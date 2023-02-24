Cavaliers vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena
The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $3,973,966 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $5,166,769 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday February 24, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Home Radio: WZGC
Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
@ChrisFedor
For 3 quarters on Thursday night, #Cavs youngster Evan Mobley looked like the best player on the court. And then he disappeared. A common occurrence this season that needs to change — and Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland know it
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/c… – 1:34 AM