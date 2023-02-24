Live stream: Cavaliers 25, Hawks 40

The Cleveland Cavaliers (38-24) play against the Atlanta Hawks (29-30) at State Farm Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday February 24, 2023

Cleveland Cavaliers 25, Atlanta Hawks 40 (Q2 10:05)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

At practice this week, Bogi joked about not doing anything during the break. With some fresh legs tonight, he knocked down a 3 to put the Hawks up 37-23. – At practice this week, Bogi joked about not doing anything during the break. With some fresh legs tonight, he knocked down a 3 to put the Hawks up 37-23. – 8:14 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Onyeka Okongwu rejected two shots in tonight’s opening quarter, marking his 13th such quarter of the season and 23rd such quarter of his career. – Onyeka Okongwu rejected two shots in tonight’s opening quarter, marking his 13th such quarter of the season and 23rd such quarter of his career. – 8:11 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

1Q: Hawks 32, Cavs 23

Hawks shot 12-25 overall and 2-5 from 3, while holding the Cavs to 7-29 shooting. Cavs made zero FGs in the final 2:00 of the quarter. – 1Q: Hawks 32, Cavs 23Hawks shot 12-25 overall and 2-5 from 3, while holding the Cavs to 7-29 shooting. Cavs made zero FGs in the final 2:00 of the quarter. – 8:10 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Trae Young has 10 points as the Hawks continue their nearly 7:00 24-8 run in the frame. Hawks are up 30-23 w/ 55.8 in 1Q. – Trae Young has 10 points as the Hawks continue their nearly 7:00 24-8 run in the frame. Hawks are up 30-23 w/ 55.8 in 1Q. – 8:07 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs 3-point shooting remains problematic. After being outscored by 33 points from 3-point range against the Nuggets last night, Cleveland has started 0 of 7 from deep tonight in Atlanta. Some pretty good looks too. – 8:07 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Difference between 1 & 2 seed in East..

R1 vs. 7 seed

Most likely #Nets, #Heat, #Hawks

R1 vs. 8 seed

Most likely BKN, ATL, #Raptors, #Wizards

Outside chance you get CHI, IND, ORL in a 1-8 too.

BOS has 1.0 game lead with 22 to play. – Difference between 1 & 2 seed in East..R1 vs. 7 seedMost likely #Knicks R1 vs. 8 seedMost likely BKN, ATL, #Raptors, #WizardsOutside chance you get CHI, IND, ORL in a 1-8 too.BOS has 1.0 game lead with 22 to play. – 8:04 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

The camera angle did not do justice as to how far Trae crossed up LaVert before that 3. – The camera angle did not do justice as to how far Trae crossed up LaVert before that 3. – 8:04 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Trae Young dusting fools with R to L screen reject crossovers. Jalen Johnson wallypipping John Collins. Jedi 3-point defense. It’s all happening Atlanta! – Trae Young dusting fools with R to L screen reject crossovers. Jalen Johnson wallypipping John Collins. Jedi 3-point defense. It’s all happening Atlanta! – 8:03 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Onyeka Okongwu poked the ball loose from Caris LeVert then pushed it ahead to Jalen Johnson who hit a layup in transition and drew a foul. Forces the Cavs to call a timeout with the Hawks up 24-19 with 2:40 in 1Q. – Onyeka Okongwu poked the ball loose from Caris LeVert then pushed it ahead to Jalen Johnson who hit a layup in transition and drew a foul. Forces the Cavs to call a timeout with the Hawks up 24-19 with 2:40 in 1Q. – 8:02 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Big “what the #$*&@ are you doing?” vibes as Jalen Johnson attacked Mobley off the dribble with 17 on the clock, but he ended up scoring. – Big “what the #$*&@ are you doing?” vibes as Jalen Johnson attacked Mobley off the dribble with 17 on the clock, but he ended up scoring. – 7:57 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

