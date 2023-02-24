Live stream: Heat 32, Bucks 42

The Miami Heat (32-27) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (41-17) at Fiserv Forum
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday February 24, 2023
Miami Heat 32, Milwaukee Bucks 42 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jae Crowder checked in with 4:30 remaining in the 1st quarter and the Bucks were up 5 (23-18).
Since then the Bucks extended their lead and closed the 1st quarter with a 10-point lead (42-32). He brought some extra effort on both ends. #FeartheDeer – 8:15 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam just messing things up on the perimeter when Middleton looks for the entry pass
Just so fluid – 8:14 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Now at 10 man rotation with some Duncan Robinson minutes
If these are the lineups, the three point shooting is all it comes down to – 8:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
AJ Green getting some early burn for the #Bucks – he checks in with about 90 seconds left. – 8:09 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kevin Love wraps his first nine-minute stint as a member of the Miami Heat with four rebounds, a pair of assists and zero shot attempts. – 8:07 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jae Crowder gets a nice ovation from the Milwaukee crowd as he makes his Bucks debut 👏 pic.twitter.com/IePg9O8zTu – 8:07 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Impressed with how Cody Zeller is moving in his first game back from injury. He’s already made an impact with his screen setting. – 8:05 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Martin ready to check in, Spoelstra uses Zeller, Oladipo, Strus and Martin as first 4 off bench. – 8:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Difference between 1 & 2 seed in East..
R1 vs. 7 seed
Most likely #Knicks, #Nets, #Heat, #Hawks
R1 vs. 8 seed
Most likely BKN, ATL, #Raptors, #Wizards
Outside chance you get CHI, IND, ORL in a 1-8 too.
BOS has 1.0 game lead with 22 to play. – 8:04 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Cody just checked in and already got his first HEAT bucket 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O6janwt87p – 8:03 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks shooting 50% from behind the three-point line to start this one and lead the #Heat 30-25. – 8:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Interesting lineup pattern with the Herro-Love-Zeller mixture
Early tip-in for Zeller
Now a handoff to Dipo – 8:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jae Crowder checks in for his season debut in Milwaukee. Bucks fans gave him a nice hand. – 8:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Oladipo back (he’s in now) and Herro healthy, wondering if there will be Duncan Robinson minutes in this one. – 8:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jae Crowder checks in for the #Bucks, along with Khris Middleton.
The #mubb alumnus gets a nice ovation as he makes his debut. – 8:00 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo sat on the bench with 4 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. And mostly, no pain in his wrist. #FearTheDeer – 7:59 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Love with three rebounds, couple good screens, one assist and no shot attempts in first 6 minutes of Heat debut. And Zeller first Heat sub, replacing Bam. You guys/gals wanted some new players, and you got them – 7:58 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Jimmy good from beyond the arc 🙌 he’s got 9 of our 14 points pic.twitter.com/HjIAUdOhya – 7:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Joe Ingles and Bobby Portis first off the bench for the #Bucks tonight. – 7:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Post All Star break Jimmy Butler is back
9 points to start
3 for 3 from the field – 7:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo starts 2 for 4 for 4 points and Jimmy Butler has started 3 for 3 for 9 points.
#Bucks lead the #Heat 16-14 about halfway through the first quarter. – 7:54 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
In his first stretch as Miami Heat player, Kevin Love counted 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block in 5:13 on the floor. #HEATCulture – 7:54 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Bam back to doing what he does 👌
We’re underway on Bally Sports Sun and ESPN 📺 pic.twitter.com/80iV9vUQUS – 7:53 PM
Bam back to doing what he does 👌
We’re underway on Bally Sports Sun and ESPN 📺 pic.twitter.com/80iV9vUQUS – 7:53 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kevin Love’s size already helping. He and Bam just formed a wall in front of Giannis to force a miss. – 7:50 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grayson grabs the first bucket of the game for the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/zX7Rghwyok – 7:50 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Already Kevin Love made his presence felt on the Heat’s offense with an assist to Jimmy Butler. Here we go… #HEATCulture – 7:49 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kevin Love with a screen to free Tyler Herro and set up a trip to the line on his first Heat possession. – 7:48 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
New guys, same mission. Sprint to the finish begins now. pic.twitter.com/lIEpEFKgA8 – 7:45 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Since Ariza (who was more of a SF) started at PF to close 2020-21, very rare to find someone 6-8 or taller starting in power rotation with Bam. Omer started game with Bam last March, a win in Brooklyn. Of course, stretch big with Bam was common for Heat during Olynyk/Leonard eras – 7:42 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Watching the Kevin Love-Heat debut on playback
Heat-Bucks
Get in here now!
