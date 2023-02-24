Kings vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena

The Sacramento Kings are spending $4,129,823 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $5,842,073 per win

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Friday February 24, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Away TV: NBCSCA

Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW

Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

Matt George

NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD

Kings overcome terrible start to beat Blazers.

Bad start can't be brushed under the rug.

De'Aaron Fox & Domantas Sabonis make Kings history.

Jason Anderson

Dave Mason

Maybe adding a "KINGS WIN fog machine" to the podcast was a bad idea.

Here's our NIGHT CHAT after the Kings win:

Sacramento Kings

lucky No. 7️⃣ 🍀

