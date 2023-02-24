Live stream: Knicks 60, Wizards 64

The New York Knicks (33-27) play against the Washington Wizards (28-30) at Capital One Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 24, 2023
New York Knicks 60, Washington Wizards 64 (Half)
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
During tonight’s game, @Ted Leonsis and Edwin B. Henderson presented a check to the winners of our Dr. E.B. Henderson Essay Contest 🤝
Congratulations to our winners and finalists 👏 pic.twitter.com/lYaVuLixon – 8:12 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Kuzma admitted in his halftime interview the Wizards have to do a better job on Julius Randle (25PTS). – 8:11 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards take a 64-60 lead into halftime, but only after seeing a 19-point lead chipped away by the Knicks. New York outscored them 22-7 in the final 5:55 of the 2nd quarter. – 8:10 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
halftime stats:
📊 KP: 19 PTS, 4 REB
📊 Kuz: 12 PTS, 3 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/pi533FQYdY – 8:10 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Julius Randle personally outscored the Wiz 11-0 to end the half after Kuzma attempted to taunt him with the “too small” gesture.
Randle with 25 points at the break and the Knicks back within 4 – 8:09 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards take a 64-60 lead into halftime, but only after seeing a 19-point lead chipped away by the Knicks. New York outscored them 26-3 in the final 5:55 of the 2nd quarter. – 8:09 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have made tremendous progress on offense over the last two months, as they’ve demonstrated yet again tonight. But to make the push to the playoffs they’ve talked about, they have to get back to defending well. The Knicks made 54 percent of their shots in the 1st half. – 8:07 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards lead the New York Knicks at halftime.
#DCAboveAll 64
#NewYorkForever 60
Kristaps Porzingis leads the team with 19 and Kyle Kuzma has 12. – 8:07 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 64, Knicks 60
Porzingis: 19p (5 three’s)
Kuzma: 12p
Wiz are shooting 53.5fg, 57.1 3fg
Randle has 25p – 8:07 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle not only took over with 25 points in the half — but he took over defending Porzingis and Kristaps didn’t score in the second quarter after putting up. 19 in the first quarter. Knicks close it to 64-60 deficit at half. – 8:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Difference between 1 & 2 seed in East..
R1 vs. 7 seed
Most likely #Knicks, #Nets, #Heat, #Hawks
R1 vs. 8 seed
Most likely BKN, ATL, #Raptors, #Wizards
Outside chance you get CHI, IND, ORL in a 1-8 too.
BOS has 1.0 game lead with 22 to play. – 8:04 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma put his shoulder down to move Julius Randle back to create space for a floater in the paint, then did the Too Small celebration
Randle responds with a thunderous dunk blowing by Kristaps Porzingis on the perimeter – 8:03 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Back to back three’s for the Wizards and they’re up 55-36 on the Knicks with 6:23 left in the half.
Wiz are 11/16 from three. – 7:52 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Wizards Raining 3’s in Capital One Arena. 55-36, Washington. The knicks call another timeout. 6:23 left in Q2. – 7:51 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The Wizards are on pace to score 1,000 points tonight (my math may be sketchy – like the Knicks defense). – 7:51 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
I can’t hear what is happening in the Knicks huddle but I’d imagine it’s along the line of, “You guys will never get a break again.” – 7:45 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Knicks, who value protecting the paint to an inordinate degree, entered this game allowing the third-highest number of 3-point attempts per game. The Wizards knew they’d have those looks, and so far, they’re hitting on them, making eight of their 11 attempts from deep. – 7:45 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
That was an interesting stretch of basketball with two airballs, turnovers on transitions, and capped off by a Delon Wright 3. The knicks call a timeout. 44-29, Wizards. – 7:44 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards now lead the Knicks by 15 points in the 2nd quarter. They are 8-for-11 from three. Shots are falling from all over. – 7:43 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
a career-high 19 points and 5 3’s made in Q1 for KP 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/UsGqodAW4w – 7:42 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
5 FROM DEEP FOR @Kristaps Porzingis IN Q1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2bVu2uLO7V – 7:38 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kristaps Porzingis on fire in the 1st quarter against the Knicks with 19 points, 5 threes and 3 rebounds. Wizards up 38-27. #DCAboveAll – 7:38 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wizards lead 38-27 after the first quarter. Porzingis leads with 19p and is 5-5 from three.
