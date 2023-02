Daryl Morey on James Harden's future: He's going to be wherever he's got the best chance for a title

The Houston Rockets remain optimistic regarding the potential of bringing superstar guard James Harden back to the organization in 2023 free agency, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. Harden is currently finishing out a second season with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Rockets will have up to $60 million in salary cap room this offseason, and Harden could be a focal point of their plans to return to NBA relevancy. MacMahon spoke about the situation on the latest episode of ESPN’s Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast. -via Rockets Wire / February 24, 2023