Damian Lillard: 'They' better pray I don't win a championship for the Blazers

Clutch Points: “They’ll never give me credit for what I’ve actually done. Unless I just come out here and win a championship for Portland… They better pray that I don’t win the championship for the Blazers.” —Damian Lillard (via @pointforward) pic.twitter.com/8N1X8vtZNH
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 30+ threes this month:
Klay Thompson
Buddy Hield
Michael Porter Jr
Damian Lillard
LaMelo Ball pic.twitter.com/XLdgu28EeB – 10:45 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
They played last Tuesday. Dame had some activities this weekend. They don’t play until Sunday. They are in 12th place and swear they aren’t tanking.
I know the Kings are mighty but I just don’t get the decision-making here. – 9:34 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Blazers strike first tonight against the Kings leading 19-4 without Damian Lillard in the lineup. It’s 7:17 left in the first quarter here in Sacramento. – 10:19 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
Dame and Grant “resting”after all-star break. pic.twitter.com/nVMxtkbYsA – 10:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said Ivey’s mother, who coaches at Notre Dame, ran the same play that he drew up for Ivey to get that 3 the other night.
Said it’s been a go-to of his for 10 years,. – 9:52 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
I know a lot of people are disappointed that Lillard & Grant are resting tonight, but I’m just excited to see what Shaedon Sharpe does with high usage. – 8:31 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Blazers’ Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant to rest vs. Kings after snowstorm-induced flight delay
cbssports.com/nba/news/blaze… – 6:16 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Portland Trail Blazers finally make flight to Sacramento for game against Kings after severe winter storm causes major travel delays; Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant ruled out
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:53 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will Damian Lillard finish his career in Portland?
🏀 @MichelleDBeadle & @adaniels33 would be OK no matter what he wants to do #RipCity pic.twitter.com/ifejKy9YB7 – 5:30 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
It appears that after 11 hours sitting on a plane (7 yesterday, 4 today before finally taking off), plus driving home in the snow last night and then back to the airport today, the blazers have elected to rest Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant tonight at the Kings. – 5:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Lillard and Grant are added to the Blazers injury list that already looked like this:
INJURY REPORT 2/23 @Portland Trail Blazers @ SAC:
OUT
Badji (L Knee Soreness)
Nurkic (L Calf Strain)
Simons (R Ankle Sprain)
Winslow (L Ankle Sprain) – 5:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Blazers PR:
INJURY UPDATE: Jerami Grant (Rest) and Damian Lillard (Rest) are both OUT for tonight’s game @ SAC. – 4:59 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Portland Trrail Blazers have ruled Jerami Grant (rest) and Damian Lillard (rest) out for tonight’s game against the Kings. – 4:46 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers are ruling Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant out for rest tonight amid travel issues. – 4:46 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
North Carolina narrowly avoids a bad loss to Notre Dame
St. John’s avoids a bad loss at Georgetown
Alabama in a fight with South Carolina as they deal with a much bigger story off the court – 11:08 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
With its backs against the wall, and its season on the line, North Carolina hasn’t exactly responded with a sense of urgency.
UNC trails Notre Dame 27-19 at the break.
Notre Dame is 10-17 overall and 2-14 in ACC play. – 10:01 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA Power Rankings from The Committee (of One): marcstein.substack.com/p/its-an-nba-p…” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>marcstein.substack.com/p/its-an-nba-p…
Episode highlights/links from our podcast conversation with Portland’s Damian Lillard: marcstein.substack.com/p/its-an-nba-p…” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>marcstein.substack.com/p/its-an-nba-p…
New episode of #thisleague UNCUT alongside @ChrisBHaynes out TOMORROW: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 5:30 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard, All-Star weekend and can the Trail Blazers make a run toward the postseason?: Blazer Focused podcast oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 5:08 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Some notes on Steven Adams and minutes for top rotation guys.
For reference, minute averages:
Tatum – 37
Lillard – 36
Morant – 32
Jackson – 27
You can expect as the regular season closes (last 3 weeks) that those Morant/JJJ minutes will increase. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 4:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 40-point games in the new year:
8 — Dame
4 — Giannis
4 — LeBron
Dame has already tied his career high for 40-point games in a season. pic.twitter.com/N5vlHbZHhO – 2:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 3s ever by a rookie before the All-Star break:
137 — Keegan Murray
134 — Luka Doncic
128 — Donovan Mitchell
116 — Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/w1cUY6LBUb – 10:14 AM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers are finally on the runway to take off for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings after nearly 24-hours of weather uncertainty, but star guard Damian Lillard is unlikely to play, league sources tell @NBAonTNT , @BleacherReport . -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 23, 2023
Chris Haynes: Portland now announces Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant will rest tonight. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 23, 2023
Chris Haynes: CONTEXT: Trail Blazers arrived at airport on Wednesday around 2:45 pm to take off for Sacramento. Stayed on plane until approximately 10 pm and headed home. Due to weather/traffic, the commute home for some players was up to two hours. Returned to airport this morning at 9 am and didn’t take off until 1:43 pm. This is why Portland is resting key players tonight in Sacramento. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 23, 2023