Erik Spoelstra: Meyers Leonard is a great human being

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
On the 2 ex Heat players on Bucks, Sporlstra said, playfully, he “wished (Crowder) would have stayed out west”.. said he’s “thrilled” Meyers Leonard is back in league. “He’s a great human being” – 6:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Erik Spoelstra says Heat were surprised by Kevin Love’s availability, calls signing ‘a no-brainer’. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says Heat were surprised by Kevin Love’s availability, calls signing ‘a no-brainer’. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says Heat were surprised by Kevin Love’s availability, calls signing “a no-brainer.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Omer Yurtseven reflects on Turkey earthquakes; Jamaree Bouyea back thriving with Heat G League affiliate. – 9:12 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The latest Heat injury updates on Kyle Lowry and Omer Yurtseven, who continue to move closer to their returns miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Erik Spoelstra says the Heat now has “some real depth all over the place” after the signings of Kevin Love and Cody Zeller – 8:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Rotation recalibration? Revised Heat mix has Erik Spoelstra on the clock. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: The latest Heat injury updates on Kyle Lowry and Omer Yurtseven, who continue to move closer to their returns miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Erik Spoelstra says the Heat now has “some real depth all over the place” after the signings of Kevin Love and Cody Zeller – 4:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Omer Yurtseven took part in all the non-contact work today. The next step will be getting in on five-on-five work, which Spoelstra says will likely come with the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce. – 1:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Kevin Love’s playmaking:
“That’s one of the first things he said to me, ‘I think I can help this team with my passing.’” – 1:47 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Kevin Love’s playmaking:
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Kevin Love’s passing:
“That’s one of the first things he said to me, ‘I think I can help this team with my passing.’” – 1:47 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Kevin Love’s passing:
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Kevin Love:
“I feel like he’s had half a dozen monster games against us.” – 1:45 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Kevin Love:
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Rotation recalibration? Revised Heat mix has Erik Spoelstra on the clock. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Heat about to take restructured roster on a new spin. – 12:43 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
In case you missed it, Meyers Leonard spoke to reporters for the first time last night since joining the Bucks.
At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4243746/2023/0… – 10:48 AM
In case you missed it, Meyers Leonard spoke to reporters for the first time last night since joining the Bucks.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Rotation recalibration? Revised Heat mix has Erik Spoelstra on the clock. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Who starts at power forward, point guard? Who gets shuffled out of the mix? A look at the type of rotation questions not typical in late February. – 8:59 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic: Meyers Leonard apologizes for use of antisemitic slur: ‘The biggest mistake of my life’ theathletic.com/4243746/2023/0… – 12:13 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Meyers Leonard speaks on signing with #Bucks, suspension and injuries jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 11:44 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bucks sign Meyers Leonard to a 10-day deal sportando.basketball/en/bucks-sign-… – 3:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Here is a deep look from the Chicago Tribune’s @itsallG_O_O_D on how new #Bucks big man Meyers Leonard has tried to atone for antisemitic slur.
chicagotribune.com/sports/college… – 3:11 PM
Here is a deep look from the Chicago Tribune’s @itsallG_O_O_D on how new #Bucks big man Meyers Leonard has tried to atone for antisemitic slur.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks officially sign Meyers Leonard to a 10-day contract. The team practices today.
Here’s what you need to know about the 7-footer. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 12:46 PM
The #Bucks officially sign Meyers Leonard to a 10-day contract. The team practices today.
Meyers Leonard: I plan on, even though it’s only a 10-day for now, I hope it gets extended beyond that, let’s see what happens, I plan to meet with people in the Jewish community here in Milwaukee. I’m not just checking boxes and moving on. That is not who I am. I’m so thankful to the Bucks organization but technically to the city of Milwaukee. I sense that this is a very welcoming community and again, it’s a tricky situation, but all’s I can say is I’m extremely thankful, very grateful, hopeful for grace and forgiveness. All’s I can do is how my heart, speak from my experience and try to lead with love. -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / February 23, 2023
Q: On the court, how can you fit with the Bucks? Meyers Leonard: First of all I’m thankful to know at this point now they’ve had their eye on me for a couple years now. All’s you gotta do is look how Brook (Lopez) plays. If I can mirror or try to be a version of that, that helps. I’m going to try to soak in everything that I can. I shoot the ball – that’s what I do. I feel like I communicate very well on the defensive end. I try to be a floor general back there. You’ve got a guy like Giannis, I mean, forget about it. The guy is unbelievable. All the pieces here, it’s just incredible to be a part of. I’m only a practice in but it’s just, I couldn’t be more grateful. I know I keep coming back to that.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / February 23, 2023
What has it been like for you to wear an NBA uniform again? Meyers Leonard: It’s a mixed bag of emotions, for sure. It’s certainly the hardest two-year stretch I’ve ever had in my life, as an adult, as a man. The truth is – let’s just cut to it – I made a really big mistake, the biggest mistake of my life. And it was an extremely difficult time because, first of all, just let me say to anybody who’s listening, I’m incredibly sorry. It was an ignorant mistake. -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / February 23, 2023
Eric Nehm: The Bucks have submitted their injury report for Thursday night’s game in Chicago. OUT: Pat Connaughton (left calf soreness) Jae Crowder (return to competition reconditioning) Bobby Portis (right MCL sprain) Probable: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / February 15, 2023
Bobby Manning: Allen on Jae Crowder: “Jae’s now been in every city I’ve been in in the NBA, so it’s nice to see a familiar face. I know exactly what he can do. I think we all know exactly how he fits on the team. He’s going to help us a lot, so we’re just excited.” Crowder is out tonight -via Twitter @RealBobManning / February 14, 2023
They did ask me for a couple, handful of teams that I preferred to go to and I was appreciative of that. I did not want to go to a rebuild. Obviously at this point in my career I think I laid the foundation of being a winner in this league and I’d like to keep doing that. And I just wanted to give myself an opportunity to just win at a high level. I think that was my main goal to the front office. I didn’t say I want to go to this team or this team or this team, I just wanted to give myself a chance to continue to win in this league. I think Phoenix understood that, and they were appreciative of what I brought to their team and that’s all I can ask for when it comes to this business of basketball. -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / February 13, 2023