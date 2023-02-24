Karl-Anthony Towns in 'final stages' of recovery?

The question is how much longer will he be out, and while coach Chris Finch said Towns is in the “final stages” of ramping up to play again, there is still no definitive timeline for when Towns might return. “He’s itching to play,” Finch said after practice Thursday. “I don’t think that it’s a question of anything like going off path right now. I think it’s just literally just going through the final stages of what that looks like. “I don’t know how long it’s going to be, but talking to him, I definitely sense more so than any other conversation I’ve had with him up until this point that he’s chomping at the bit to get back and ready to help this team when that time comes.”
Source: Chris Hine @ Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Chris Finch says there still is no timetable for Karl-Anthony Towns to return but thinks he’s in the “final stages.” More: pic.twitter.com/uUiMxSl8l0 – 7:12 PM
Chris Finch said Karl-Anthony Towns is in the “final stages” of trying to ramp up to play. Finch added he doesn’t know how long that will take, however.
Finch: “He’s itching to play. … I think it’s just literally just going through the final stages of what that looks like.” – 7:11 PM
The Minnesota Timberwolves are optimistic that Karl-Anthony Towns can return from a calf injury with 10-15 games left in the regular season, reported Shams Charania on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. “There’s optimism he’ll be back at some point second half of the season, anywhere from 10-15 games left in the year is what you’d hope for, when there’s really a month-plus left in the NBA regular season. “But they’ve been really cautious. That was a very serious calf strain that he had,” said Charania. -via RealGM / February 16, 2023
Jon Krawczynski: Karl-Anthony Towns here in Memphis getting a workout in. -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / February 10, 2023
Andy Larsen: D’Angelo Russell is walking out of Vivint Arena as we speak. KAT just called for Kyle Anderson to end his workout early so he could say goodbye just outside the Wolves’ locker room. -via Twitter @andyblarsen / February 8, 2023