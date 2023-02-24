Kings vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena
The Sacramento Kings are spending $4,129,823 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $5,842,073 per win
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Friday February 24, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Away TV: NBCSCA
Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@MattGeorgeSAC
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Kings overcome terrible start to beat Blazers.
🏀Bad start can’t be brushed under the rug.
🏀De’Aaron Fox & Domantas Sabonis make Kings history.
💻youtu.be/DpEhJuxk2mo
🎙️bit.ly/LOKPODS pic.twitter.com/X9GVASdITX – 3:06 AM
@JandersonSacBee
The Los Angeles Clippers are 6 ½-point favorites in Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 2:37 AM
@DeuceMason
Maybe adding a “KINGS WIN fog machine” to the podcast was a bad idea.
Here’s our NIGHT CHAT after the Kings win:
🔊: https://t.co/Wkz1RJxKPX
📺: https://t.co/VHpMCTzbmN pic.twitter.com/5uEsOiS7l7 – 2:35 AM
@SacramentoKings
lucky No. 7️⃣ 🍀
@DSabonis recorded his 7th triple-double of the season, breaking Rajon Rondo’s Sacramento-era record 🙌 pic.twitter.com/S0ECV2kqM2 – 1:59 AM
@SacramentoKings
Swipa was swipin’ tonight 🦊
@lesschwab Drive of the Game pic.twitter.com/RidCwdakpL – 1:44 AM
@SacramentoKings
Terence Davis off the bench vs. Portland 🔥⤵️
👑 20 PTS
👑 6-of-10 FG
👑 4-of-5 3PT pic.twitter.com/76tRMRbTiU – 1:34 AM