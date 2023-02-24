Hornets vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center
The Charlotte Hornets are spending $7,340,363 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $4,709,311 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday February 24, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports North
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: 830 WCCO
Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!