Live stream: Kings 49, Clippers 54

The Sacramento Kings (33-25) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (33-28) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Friday February 24, 2023
Sacramento Kings 49, Los Angeles Clippers 54 (Q2 08:31)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the thing about the clippers is their bench will eat you alive. gordon/powell/mann lineups will be hellacious. – 11:14 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard’s jumper beats the first quarter buzzer in Crypto. It’s Kings 40, Clippers 40
Check back later to see whether any defense will be played tonight. Westbrook drew the spotlight and minimized any mistakes but Kawhi, with 13 points, was the force of the quarter. – 11:11 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kentucky Boys in full attack mode 😤
#RoarWithUS pic.twitter.com/yeN6exdPp3 – 11:10 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard’s jumper beats the first quarter buzzer in Crypto. It’s Kings 40, Clippers 38
Check back later to see whether any defense will be played tonight. Westbrook drew the spotlight and minimized any mistakes but Kawhi, with 13 points, was the force of the quarter. – 11:09 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi throws up a 21-footer at the buzzer to even the game at 40 after the first quarter. He played the entire quarter, scoring 13 points on 5 of 5 shooting. – 11:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
After a wild up and down first quarter, it’s all tied at 40-40 between the Kings and Clips. Fox leads with 9 points. Huerter has 8. Kings battling. – 11:09 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
The shot making and offense in this Kings-Clippers game has been outrageous. – 11:09 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Clippers bringing the physicality. Kings are going to face this nearly every night from here on.
Figure out how to play your game through it. – 11:03 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
kevin huerter should probably not be kawhi leonard’s primary defender for an entire quarter – 10:59 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
While Russ debut has Crypto amped, Kawhi is playing with playoff-like pace and force. He made impressive pass from left block to PG for far corner 3, later raced out of paint to get a piece of an open corner Kings 3. Kings, though, are on fire. This has a playoff start to game – 10:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Westbrook, Plumlee and Paul George (who is on a minutes restriction) check out after more than 7 minutes together. Terance Mann, Norm Powell and Nico Batum replace them as players 6-8 in the rotation. – 10:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Guys 6-8 for Clippers:
– Norman Powell
– Nicolas Batum
– Terance Mann – 10:58 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
These Kings & Clippers look like two top four seeds in the West to me. – 10:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mason Plumlee is a sneaky one. Successfully stripped Sabonis following a defensive rebound, and Paul George assisted the first Westbrook field goal.
Tied at 21 with 6:01 left in 1st quarter. Good energy in here considering the potential flooding… – 10:55 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Fox getting to his spot with his dribble moves 😤
@De’Aaron Fox | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/lJhpCUUuyx – 10:54 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Westbrook scores layup off an assist from PG to tie the score at 21 with 6:01 left in the opening quarter. – 10:54 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Making it rain in LA ☔️
💧 @Kevin Huerter
💧 Keegan Murray
💧 @De’Aaron Fox
#RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/VHlp7aKcrE – 10:52 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Paul George takes over sole possession of 15th place on the NBA’s all-time three-point field goal list with 1,983. – 10:51 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Most interesting aspect of Westbrook’s first shift as a Clipper: He’s barely touched the ball so far. AK – 10:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I said this would be a shootout…
Kings return Westbrook’s first turnover for a Kevin Huerter dunk that gives them a 19-16 lead.
Field goals through first 4:21 of game
– Kings: 7/9 (77.8%)
– LA: 5/7 (71.4%) – 10:49 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Brilliant steal and outlet from Harrison Barnes. It’s a shootout. 19-16 Kings lead over the Clippers. – 10:49 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The thing you immediately notice with Russell Westbrook on the floor for the Clippers is how much faster everyone else on their team is playing. His pace has infectious thus far. – 10:49 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Kings sure don’t look afraid of that target on their back. – 10:49 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Domantas is picking up where he left off from his triple-double last night 🔒
@Domantas Sabonis | #RoarWithUS pic.twitter.com/vnWZnmffPD – 10:48 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard just threw a really incredible pass while spinning to the corner for a Paul George three. That’s the kind of pass you can make, while hesitating in the air, because you can palm the ball with so much ease. – 10:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
This time, Russell Westbrook gets a loud and warm reception at https://t.co/r11j9gtx67 Arena pic.twitter.com/AeU3PBixcO – 10:46 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
lebron watching russ set a ball screen for paul george, diving into space then kicking to marcus morris for an open 3 pic.twitter.com/tb7GniAXbl – 10:45 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are 3 of 3 from 3-point range in the opening minutes. – 10:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kevin Huerter hits his first 3. Good sign for Sacramento. – 10:43 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Russell Westbrook introduced to cheers for his Los Angeles Clippers debut pic.twitter.com/VZUORqwfqh – 10:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mason Plumlee and Russell Westbrook first start as Clippers pic.twitter.com/XAEdEC7Zp4 – 10:40 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Here’s Russ, who received a pretty loud welcome to his Clippers debut. pic.twitter.com/fKtfbKFTSL – 10:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Crowd goes crazy as Russell Westbrook is introduced in the starting lineup for the Clippers. – 10:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The public address announcer just called this a “huge Western Conference game” between the Kings and Clippers. It’s getting real. – 10:37 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
With Russ debut, Bones Hyland’s role is uncertain. But Ty Lue sat with Bones to talk – something Bones respects and says didn’t happen in Denver when his role dwindled. Bones: “Who knows [what happened]…I just didn’t like how everything went down there” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:37 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Coach Brown does his best Keegan Murray impression 😂 pic.twitter.com/CzdLm53JjY – 10:32 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/W9zQqTiSak – 10:28 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Timberwolves lose to the Hornets falling to 31-31, tied for 8th in the West. Minnesota’s next five games: @ Warriors, @ Clippers, @ Lakers, @ Kings, 76ers.
