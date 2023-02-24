D'Angelo Russell injury not serious?

Mark Medina: D’Angelo Russell described his ankle as “sore,” but believes he’ll “be all right” after getting treatment tomorrow.
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham said the X-rays of D’Angelo Russell’s ankle came back negative and he’ll be re-evaluated tomorrow. – 12:38 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 59, Warriors 56
Malik Beasley has 14 points. Anthony Davis has 10 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks. LeBron has 5 points (2-9 FGs). D’Angelo Russell sprained his right ankle and won’t return. That’s a considerable blow for a group looking to establish continuity. – 11:10 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers say D’Angelo Russell is out for the rest of the game with a sprained right ankle. – 11:01 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Per Lakers, D’Angelo Russell out for rest of game (right ankle sprain)
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
D’Angelo Russell is out for the remainder of the game with a right ankle sprain, per Lakers. – 11:01 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
D’Angelo Russell has been ruled OUT with a sprained right ankle – 11:00 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
D’Angelo Russell is out for the rest of the night with a right ankle sprain. – 11:00 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say guard D’Angelo Russell out rest of game with right ankle sprain. – 11:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
D’Angelo Russell is out for the rest of the game due to a right ankle sprain. – 11:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
D’Angelo Russell with a little scare. He stepped on Donte DiVincenzo’s foot from behind and fell. But Russell got up a few moments later. – 10:23 PM
The Lakers ruled him out, and Dennis Schroder started the second half. X-rays were negative and Russell will be reevaluated in the morning. Russell said his ankle was a little sore but he was hopeful after some treatment that he’d feel better in the morning. “Wrong place,” he said, “wrong time.” -via Los Angeles Times / February 24, 2023
The injury occurred when Russell stepped backward to inbound the ball under the basket and unknowingly stepped on the foot of Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo, who was standing out of bounds. “Wrong place, wrong time definitely,” Russell said afterward. “Pretty unlucky for me.” Russell had two points on 1-for-3 shooting, four rebounds and three assists in nine minutes. He subbed out with 3:12 remaining in the first quarter, went to the locker room for treatment and did not return to game action. -via ESPN / February 24, 2023
Mark Medina: D’Angelo Russell observed he and a lot of his teammates have a chip on their shoulder. I asked D’Angelo what is his chip, and in what ways that’s fueled his growth. His answer pic.twitter.com/ywJncraRRr -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / February 22, 2023