playback.tv/fiveonthefloor – 7:23 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Love starts 30 hours after first Heat practice; it’s his 8th start over the past 1 1/2 seasons: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:22 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Kevin Love will START for the Miami Heat tonight against the Bucks. How’s that for a buyout pickup? He hasn’t played in a month. – 7:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
“I mean, the guy’s unbelievable.” – #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer on Giannis Antetokounmpo.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… pic.twitter.com/tbwnN8MD1u – 7:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton continues to come off the bench, however. Jevon Carter will start for the #Bucks with Pat Connaughton (calf) out. – 7:15 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
tbh I’m surprised Spo decided to start Kevin Love. bold move. didn’t think he’d do it in the first game, but I’m excited to see it. – 7:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bucks starting Giannis tonight, with Middleton continuing to play off the bench. Other four Bucks starters are Lopez, Allen, Holiday and Carter. – 7:14 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
And we’re back with this starting 5 tonight: pic.twitter.com/vtxNnpCXxH – 7:10 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
For the first time in a month, @BPortistime takes the floor tonight for the @Bucks – he talks about his return and the stretch drive w/ @DaveKoehnPxP on the Bucks Radio Network
on.soundcloud.com/j7p15 – 7:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Giannis available now for Bucks
So now comes the interesting wrinkles
Bam on Giannis and Love on Lopez right out the gate…. – 7:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo will start tonight for the #Bucks, because of course he is. – 7:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Orlando Robinson is inactive tonight btw
Get a look at Cody Zeller’s backup big minutes – 7:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
We keep looking at this from the Kevin Love perspective, but this is very awesome for Caleb Martin
Now he can just be himself and play behind Butler again
He’s been good this season even with the odd positioning, now this will help even more – 7:04 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Joining tonight’s starting lineup in his HEAT debut… pic.twitter.com/BEgFqTVMiP – 7:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kevin Love in the starting lineup in his Heat debut. Well then … – 7:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And just like that, Kevin Love is in Heat starting lineup in place of Caleb Martin. Adebayo, Butler, Herro and Vincent the other starters. – 7:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So Kevin Love gets the start
Like I’ve been saying when eyeing this roster, it just makes too much sense to start him in between Butler and Bam right now
Split up some shooting and defense
Really comes down to his jumper from deep
Let’s see how it looks on the floor tonight… – 7:01 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
For a league-high 11th time, the Bucks held their opponent to under 40% shooting last Friday.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/0Wkb5hth0h – 6:48 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned returns LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 8-game slate
– Russell Westbrook starts for Clippers
– Giannis/SGA/Draymond all questionable
– Picks, Q&A, Fastest 5 Minutes
– Breaking lineup news
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/zCQhKmJp29 pic.twitter.com/MM5BSJlsOW – 6:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis recorded a 35-point triple-double in the Bucks’ 123-115 victory over the Heat earlier this month on February 4th.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind. pic.twitter.com/WQqyUsAjeh – 6:33 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
On the 2 ex Heat players on Bucks, Sporlstra said, playfully, he “wished (Crowder) would have stayed out west”.. said he’s “thrilled” Meyers Leonard is back in league. “He’s a great human being” – 6:08 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says Giannis will be a gametime decision tonight – 5:52 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo just completed his regular pregame warmup routine
He’s been upgraded on the injury report from doubtful earlier to questionable for tonight’s game against the Heat pic.twitter.com/mrBSOSisg2 – 5:41 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Giannis with the wrist injury, me with the chances of having a beer tonight. Both upgraded from doubtful to questionable. Further updates to come. – 5:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo upgraded to questionable to play vs. Miami Heat with sprained wrist. The #Bucks star is warming up.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… pic.twitter.com/isxl7P5zVV – 5:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo upgraded to questionable to play vs. Miami Heat with sprained wrist. The #Bucks star is warming up as usual.
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are on the floor for their pregame work. pic.twitter.com/QNQRPh4b1l – 5:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Erik Spoelstra says Heat were surprised by Kevin Love’s availability, calls signing ‘a no-brainer’. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Victor Oladipo, Cody Zeller get to rewrite their Hoosiers script with Heat reunion. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Would Heat greater good be better served by Caleb Martin as a reserve sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder looks to make Bucks debut tonight as they play Miami. He helped the Heat reach 2020 finals before going to Phoenix.
