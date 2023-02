Karl-Anthony Towns in 'final stages' of recovery?

The question is how much longer will he be out, and while coach Chris Finch said Towns is in the “final stages” of ramping up to play again, there is still no definitive timeline for when Towns might return. “He’s itching to play,” Finch said after practice Thursday. “I don’t think that it’s a question of anything like going off path right now. I think it’s just literally just going through the final stages of what that looks like . “I don’t know how long it’s going to be, but talking to him, I definitely sense more so than any other conversation I’ve had with him up until this point that he’s chomping at the bit to get back and ready to help this team when that time comes.”Source: Chris Hine @ Minneapolis Star-Tribune