Randle has 12p – 7:38 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks down 38-27 after one quarter – Porzingis with 19 points, 5-for-5 from 3, 4-4 from the line. Randle has 12 for the Knicks. – 7:38 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Deni Avdija fell in pain and got up with his teammate’s help with a slight limp to the bench. He looks okay. (something to monitor). – 7:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. left Kristaps Porzingis in for the whole first quarter as he went off for 19 pts (career-high for one quarter) against the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/l98aG3d4Wj – 7:38 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards lead the New York Knicks after 1.
#DCAboveAll 38
#NewYorkForever 27
Kristaps Porzingis, who was BOO’ed by the Knicks fans in attendance, leads all scorers with 19 (5/5 3PT). – 7:37 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Deni Avdija went down in a heap there, forcing the Wizards to take a timeout, and he’ll leave the game. But he just flashed a thumbs-up sign to someone in the audience and took a seat on the bench — and didn’t go to the locker room. – 7:36 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija banged knees with Julius Randle.
He was down in agony for a minute, but mostly on his own power was able to walk to the bench.
Came out of the game, but not going to the locker room, which is a good sign. – 7:36 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Avdija went down in front of the basket after it looked like he banged knees with Randle. Was being helped off by teammates initially but walked to the bench on his own. – 7:35 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porziņģis has scored 19 of Washington’s 36 points in the first quarter. He’s 5 for 5 from 3-point range. Washington leads New York 36-27. – 7:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis has set single quarter career-highs for points (19) and threes (5) against the Knicks tonight. Still 1:18 to go. – 7:33 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kristaps Porzingis has 17 points in 10 minutes against the Knicks. – 7:32 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
That’s 5 three’s from Kristaps Porzingis with two minutes left in the first quarter. – 7:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Porzingis is 5-for-5 from 3 and the Knicks are leaving him alarmingly wide open. – 7:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis is now 5-for-5 from three to start this game. Man. – 7:31 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kristaps Porzingis is a walking bucket. More than interesting to see him in 2023 World Cup to lead Latvia against the world. #DCAboveAll #TrīsZvaigznes – 7:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
baseline reverse from @Kyle Kuzma 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/tSJyRDfjvn – 7:30 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Mitch making plays all over the court 💪 pic.twitter.com/KgsQX1BX1B – 7:30 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis has returned from the All-Star break without skipping a beat. He’s got 11 pts in 8 min on 3-3 3PT already against the Knicks tonight. – 7:27 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
RJ’s activity on the defensive end early on is a good sign.
Also made a good pass out of the paint to Randle (resulted in 2 FT’s) – 7:21 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Chris Iseman @ChrisIseman
In DC and came to the Knicks-Wizards game. First time seeing the Knicks since I left the beat. Where’s Frank Ntilikina, anyway? – 7:18 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
you could say 21 did somethin’ for us 👀 pic.twitter.com/QbojCQ4IKL – 7:17 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Another great piece from @Ava Wallace going behind the scenes with the Wizards, this time looking at the role of their video coordinators: wapo.st/3m9yvrm – 7:05 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Starters tonight:
Knicks: Barrett, Brunson, Grimes, Randle, Robinson.
Washington: Beal, Morris, Porzingis, Kuzma, Gafford. – 6:52 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
basketball is BACK.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/vW6dM5f3g0 – 6:51 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Knicks are celebrating the 50-year anniversary of their last championship tomorrow night at MSG.
Wonder if this man is showing up? pic.twitter.com/a8tGkv56ql – 6:43 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
PMers: Eric Bienemy’s arrival in Washington Thursday as the Commanders’ new OC/assistant head coach said as much about a league that has continually spurned him for head coaching jobs as it did about the two-time Super Bowl-winning coach. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3m4oAUf – 6:30 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns reportedly eyeing Derrick Rose if Knicks buy him out nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/24/sun… – 6:23 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
It’s Friday night and the Knicks are playing 😁 pic.twitter.com/ZpCyPEiNa4 – 6:10 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
first five back on the floor 🖐️
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/J6EO7yc3Qt – 6:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton 'rejuvenated and reset' after All-Star break in Virgin Islands – New York Daily News nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:02 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
back to work drip ⚙️
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/sIHX8gif11 – 6:00 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Wes Unseld Jr credits Jordan Goodwin pregame for his hard work getting him an NBA contract with the Washington Wizards. He speaks to the Capital City Go-Go system working and developing high-character guys. – 5:38 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
history makers are born here.
as we get ready to play our final home game of #BlackHistoryMonth, we take a look back at Black History in the DMV.
