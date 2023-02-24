Live stream: Hornets 10, Timberwolves 11

The Charlotte Hornets (17-43) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-30) at Target Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday February 24, 2023
Charlotte Hornets 10, Minnesota Timberwolves 11 (Q1 08:02)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s flyyyyy!
📍 – Minneapolis, MN
🆚 – @Minnesota Timberwolves
⏰ – 8pm
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/kOMrbBv1NC – 7:59 PM
Let’s flyyyyy!
📍 – Minneapolis, MN
🆚 – @Minnesota Timberwolves
⏰ – 8pm
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/kOMrbBv1NC – 7:59 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Bryce McGowens – Had some nice scoring moments which you would expect, mid range pull ups and rim attacks, could have gotten a better whistle. Needs to effect the game outside of scoring, took two possessions off defensively. Just 1 rebound and no assists – 7:59 PM
Bryce McGowens – Had some nice scoring moments which you would expect, mid range pull ups and rim attacks, could have gotten a better whistle. Needs to effect the game outside of scoring, took two possessions off defensively. Just 1 rebound and no assists – 7:59 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
James Bouknight – Catch and shoot 3 looks much improved even though he was only 1-5 in the first half. It does feel at times he settles, did better in the 2nd Q with a great cut down the lane but struggled to score on a set defense inside the arc. Defensively he didn’t stand out – 7:59 PM
James Bouknight – Catch and shoot 3 looks much improved even though he was only 1-5 in the first half. It does feel at times he settles, did better in the 2nd Q with a great cut down the lane but struggled to score on a set defense inside the arc. Defensively he didn’t stand out – 7:59 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Kai Jones – Started well offensively, had a couple of good rim attacks showing a more confident handle and some strength. After that, the game largely passed him by, defensively he didn’t protect the rim as well as you would have hoped. – 7:59 PM
Kai Jones – Started well offensively, had a couple of good rim attacks showing a more confident handle and some strength. After that, the game largely passed him by, defensively he didn’t protect the rim as well as you would have hoped. – 7:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Bball is back! 🖐️
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/rjwApmIDAN – 7:48 PM
Bball is back! 🖐️
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/rjwApmIDAN – 7:48 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Taurean Prince (Personal Reasons) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/yqricShZzl – 7:35 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Taurean Prince (Personal Reasons) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/yqricShZzl – 7:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis has returned from the All-Star break without skipping a beat. He’s got 11 pts in 8 min on 3-3 3PT already against the Knicks tonight. – 7:27 PM
Kristaps Porzingis has returned from the All-Star break without skipping a beat. He’s got 11 pts in 8 min on 3-3 3PT already against the Knicks tonight. – 7:27 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Kai Jones with a nice drive and finish after a mid-post iso
pic.twitter.com/UyB4EMt6wE – 7:24 PM
Kai Jones with a nice drive and finish after a mid-post iso
pic.twitter.com/UyB4EMt6wE – 7:24 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at MIN
Kelly Oubre Jr. & Terry Rozier have been upgraded and will be available to play.
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/9fqY4OxssB – 7:00 PM
INJURY REPORT at MIN
Kelly Oubre Jr. & Terry Rozier have been upgraded and will be available to play.
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/9fqY4OxssB – 7:00 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Restricted free agent, and it seems as though Clifford views Kai as more of a Power Forward than center and at this point he ranks JT Thor ahead of him in his rotation – 6:49 PM
Restricted free agent, and it seems as though Clifford views Kai as more of a Power Forward than center and at this point he ranks JT Thor ahead of him in his rotation – 6:49 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
off-whites, not an off day. pic.twitter.com/dfetUeLPkP – 6:48 PM
off-whites, not an off day. pic.twitter.com/dfetUeLPkP – 6:48 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford on Anthony Edwards “He scores so many different ways now, his confidence in his shooting has grown so much” – 6:37 PM
Clifford on Anthony Edwards “He scores so many different ways now, his confidence in his shooting has grown so much” – 6:37 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Steve Clifford says Kelly Oubre is a “Go” and will play with the second unit tonight playing shorter minutes than usual – 6:36 PM
Steve Clifford says Kelly Oubre is a “Go” and will play with the second unit tonight playing shorter minutes than usual – 6:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Charlotte:
Salad Bar
Mac & Cheese
BBQ Chicken
Cornbread Muffins
Pan-Seared Mahi Mahi
Field Fresh Green Beans
Cream of Mushroom Soup
Postgame pizza – 4:57 PM
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Charlotte:
Salad Bar
Mac & Cheese
BBQ Chicken
Cornbread Muffins
Pan-Seared Mahi Mahi
Field Fresh Green Beans
Cream of Mushroom Soup
Postgame pizza – 4:57 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Enter for your chance to win four free Royal Box tickets to our 4/4 game vs the Toronto Raptors, courtesy of @Ally!
No Purch. Nec. Enter by 3/19/2023, must be US res. within 150mi of Charlotte, NC. See on.nba.com/3wuRC1g for official rules. – 3:59 PM
Enter for your chance to win four free Royal Box tickets to our 4/4 game vs the Toronto Raptors, courtesy of @Ally!
No Purch. Nec. Enter by 3/19/2023, must be US res. within 150mi of Charlotte, NC. See on.nba.com/3wuRC1g for official rules. – 3:59 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
back from the break.
see you tonight » https://t.co/ent7gObOw6 pic.twitter.com/X9l0EfDY49 – 3:40 PM
back from the break.
see you tonight » https://t.co/ent7gObOw6 pic.twitter.com/X9l0EfDY49 – 3:40 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
What would NBA stars change about the league?
Anthony Edwards: “If there’s anything I can change about the league to make it better? Just all the guys sitting, resting. That’s the only thing I probably don’t like… Just play, man.”
theathletic.com/4245945/2023/0… – 3:29 PM
What would NBA stars change about the league?
Anthony Edwards: “If there’s anything I can change about the league to make it better? Just all the guys sitting, resting. That’s the only thing I probably don’t like… Just play, man.”
theathletic.com/4245945/2023/0… – 3:29 PM