With the Jazz owning their unprotected first-round pick, a worst-case scenario potentially unfolding for Minnesota. – 10:28 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russ before he makes his first Clippers start pic.twitter.com/0BgNSGPdEe – 10:24 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Chuck the Condor & Russell Westbrook lead the new-look Los Angeles Clippers onto the court Friday night vs. Sacramento Kings pic.twitter.com/EN42ZZwaKZ – 10:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
(also worth noting: Kawhi Leonard is the youngest starter for the Clippers tonight) – 10:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
In addition to the Westbrook/George/Leonard/Morris/Plumlee starting lineup
Clippers are activating Moussa Diabaté with Ivica Zubac out.
Keaton Wallace is inactive, along with Brandon Boston Jr. and Jason Preston. – 10:09 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Clippers’ starters tonight against Sacramento: Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Mason Plumlee, Paul George … and newly acquired Russell Westbrook.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 10:05 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 2/24
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Mason Plumlee
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
SAC
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Domantas Sabonis
Kevin Huerter
De’Aaron Fox – 10:04 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Starting at point for your Los Angeles Clippers from UCLA… Russell Westbrook… pic.twitter.com/8R2OAQppya – 10:04 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook will start in his Clippers debut tonight vs. Sacramento.
Clips starters:
Westbrook
PG
Kawhi
Marcus Morris
Mason Plumlee – 10:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I haven’t seen a head coach impersonate his player like this since Andy Reid did Patrick Mahomes II.
Mike Brown is going to make a monster out of Keegan Murray 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/DwUCcyBHPx – 9:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kings coach Mike Brown on Russell Westbrook joining the Clippers: “The guy is probably going to be in the Hall-of-Fame someday. Anytime you can add that to a team that already has multiple Hall-of-Famers and a Hall-of-Fame coach, it just elevates your team.” – 9:46 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings are in control of their destiny tonight & for most of this playoff race. It’s exactly the position you want to be in. Win and create separation. – 9:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis getting ready for tonight’s Kings-Clippers game in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/Dti9UCoNAm – 9:43 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
I asked Ty Lue how much of a sample size he needs to see from Westbrook before assessing his fit in certain lineups: “It’s just going to be learning as we go through the process. We don’t have a lot of time to experiment because we have to win games.” – 9:35 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Tell a friend to tell a friend… pic.twitter.com/amwv4Xj8Qe – 9:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
You all remember what Nicolas Batum did to Knicks on their 🇫🇷 night? pic.twitter.com/DScQbenkC6 – 9:33 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brooklyn’s 29 points tied the low for any team in a half this season. Ironically, they held the #Wizards to just 29 in the second half on Nov. 4, 2022. The last time a team was held to 29 at halftime was the Clippers on Jan. 11, 2022, per Elias. #Nets – 9:26 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
A BIG test for the Kings tonight against the Clippers.
We’ll be LIVE following the game for a Friday NIGHT CHAT:
youtube.com/watch?v=JlXLXm… pic.twitter.com/dmLjM3cRSr – 9:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
It’s French heritage night. Batum is for the kids. pic.twitter.com/6F9PbDi0K7 – 9:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Russell Westbrook will debut as a starter with the LA Clippers tonight at home vs the Sacramento Kings, a role that was discussed more than a week ago.