#DCAboveAll | @StackwellCap pic.twitter.com/uGB3tbQq6A – 5:30 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the New York Knicks:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 5:26 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
No restrictions for Bradley Beal tonight says Coach Wes Unseld Jr pregame. – 5:19 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Ricky Bobby made it to New York! pic.twitter.com/RzbJsXHF4y – 4:35 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
our guy @Kyle Kuzma will be mic’d up during tonight’s game 🎙️
tap in on @NBCSWashington at 7 p.m. ET 📺 pic.twitter.com/Toe3RIoTb4 – 4:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
This week’s Mailbag gets into Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett, Josh Hart (clip below), Tom Thibodeau, Carmelo Anthony & more. Here is the full show & written mailbag: sny.tv/articles/knick… pic.twitter.com/cS6ROxGHG9 – 4:27 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Dyson Daniels questionable for Saturday’s game at New York
#Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 4:24 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Dyson Daniels questionable to play Saturday at New York. #Pelicans injury report via @MorrisBartLLC: https://t.co/8Lut89pv8b pic.twitter.com/2shqlwSiQg – 4:16 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📼 Tale of the Tape 📼
#DCAboveAll | @Amtrak pic.twitter.com/KlQ7cVEvjJ – 4:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Heading over to Capital One Arena — Wizards have upgraded Bradley Beal to available. Knicks still have Mitchell Robinson listed as questionable. – 3:51 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Rising to No. 5 in the East is the Knicks attainable goal as the final fourth of the season begins. They have to climb over the Nets and stay above the Heat. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:45 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal is available to play tonight vs. the Knicks, the Wizards announce. Beal hadn’t practiced with the team the past two days because of knee soreness. – 3:34 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal (right knee soreness) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for Wizards-Knicks.
Mitchell Robinson (right thumb) is questionable for New York. – 3:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal will play tonight, the Wizards say. He was questionable with knee soreness. – 3:30 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal, who was listed as questionable to play tonight because of a sore knee, will be available to play tonight against the Knicks, the Wizards announced. – 3:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Update: @Bradley Beal is available to play tonight against the Knicks!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/CPCQ9ozepb – 3:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
good(y) vibes full time with the squad 🤝 pic.twitter.com/3KVwmXWnFA – 3:01 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Jordan Goodwin’s new contract runs through the 2024-25 season — fully guaranteed for the remainder of this season, partially guaranteed for the 2023-24 season and a team option for the 2024-25 season, which would be fully guaranteed if exercised — two league sources told me. – 2:55 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards announce they’ve signed guard Jordan Goodwin to a multi-year contract using the open roster spot that came from waiving Will Barton. Goodwin came up on the Capital City Go-Go. – 2:45 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Jordan Goodwin has officially signed an NBA contract with the Wizards, as long expected. He had previously played on and outperformed a two-way contract. – 2:33 PM
Jordan Goodwin has officially signed an NBA contract with the Wizards, as long expected. He had previously played on and outperformed a two-way contract. – 2:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Using their open roster spot created by waiving Will Barton, the Wizards have signed Jordan Goodwin to a multi-year contract, the team has announced. – 2:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
OFFICIAL: We have signed guard @Jordan Goodwin to a multi-year NBA contract.
📝 more info → https://t.co/5VgT7G0phj pic.twitter.com/3jyl09E5NK – 2:30 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
The Ben Simmons-Bradley Beal anecdote at the end of this @Brooklyn Nets story by @Steve Bulpett is outstanding.
“‘$5000 says I will make these’
‘Want to make it $20000?’
Then he went up and bricked.”
For @HeavyOnSports
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Today’s pod is live 🚨
@EJ_Stewart and I preview tonight’s game vs. the Wizards and discuss the stretch of three games in four nights for the Knicks.
We also hop around the league and tackle the drama in Atlanta…
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
$30 million/year for D’Angelo Russell?
A Kuzma-like deal for Rui Hachimura?
What about Bamba & Beasley?
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Now that the #Knicks and #Nets are back playing tonight, which is the best wagering strategy? A couple here, including Brooklyn to miss the #NBA postseason (final 8): casino.org/news/new-york-… – 1:11 PM
