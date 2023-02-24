Heat vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Miami Heat play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum

The Miami Heat are spending $4,731,508 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $4,397,948 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday February 24, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: Bally Sports WI

Away TV: Bally Sports Sun

Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!