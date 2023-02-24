Live stream: Knicks 60, Wizards 64

The New York Knicks (33-27) play against the Washington Wizards (28-30) at Capital One Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 24, 2023

New York Knicks 60, Washington Wizards 64 (Half)

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Kuzma admitted in his halftime interview the Wizards have to do a better job on Julius Randle (25PTS).

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards take a 64-60 lead into halftime, but only after seeing a 19-point lead chipped away by the Knicks. New York outscored them 22-7 in the final 5:55 of the 2nd quarter.

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Julius Randle personally outscored the Wiz 11-0 to end the half after Kuzma attempted to taunt him with the “too small” gesture.

Julius Randle personally outscored the Wiz 11-0 to end the half after Kuzma attempted to taunt him with the "too small" gesture.

Randle with 25 points at the break and the Knicks back within 4

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Halftime. Wizards lead the Knicks 64-60.

• Randle 25 pts, 10-15 FGs

• Quickley 10 pts

• Brunson 7-3-5

• Porzingis 19-4-2

Halftime. Wizards lead the Knicks 64-60.

• Randle 25 pts, 10-15 FGs

• Quickley 10 pts

• Brunson 7-3-5

• Porzingis 19-4-2

Knicks shooting 54-50-80. Wizards shooting 54-57-100.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards take a 64-60 lead into halftime, but only after seeing a 19-point lead chipped away by the Knicks. New York outscored them 26-3 in the final 5:55 of the 2nd quarter.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Something with Randle changed midway into that second quarter. Not just that he caught fire. He was whizzing around the court. Looked like the Denver game earlier in the season. Had 11 points in the final two and a half minutes of the period.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards have made tremendous progress on offense over the last two months, as they've demonstrated yet again tonight. But to make the push to the playoffs they've talked about, they have to get back to defending well. The Knicks made 54 percent of their shots in the 1st half.

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Washington Wizards lead the New York Knicks at halftime.





The Washington Wizards lead the New York Knicks at halftime.

#DCAboveAll 64 #NewYorkForever 60

Kristaps Porzingis leads the team with 19 and Kyle Kuzma has 12.

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Halftime: Wizards 64, Knicks 60

Porzingis: 19p (5 three’s)

Kuzma: 12p

Wiz are shooting 53.5fg, 57.1 3fg

Halftime: Wizards 64, Knicks 60

Porzingis: 19p (5 three's)

Kuzma: 12p

Wiz are shooting 53.5fg, 57.1 3fg

Randle has 25p

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Randle not only took over with 25 points in the half — but he took over defending Porzingis and Kristaps didn't score in the second quarter after putting up. 19 in the first quarter. Knicks close it to 64-60 deficit at half.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Julius Randle is absolutely taking over. Good grief.

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Difference between 1 & 2 seed in East..

R1 vs. 7 seed

Most likely #Nets, #Heat, #Hawks

R1 vs. 8 seed

Most likely BKN, ATL, #Raptors, #Wizards

Outside chance you get CHI, IND, ORL in a 1-8 too.

Difference between 1 & 2 seed in East..

R1 vs. 7 seed

Most likely #Nets, #Heat, #Hawks

R1 vs. 8 seed

Most likely BKN, ATL, #Raptors, #Wizards

Outside chance you get CHI, IND, ORL in a 1-8 too.

BOS has 1.0 game lead with 22 to play.

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Kyle Kuzma put his shoulder down to move Julius Randle back to create space for a floater in the paint, then did the Too Small celebration

Kyle Kuzma put his shoulder down to move Julius Randle back to create space for a floater in the paint, then did the Too Small celebration

Randle responds with a thunderous dunk blowing by Kristaps Porzingis on the perimeter

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Julius Randle has discovered that he can blow by Porzingis.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Wizards have been quietly playing very good basketball for like two months now

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Back to back three’s for the Wizards and they’re up 55-36 on the Knicks with 6:23 left in the half.

Back to back three's for the Wizards and they're up 55-36 on the Knicks with 6:23 left in the half.

Wiz are 11/16 from three.

