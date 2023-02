Erik Spoelstra: Meyers Leonard is a great human being

They did ask me for a couple, handful of teams that I preferred to go to and I was appreciative of that. I did not want to go to a rebuild. Obviously at this point in my career I think I laid the foundation of being a winner in this league and I’d like to keep doing that. And I just wanted to give myself an opportunity to just win at a high level . I think that was my main goal to the front office. I didn’t say I want to go to this team or this team or this team, I just wanted to give myself a chance to continue to win in this league. I think Phoenix understood that, and they were appreciative of what I brought to their team and that’s all I can ask for when it comes to this business of basketball. -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / February 13, 2023