theathletic.com/4249335/2023/0… – 9:11 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Ivica Zubac, out tonight, is more day to day moving forward. Zu did not do anything at practice yesterday but that was due to illness. – 9:06 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Sounds like Kings coach Mike Brown is embracing the challenge with matching up with the Clippers pic.twitter.com/TiijJRYptO – 9:03 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Did Nico like his bobblehead? Oui 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/MrUeUrFim5 – 9:02 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook will start in his first game with the Clippers – 8:58 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Zubac is out tonight because of a knee issue. Had not practiced past two days because he was sick – 8:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue: “The guy who has had to sacrifice the most this year is Robert Covington.” – 8:55 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Paul George remains on a minutes restriction to keep him healthy for down the stretch but Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook have no restrictions tonight. – 8:54 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Ivica Zubac is out tonight vs Kings and did not practice in recent days. Lue listed Zubac as “day-to-day.” – 8:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue says that Paul George is on a minute restriction. Ivica Zubac (out tonight) is day to day. – 8:54 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says Paul George will have restrictions on his minutes. Kawhi and Russ will not.
Ivica Zubac is out, and wasn’t able to practice either of the last two days, and Lue described his status as “day-to-day.” – 8:53 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Ready to rock in LA 👑💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS #PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/8uyRnEylbW – 8:52 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue still keeping his decision on whether to start Russell Westbrook to himself for now. – 8:51 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers starters vs. Sacramento tonight:
“Can’t remember, man,” Ty Lue says.
Welcome, Russell! – 8:49 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault said the hip flexor is something SGA has been dealing with. Sounds like the ankle soreness is from last night.
Daigneault said SGA is day-to-day. His status for Sunday night vs. Sacramento is TBD. – 8:42 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ivica Zubac is out tonight for the Clippers with a right calf strain.
KZ Okpala is out for Sacramento with bilateral knee soreness. – 8:37 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is OUT tonight against the Suns, on the second night of a back to back. The Thunder are back in action on Sunday at home against the Kings, we will see if SGA can play then.
For tonight, no KD or SGA in this one. – 8:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook getting some pre-game work pic.twitter.com/5X2jAIPRai – 7:31 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
.@stephenasmith could see the Clippers going FAR with Russ 😳
“I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA Finals.”
(via NBA Countdown) pic.twitter.com/yrerEFIquf – 7:21 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
How will the Clippers-Russell Westbrook partnership work? Is the Lakers’ recent hot streak sustainable? Will the Warriors turn things around? Breaking it all down w/ @NabilKarimTV on @NBATV. Tune in at 5 pm PT! bit.ly/3j6XSZJ – 7:20 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned returns LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 8-game slate
– Russell Westbrook starts for Clippers
– Giannis/SGA/Draymond all questionable
– Picks, Q&A, Fastest 5 Minutes
– Breaking lineup news
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/zCQhKmJp29 pic.twitter.com/MM5BSJlsOW – 6:37 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🖐️ things to know before Clippers Basketball returns tonight!
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 6:30 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Russell Westbrook is set to make his Clippers debut vs. Sacramento. His stats in 1st games with new teams:
• 2008, OKC ›› 13 pts, 4 ast
• 2019, HOU ›› 24 pts, 16 reb
• 2020, WAS ›› 21 pts, 15 ast, 11 reb
• 2021, LAL ›› 8 pts, 5 reb
What numbers will he have tonight? pic.twitter.com/E57k7ywC29 – 6:15 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Olympiacos coach Giorgos Bartzokas reacts to the Kings praises for Sasha Vezenkov
Wait for it…
pic.twitter.com/nz3xLZdxaO – 5:38 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Remembering the last time the Kings had the look of a playoff team 4 years ago and why this year is different. Also a quick look back at @FINALLEVEL and the classic “Rhyme Pays” #tbpn @HoopsPodNet podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rul… – 5:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers players since 2019-20 that were…
Previous Kawhi Leonard teammates:
– JaMychal Green
– Serge Ibaka
– Norman Powell
Previous Paul George teammates:
– Patrick Patterson
– Russell Westbrook – 5:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Harrison Barnes
Jarrett Allen
Collin Sexton
Jusuf Nurkic
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/xWBupg2x7H – 4:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some matchup rankings headed into Kings at LA for Friday night.
Expect a shootout between an extremely efficient Kings offense and a recently extremely efficient Clippers offense. Both teams are going to want to be in the paint as much as possible. Big rest advantage for LA. pic.twitter.com/EObc77QgJb – 4:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Only player on injury report for Kings tonight in LA is KZ Okpala, who is out due to bilateral knee soreness.
Okpala is not a rotation player. Should be regular starters (Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Murray, Sabonis) and regular second unit (Mitchell, Monk, Davis, Lyles, Metu) at LAC. – 4:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Today’s Hoop Collective podcast with @Brian Windhorst and @Tim MacMahon broke down why, as the post All-Star Break schedule starts, teams like Denver, Memphis, the Clippers and 76ers all have real pressure bearing down on them in this year’s playoffs. open.spotify.com/episode/2pvDAs… – 4:31 PM