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Wizards Raining 3's in Capital One Arena. 55-36, Washington. The knicks call another timeout. 6:23 left in Q2.

Steve Popper @StevePopper

The Wizards are on pace to score 1,000 points tonight (my math may be sketchy – like the Knicks defense).

Steve Popper @StevePopper

I can't hear what is happening in the Knicks huddle but I'd imagine it's along the line of, "You guys will never get a break again."

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Knicks, who value protecting the paint to an inordinate degree, entered this game allowing the third-highest number of 3-point attempts per game. The Wizards knew they'd have those looks, and so far, they're hitting on them, making eight of their 11 attempts from deep.

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

That was an interesting stretch of basketball with two airballs, turnovers on transitions, and capped off by a Delon Wright 3. The knicks call a timeout. 44-29, Wizards.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards now lead the Knicks by 15 points in the 2nd quarter. They are 8-for-11 from three. Shots are falling from all over.

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

a career-high 19 points and 5 3’s made in Q1 for KP 🔥

a career-high 19 points and 5 3's made in Q1 for KP 🔥

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Kristaps Porzingis on fire in the 1st quarter against the Knicks with 19 points, 5 threes and 3 rebounds. Wizards up 38-27. #DCAboveAll

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Wizards lead the Knicks 38-27.

• Randle 12 pts

• Robinson 6 & 4

• Brunson 3-2-3

Through one quarter, the Wizards lead the Knicks 38-27.

• Randle 12 pts

• Robinson 6 & 4

• Brunson 3-2-3

• Porzingis 19 & 3, 5-5 3Ps

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Wizards lead 38-27 after the first quarter. Porzingis leads with 19p and is 5-5 from three.

Wizards lead 38-27 after the first quarter. Porzingis leads with 19p and is 5-5 from three.

Randle has 12p

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks down 38-27 after one quarter – Porzingis with 19 points, 5-for-5 from 3, 4-4 from the line. Randle has 12 for the Knicks.

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Deni Avdija fell in pain and got up with his teammate's help with a slight limp to the bench. He looks okay. (something to monitor).

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wes Unseld Jr. left Kristaps Porzingis in for the whole first quarter as he went off for 19 pts (career-high for one quarter) against the Knicks.

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Washington Wizards lead the New York Knicks after 1.





The Washington Wizards lead the New York Knicks after 1.

#DCAboveAll 38 #NewYorkForever 27

Kristaps Porzingis, who was BOO'ed by the Knicks fans in attendance, leads all scorers with 19 (5/5 3PT).

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Deni Avdija went down in a heap there, forcing the Wizards to take a timeout, and he'll leave the game. But he just flashed a thumbs-up sign to someone in the audience and took a seat on the bench — and didn't go to the locker room.

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Deni Avdija banged knees with Julius Randle.

He was down in agony for a minute, but mostly on his own power was able to walk to the bench.

Deni Avdija banged knees with Julius Randle.

He was down in agony for a minute, but mostly on his own power was able to walk to the bench.

Came out of the game, but not going to the locker room, which is a good sign.

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Avdija went down in front of the basket after it looked like he banged knees with Randle. Was being helped off by teammates initially but walked to the bench on his own.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Deni Avdija just went down at the basket. Looked like he was in a lot of pain. Being helped off the floor by teammates. He's walking but limping

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Kristaps Porziņģis has scored 19 of Washington's 36 points in the first quarter. He's 5 for 5 from 3-point range. Washington leads New York 36-27.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kristaps Porzingis has set single quarter career-highs for points (19) and threes (5) against the Knicks tonight. Still 1:18 to go.

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Kristaps Porzingis has 17 points in 10 minutes against the Knicks.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Kristaps Porzingis is 5-for-5 from 3. It's still the first quarter

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

That's 5 three's from Kristaps Porzingis with two minutes left in the first quarter.

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Porzingis is 5-for-5 from 3 and the Knicks are leaving him alarmingly wide open.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kristaps Porzingis is now 5-for-5 from three to start this game. Man.

