Hornets vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $7,340,363 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $4,709,311 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday February 24, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports North

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Home Radio: 830 WCCO

Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!