The Hawks just picked up a defensive 3 second violation. They did not celebrate like The Hawks just picked up a defensive 3 second violation. They did not celebrate like #Cavs do. – 7:56 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks call timeout w/ 6:51 in 1Q after Saddiq Bey drew a foul off Isaac Okoro. Hawks trail 13-10 on 4-12 shooting from the floor, 0-2 from 3. – Hawks call timeout w/ 6:51 in 1Q after Saddiq Bey drew a foul off Isaac Okoro. Hawks trail 13-10 on 4-12 shooting from the floor, 0-2 from 3. – 7:52 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

These defensive possessions where Trae just hides in the corner with Okoro are low-key hilarious. – These defensive possessions where Trae just hides in the corner with Okoro are low-key hilarious. – 7:52 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

De’Andre Hunter puts the Hawks on the board. The Hawks are down 6-2 as Hunter draws a foul off Donovan Mitchell driving to the basket w/ 10:11 in 1Q. – De’Andre Hunter puts the Hawks on the board. The Hawks are down 6-2 as Hunter draws a foul off Donovan Mitchell driving to the basket w/ 10:11 in 1Q. – 7:46 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Quin Snyder was the best choice for the Atlanta Hawks bench. A top-level head coach who can put his own mindset to the team and he can impact on in multiple ways. Really curious to see how the “Spanoulis play” will form at Hawks. 7:45 PM Quin Snyder was the best choice for the Atlanta Hawks bench. A top-level head coach who can put his own mindset to the team and he can impact on in multiple ways. Really curious to see how the “Spanoulis play” will form at Hawks. #TrueToAtlanta

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Horrific gamble by Trae leads to dunk for Mobley. Hawks start this one right where they left off. – Horrific gamble by Trae leads to dunk for Mobley. Hawks start this one right where they left off. – 7:44 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Hawks vs. Cavs about to tip. A referendum on the Prunty Era: Will it go down as a success or failure? 7:43 PM Hawks vs. Cavs about to tip. A referendum on the Prunty Era: Will it go down as a success or failure? pic.twitter.com/M6CLHExTAZ

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Quin Snyder is nearing a deal to become the new head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, with a significant contract that is expected to be in the $8 million per year range, sources tell Quin Snyder is nearing a deal to become the new head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, with a significant contract that is expected to be in the $8 million per year range, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . – 7:40 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Reporting for NBA Countdown on the Hawks and Quin Snyder closing in on a coaching deal and the impact for the franchise 7:37 PM Reporting for NBA Countdown on the Hawks and Quin Snyder closing in on a coaching deal and the impact for the franchise pic.twitter.com/hg7hyGcUmx

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Saddiq Bey starts in place of John Collins tonight. – Saddiq Bey starts in place of John Collins tonight. – 7:04 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Uh oh. Ben Simmons out tonight. JV says he will not play in Atlanta either. He’s in a “strengthening phase” with his knee after experiencing soreness in practice. 6:37 PM Uh oh. Ben Simmons out tonight. JV says he will not play in Atlanta either. He’s in a “strengthening phase” with his knee after experiencing soreness in practice. pic.twitter.com/q9iRrxUUOj

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is out for Sunday’s game in Atlanta, too. No timeline on this strengthening phase. Asked Vaughn if there was any discussion of shutting him down for the season: “Zero.” – Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is out for Sunday’s game in Atlanta, too. No timeline on this strengthening phase. Asked Vaughn if there was any discussion of shutting him down for the season: “Zero.” – 6:37 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Hey. Only one more hour until we get to hoop again.😀 #LetEmKnow 6:35 PM Hey. Only one more hour until we get to hoop again.😀 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Gv99hg09Us

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

The Atlanta Hawks have offered Quin Snyder the job as their new head coach, per pic.twitter.com/g8jv2Ks08O – 6:30 PM The Atlanta Hawks have offered Quin Snyder the job as their new head coach, per @Shams Charania