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Kristaps Porzingis is a walking bucket. More than interesting to see him in 2023 World Cup to lead Latvia against the world. #DCAboveAll #TrīsZvaigznes

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kristaps Porzingis has returned from the All-Star break without skipping a beat. He's got 11 pts in 8 min on 3-3 3PT already against the Knicks tonight.

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

RJ’s activity on the defensive end early on is a good sign.

RJ's activity on the defensive end early on is a good sign.

Also made a good pass out of the paint to Randle (resulted in 2 FT's)

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Chris Iseman @ChrisIseman

In DC and came to the Knicks-Wizards game. First time seeing the Knicks since I left the beat. Where's Frank Ntilikina, anyway?

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Mitchell Robinson is playing and starting for the Knicks.

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

The Knicks are celebrating the 50-year anniversary of their last championship tomorrow night at MSG.

Wonder if this man is showing up?

Wonder if this man is showing up? 6:43 PM The Knicks are celebrating the 50-year anniversary of their last championship tomorrow night at MSG.Wonder if this man is showing up? pic.twitter.com/a8tGkv56ql

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Mitchell Robinson is available tonight, Knicks say

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks say Mitchell Robinson is available tonight.

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks say Mitch Rob is available to make his return tonight

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Mitchell Robinson is a game-time decision, Tom Thibodeau says

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Coach Wes Unseld Jr credits Jordan Goodwin pregame for his hard work getting him an NBA contract with the Washington Wizards. He speaks to the Capital City Go-Go system working and developing high-character guys.

So is walking a dog in New York just impossible or what – So is walking a dog in New York just impossible or what – 5:34 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

history makers are born here.

as we get ready to play our final home game of #BlackHistoryMonth, we take a look back at Black History in the DMV.

history makers are born here.

as we get ready to play our final home game of #BlackHistoryMonth, we take a look back at Black History in the DMV.

#DCAboveAll | @StackwellCap

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the New York Knicks:

PG: Monté Morris

SG: Bradley Beal

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Kristaps Porziņģis

The Washington Wizards' starters tonight against the New York Knicks:

PG: Monté Morris

SG: Bradley Beal

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Kristaps Porziņģis

C: Daniel Gafford

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

No restrictions for Bradley Beal tonight says Coach Wes Unseld Jr pregame.

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Heading over to Capital One Arena — Wizards have upgraded Bradley Beal to available. Knicks still have Mitchell Robinson listed as questionable.

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Bradley Beal is available to play tonight vs. the Knicks, the Wizards announce. Beal hadn't practiced with the team the past two days because of knee soreness.

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Bradley Beal (right knee soreness) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for Wizards-Knicks.

Bradley Beal (right knee soreness) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for Wizards-Knicks.

Mitchell Robinson (right thumb) is questionable for New York.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal will play tonight, the Wizards say. He was questionable with knee soreness.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Bradley Beal, who was listed as questionable to play tonight because of a sore knee, will be available to play tonight against the Knicks, the Wizards announced.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Jordan Goodwin's new contract runs through the 2024-25 season — fully guaranteed for the remainder of this season, partially guaranteed for the 2023-24 season and a team option for the 2024-25 season, which would be fully guaranteed if exercised — two league sources told me.

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

The Wizards announce they've signed guard Jordan Goodwin to a multi-year contract using the open roster spot that came from waiving Will Barton. Goodwin came up on the Capital City Go-Go.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Jordan Goodwin has officially signed an NBA contract with the Wizards, as long expected. He had previously played on and outperformed a two-way contract.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Jordan Goodwin has officially signed an NBA contract with the Wizards, as long expected. It's a two-year deal. He had previously played on and outperformed a two-way contract.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Using their open roster spot created by waiving Will Barton, the Wizards have signed Jordan Goodwin to a multi-year contract, the team has announced.

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Today’s pod is live 🚨

@EJ_Stewart and I preview tonight’s game vs. the Wizards and discuss the stretch of three games in four nights for the Knicks.

We also hop around the league and tackle the drama in Atlanta…

Today's pod is live 🚨

@EJ_Stewart and I preview tonight's game vs. the Wizards and discuss the stretch of three games in four nights for the Knicks.

We also hop around the league and tackle the drama in Atlanta…