Played key role in Suns reaching 2021 finals and having #NBA best record in 2021-22.
Didn’t play for Phoenix this season.
#Suns at Bucks Sunday. – 5:14 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Prep for the second half of the season.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/v0HYnuEkeV – 5:01 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
I don’t believe in hexes or curses really, but… foisting out the GM who drafted Joel Embiid and also left you enough picks to pair up Jimmy Butler and James Harden feels like bad karma.
What if the Sixers just need Hinkie to be a bell-ringer in order to win it all? – 4:39 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Edson Crevecoeur recalls one event while working in the ’90s on Wall Street, where the minorities were few.
Now as the Miami HEAT’s SVP of Strategy & Data Analytics, Crevecoeur is proud to work for an organization that celebrates diversity.
Speak the Truth // #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/QG7fsHK37O – 4:30 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
How Vincent and Lowry compare as starters, with decision on PG starter looming in days ahead. (Lowry out tonight.) And where things stand with Lowry and Heat in general after trade deadline passed: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:14 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“Wow, they crossed out Jae? Is that how you welcome a new face?” pic.twitter.com/PbwK0Q7wyl – 4:12 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
It’s ok to seek help. It’s ok to have battles. You can get through them.
@biggametae drops big facts on mental health. Remember it’s always ok to be open and talk through your struggles. pic.twitter.com/UaQa6da7Kh – 4:10 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Giannis (wrist) upgraded to questionable against Heat tonight. Miami 2-0 vs Bucks when he’s out this season, 0-1 when he plays – 4:03 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Bucks (H) Away 90s Throwbacks vs. Heat (A) Home 90s Throwbacks
6.6*/10
(*includes automatic 3-point deduction for NBA allowing away team to wear white) pic.twitter.com/4Kz4nTQFNQ – 3:59 PM
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks injury report: Giannis Antetokounmpo upgraded to questionable to play vs. Miami #Heat with sprained wrist https://t.co/AXrfAleBbT via @journalsentinel pic.twitter.com/KL1KkTGiko – 3:58 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The conversation around the Nuggets has been about “can Jokić defend enough in the playoffs?”
He doesn’t have to defend at Embiid or Giannis level because Denver’s offense is the literal Death Star. – 3:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game against the visiting Heat. – 3:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Rising to No. 5 in the East is the Knicks attainable goal as the final fourth of the season begins. They have to climb over the Nets and stay above the Heat. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:45 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will there be more or less than 4 dunks tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/UzYr3SXebj – 3:37 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
On the 2:30 p.m. injury report, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game vs. Miami.
Updated Injury Report
OUT: Wesley Matthews (right calf strain)
Doubtful: Pat Connaughton (left calf soreness)
Questionable: Antetokounmpo (right wrist sprain) – 3:34 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Back today with 2 Heat stories from frigid Milwaukee, a Marlins piece and a UM 6-pack. I’ll resume regular Dolphins content next week. miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:55 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
You know you need a sip! #StrusJuice
The @Miami Heat #AudioExperience gets underway TONIGHT at 7p ET.
🚗: @560WQAM
📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & @Miami Heat apps
🎨: @SStrom_ pic.twitter.com/RpiHeiYqWZ – 2:49 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ
* Lauri went Giannis
* Lauri/THT pick and roll
* Great recognition by Will Hardy and players
* Ton of big plays
* West Watch
Spotify: https://t.co/F31nEnNUQD
iTunes: https://t.co/1yclBZP87x
YouTube: https://t.co/ida3E96a4d pic.twitter.com/3I9PRDj8EK – 2:36 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Talking lots of injuries and returns, Russell Westbrook expected to start, new additions like Kevin Love, rotation changes, and a lot more with @jphanned.
Free on YouTube NOW: youtube.com/watch?v=0fALWe… – 2:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro (knee) upgraded to available for Heat tonight in Milwaukee. – 1:38 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Another reason to tune in for Tuesday’s game!!
@BallySportWI pic.twitter.com/oCzzIZZ75c – 1:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo, Cody Zeller get to rewrite their Hoosiers script with Heat reunion a decade later. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… The two are the latest college teammates to eventually have a reunion with the Heat. – 1:30 PM