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

If you knew you were only going to have one game to be the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, what is the craziest thing you’d do? – If you knew you were only going to have one game to be the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, what is the craziest thing you’d do? – 6:17 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Atlanta Hawks have offered their head coaching job to former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder and both sides are working toward a deal, sources say. Reporting for @TheRally on the offer and the potential Trae Young-Snyder partnership: 5:58 PM The Atlanta Hawks have offered their head coaching job to former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder and both sides are working toward a deal, sources say. Reporting for @TheRally on the offer and the potential Trae Young-Snyder partnership: pic.twitter.com/Rtk6Ky9bYy

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Prunty, on John Collins:

“He is out tonight, but we are continuing through the protocol process.” – Prunty, on John Collins:“He is out tonight, but we are continuing through the protocol process.” – 5:53 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Joe Prunty declined to name a replacement starter for John Collins tonight. – Joe Prunty declined to name a replacement starter for John Collins tonight. – 5:48 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Always interesting to see who the “first bus” guys are when teams travel. Lamar Stevens, Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade out here nearly 2.5 hours before tip. – Always interesting to see who the “first bus” guys are when teams travel. Lamar Stevens, Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade out here nearly 2.5 hours before tip. – 5:18 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Top 4:

Harrison Barnes

Jarrett Allen

Collin Sexton

Jusuf Nurkic

Guess the stat. 4:53 PM Top 4:Harrison BarnesJarrett AllenCollin SextonJusuf NurkicGuess the stat. pic.twitter.com/xWBupg2x7H

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Averaging 22.2 points and 9.2 rebounds over his last five games…RISING STAR.

@keybank | #Ad | #LetEmKnow – 4:16 PM Averaging 22.2 points and 9.2 rebounds over his last five games…RISING STAR.

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

LOL @ @ChrisBHaynes being legit surprised the players voted Trae 12th among guards. I’m with you, Chris! They are either haters or trying to send a message, if that really happens in the league. – LOL @ @ChrisBHaynes being legit surprised the players voted Trae 12th among guards. I’m with you, Chris! They are either haters or trying to send a message, if that really happens in the league. – 4:01 PM

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

Good conversation around the Hawks and Trae Young on @TheSteinLine @ChrisBHaynes on their latest pod: 3:57 PM Good conversation around the Hawks and Trae Young on @TheSteinLine @ChrisBHaynes on their latest pod: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi…

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

To everyone who replies to any of my Trae videos with a snarky reply about hair, did you think I was going to reply back, ‘Haha. Good one!’?

Did you?

Did you?!? 👴🏼 3:56 PM To everyone who replies to any of my Trae videos with a snarky reply about hair, did you think I was going to reply back, ‘Haha. Good one!’?Did you?Did you?!? 👴🏼 pic.twitter.com/tRACt9Md6i

Eric Walden @tribjazz

With Quin Snyder reportedly close to joining the Hawks, the Utah Jazz technically would be entitled to a pick or cash in exchange for letting their former coach go early, but the organization has decided not to hold up his exit, allowing him to walk away. 3:52 PM With Quin Snyder reportedly close to joining the Hawks, the Utah Jazz technically would be entitled to a pick or cash in exchange for letting their former coach go early, but the organization has decided not to hold up his exit, allowing him to walk away. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The NBA’s real All-Star Game trouble when it comes to ratings and audience and engagement:

Hawks talk and more NBA intel alongside @ChrisBHaynes:

NBA Power Rankings as we emerged from the All-Star break: 2:00 PM The NBA’s real All-Star Game trouble when it comes to ratings and audience and engagement: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-real-all… Hawks talk and more NBA intel alongside @ChrisBHaynes: marcstein.substack.com/p/hawks-talk-a… NBA Power Rankings as we emerged from the All-Star break: marcstein.substack.com/p/its-an-nba-p…

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso



Cedi Osman (low back contusion) – questionable

Dylan Windler (G League assignment) – out

Mamadi Diakite and Isaiah Mobley (two-way) – out – #Cavs injury report for tonight’s game in Atlanta:Cedi Osman (low back contusion) – questionableDylan Windler (G League assignment) – outMamadi Diakite and Isaiah Mobley (two-way) – out – 1:34 PM