides are working toward a deal, sources say. Reporting for @TheRally on the offer and the potential Trae Young-Snyder partnership: pic.twitter.com/Rtk6Ky9bYy – 5:58 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Prunty, on John Collins:
“He is out tonight, but we are continuing through the protocol process.” – 5:53 PM
Prunty, on John Collins:
“He is out tonight, but we are continuing through the protocol process.” – 5:53 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Joe Prunty declined to name a replacement starter for John Collins tonight. – 5:48 PM
Joe Prunty declined to name a replacement starter for John Collins tonight. – 5:48 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Always interesting to see who the “first bus” guys are when teams travel. Lamar Stevens, Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade out here nearly 2.5 hours before tip. – 5:18 PM
Always interesting to see who the “first bus” guys are when teams travel. Lamar Stevens, Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade out here nearly 2.5 hours before tip. – 5:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Harrison Barnes
Jarrett Allen
Collin Sexton
Jusuf Nurkic
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/xWBupg2x7H – 4:53 PM
Top 4:
Harrison Barnes
Jarrett Allen
Collin Sexton
Jusuf Nurkic
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/xWBupg2x7H – 4:53 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Averaging 22.2 points and 9.2 rebounds over his last five games…RISING STAR.
@keybank | #Ad | #LetEmKnow – 4:16 PM
Averaging 22.2 points and 9.2 rebounds over his last five games…RISING STAR.
@keybank | #Ad | #LetEmKnow – 4:16 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
LOL @ @ChrisBHaynes being legit surprised the players voted Trae 12th among guards. I’m with you, Chris! They are either haters or trying to send a message, if that really happens in the league. – 4:01 PM
LOL @ @ChrisBHaynes being legit surprised the players voted Trae 12th among guards. I’m with you, Chris! They are either haters or trying to send a message, if that really happens in the league. – 4:01 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Good conversation around the Hawks and Trae Young on @TheSteinLine @ChrisBHaynes on their latest pod: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 3:57 PM
Good conversation around the Hawks and Trae Young on @TheSteinLine @ChrisBHaynes on their latest pod: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 3:57 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
To everyone who replies to any of my Trae videos with a snarky reply about hair, did you think I was going to reply back, ‘Haha. Good one!’?
Did you?
Did you?!? 👴🏼 pic.twitter.com/tRACt9Md6i – 3:56 PM
To everyone who replies to any of my Trae videos with a snarky reply about hair, did you think I was going to reply back, ‘Haha. Good one!’?
Did you?
Did you?!? 👴🏼 pic.twitter.com/tRACt9Md6i – 3:56 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
With Quin Snyder reportedly close to joining the Hawks, the Utah Jazz technically would be entitled to a pick or cash in exchange for letting their former coach go early, but the organization has decided not to hold up his exit, allowing him to walk away. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 3:52 PM
With Quin Snyder reportedly close to joining the Hawks, the Utah Jazz technically would be entitled to a pick or cash in exchange for letting their former coach go early, but the organization has decided not to hold up his exit, allowing him to walk away. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 3:52 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The NBA’s real All-Star Game trouble when it comes to ratings and audience and engagement: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-real-all…
Hawks talk and more NBA intel alongside @ChrisBHaynes: marcstein.substack.com/p/hawks-talk-a…
NBA Power Rankings as we emerged from the All-Star break: marcstein.substack.com/p/its-an-nba-p… – 2:00 PM
The NBA’s real All-Star Game trouble when it comes to ratings and audience and engagement: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-real-all…
Hawks talk and more NBA intel alongside @ChrisBHaynes: marcstein.substack.com/p/hawks-talk-a…
NBA Power Rankings as we emerged from the All-Star break: marcstein.substack.com/p/its-an-nba-p… – 2:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Thank you, Atlanta, for still having one of these!! pic.twitter.com/HVsSszp6ZT – 1:53 PM
Thank you, Atlanta, for still having one of these!! pic.twitter.com/HVsSszp6ZT – 1:53 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks’ Trae Young expresses ‘love and respect’ for former coach Nate McMillan ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 1:36 PM
Hawks’ Trae Young expresses ‘love and respect’ for former coach Nate McMillan ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 1:36 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs injury report for tonight’s game in Atlanta:
Cedi Osman (low back contusion) – questionable
Dylan Windler (G League assignment) – out
Mamadi Diakite and Isaiah Mobley (two-way) – out – 1:34 PM
#Cavs injury report for tonight’s game in Atlanta:
Cedi Osman (low back contusion) – questionable
Dylan Windler (G League assignment) – out
Mamadi Diakite and Isaiah Mobley (two-way) – out – 1:34 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs list Cedi Osman as questionable with a low back contusion tonight in Atlanta against the Hawks.
Additionally, Dylan Windler is on assignment with with Cleveland Charge. – 1:30 PM
#Cavs list Cedi Osman as questionable with a low back contusion tonight in Atlanta against the Hawks.
Additionally, Dylan Windler is on assignment with with Cleveland Charge. – 1:30 PM