Daryl Morey on James Harden's future: He's going to be wherever he's got the best chance for a title

Dave Early: “I know that [James Harden] focused on winning the championship he’s gonna be wherever he feels like he’s got the best chance. Obviously his pairing with Embiid is very, very good. And we feel like it’s a great pairing for the long term.” -Daryl Morey on SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/2p5feLwzDO
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Rounding up recent Sixers stories:
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Get Up @GetUpESPN
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The Houston Rockets remain optimistic regarding the potential of bringing superstar guard James Harden back to the organization in 2023 free agency, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. Harden is currently finishing out a second season with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Rockets will have up to $60 million in salary cap room this offseason, and Harden could be a focal point of their plans to return to NBA relevancy. MacMahon spoke about the situation on the latest episode of ESPN’s Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast. -via Rockets Wire / February 24, 2023
Among MacMahon’s comments: “Not just that Houston wants to, but Houston believes it is a legitimate possibility and that’s not coming out of thin air. James Harden still spends a lot of time in Houston. Spends his summers in Houston. Works out at the Rockets’ facility on a regular basis. It’s a very real possibility. And Harden, by the way, never shot it down. He just said ‘I don’t know where that came from.’” -via Rockets Wire / February 24, 2023
StatMuse: James Harden tonight: 31 PTS 7 REB 7 AST 10-16 FG 6-9 3P Leading the league in 30/5/5 over the last 10 seasons. pic.twitter.com/z7JIpRtO2f -via Twitter @statmuse / February 24, 2023